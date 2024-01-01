Deploy in Kubernetes

Learn how to deploy a self-hosted router (GraphOS Router or Apollo Router Core) in Kubernetes using Helm charts.

The following guides provide the steps to:

Get a router Helm chart from the Apollo container repository.

Deploy a router with a basic Helm chart.

Configure chart values to export metrics, enable Rhai scripting, and deploy a coprocessor.

Choose chart values that best suit migration from a gateway to the router.

ⓘ note The Apollo Router Core source code and all its distributions are made available under the Elastic License v2.0 (ELv2) license

About the router Helm chart

Helm is a package manager for Kubernetes (k8s). Apollo provides an application Helm chart with each release of Apollo Router Core in GitHub. Since the router version 0.14.0, Apollo has released the router Helm chart as an Open Container Initiative (OCI) image in a GitHub container registry.

ⓘ note The path to the OCI router chart is oci://ghcr.io/apollographql/helm-charts/router .

You customize a deployed router with the same command-line options and YAML configuration but under different Helm CLI options and YAML keys.

Basic deployment

Follow this guide to deploy the Router using Helm to install the basic chart provided with each router release.

Each router chart has a values.yaml file with router and deployment settings. The released, unedited file has a few explicit settings, including:

helm show command: Bash copy 1 helm show values oci://ghcr.io/apollographql/helm-charts/router YAML copy 1 Pulled : ghcr.io/apollographql/helm-charts/router:1.31.0 2 Digest : sha256:26fbe98268456935cac5b51d44257bf96c02ee919fde8d47a06602ce2cda66a3 3 # Default values for router. 4 # This is a YAML-formatted file. 5 # Declare variables to be passed into your templates. 6 7 replicaCount : 1 8 9 # -- See https://www.apollographql.com/docs/router/configuration/overview/#yaml-config-file for yaml structure 10 router : 11 configuration : 12 supergraph : # HTTP server 13 listen : 0.0.0.0:80 14 health_check : 15 listen : 0.0.0.0:8088 16 telemetry : 17 metrics : 18 prometheus : 19 enabled : false 20 listen : 0.0.0.0:9090 21 path : "/metrics" 22 23 args : 24 - --hot-reload 25 26 managedFederation : 27 # -- If using managed federation, the graph API key to identify router to Studio 28 apiKey : 29 # -- If using managed federation, use an existing secret which stores the graph API key instead of creating a new one. 30 # If set along `managedFederation.apiKey`, a secret with the graph API key will be created using this parameter as name 31 existingSecret : 32 # -- If using managed federation, the variant of which graph to use 33 graphRef : "" 34 35 # This should not be specified in values.yaml. It's much simpler to use --set-file from helm command line. 36 # e.g.: helm ... --set-file supergraphFile="location of your supergraph file" 37 supergraphFile : 38 39 # An array of extra environmental variables 40 # Example: 41 # extraEnvVars: 42 # - name: APOLLO_ROUTER_SUPERGRAPH_PATH 43 # value: /etc/apollo/supergraph.yaml 44 # - name: APOLLO_ROUTER_LOG 45 # value: debug 46 # 47 extraEnvVars : [] 48 extraEnvVarsCM : '' 49 extraEnvVarsSecret : '' 50 51 # An array of extra VolumeMounts 52 # Example: 53 # extraVolumeMounts: 54 # - name: rhai-volume 55 # mountPath: /dist/rhai 56 # readonly: true 57 extraVolumeMounts : [] 58 59 # An array of extra Volumes 60 # Example: 61 # extraVolumes: 62 # - name: rhai-volume 63 # configMap: 64 # name: rhai-config 65 # 66 extraVolumes : [] 67 68 image : 69 repository : ghcr.io/apollographql/router 70 pullPolicy : IfNotPresent 71 # Overrides the image tag whose default is the chart appVersion. 72 tag : "" 73 74 containerPorts : 75 # -- If you override the port in `router.configuration.server.listen` then make sure to match the listen port here 76 http : 80 77 # -- For exposing the metrics port when running a serviceMonitor for example 78 metrics : 9090 79 # -- For exposing the health check endpoint 80 health : 8088 81 82 # -- An array of extra containers to include in the router pod 83 # Example: 84 # extraContainers: 85 # - name: coprocessor 86 # image: acme/coprocessor:1.0 87 # ports: 88 # - containerPort: 4001 89 extraContainers : [] 90 91 # -- An array of init containers to include in the router pod 92 # Example: 93 # initContainers: 94 # - name: init-myservice 95 # image: busybox:1.28 96 # command: ["sh"] 97 initContainers : [] 98 99 # -- A map of extra labels to apply to the resources created by this chart 100 # Example: 101 # extraLabels: 102 # label_one_name: "label_one_value" 103 # label_two_name: "label_two_value" 104 extraLabels : {} 105 106 lifecycle : {} 107 # preStop: 108 # exec: 109 # command: 110 # - /bin/bash 111 # - -c 112 # - sleep 10 113 114 imagePullSecrets : [] 115 nameOverride : "" 116 fullnameOverride : "" 117 118 serviceAccount : 119 # Specifies whether a service account should be created 120 create : true 121 # Annotations to add to the service account 122 annotations : {} 123 # The name of the service account to use. 124 # If not set and create is true, a name is generated using the fullname template 125 name : "" 126 127 podAnnotations : {} 128 129 podSecurityContext : {} 130 # fsGroup: 2000 131 132 securityContext : {} 133 # capabilities: 134 # drop: 135 # - ALL 136 # readOnlyRootFilesystem: true 137 # runAsNonRoot: true 138 # runAsUser: 1000 139 140 service : 141 type : ClusterIP 142 port : 80 143 annotations : {} 144 145 serviceMonitor : 146 enabled : false 147 148 ingress : 149 enabled : false 150 className : "" 151 annotations : {} 152 # kubernetes.io/ingress.class: nginx 153 # kubernetes.io/tls-acme: "true" 154 hosts : 155 - host : chart-example.local 156 paths : 157 - path : / 158 pathType : ImplementationSpecific 159 tls : [] 160 # - secretName: chart-example-tls 161 # hosts: 162 # - chart-example.local 163 164 # set to true to enable istio's virtualservice 165 virtualservice : 166 enabled : false 167 # namespace: "" 168 # gatewayName: "" 169 # http: 170 # main: 171 # # set enabled to true to add 172 # # the default matcher of `exact: "/" or prefix: "/graphql"` 173 # # with the <$fullName>.<.Release.Namespace>.svc.cluster.local destination 174 # enabled: true 175 # # use additionals to provide your custom virtualservice rules 176 # additionals: [] 177 # - name: "default-nginx-routes" 178 # match: 179 # - uri: 180 # prefix: "/foo" 181 # rewrite: 182 # uri: / 183 # route: 184 # - destination: 185 # host: my.custom.backend.svc.cluster.local 186 # port: 187 # number: 80 188 189 # set to true and provide configuration details if you want to make external https calls through istio's virtualservice 190 serviceentry : 191 enabled : false 192 # hosts: 193 # a list of external hosts you want to be able to make https calls to 194 # - api.example.com 195 196 resources : {} 197 # We usually recommend not to specify default resources and to leave this as a conscious 198 # choice for the user. This also increases chances charts run on environments with little 199 # resources, such as Minikube. If you do want to specify resources, uncomment the following 200 # lines, adjust them as necessary, and remove the curly braces after 'resources:'. 201 # limits: 202 # cpu: 100m 203 # memory: 128Mi 204 # requests: 205 # cpu: 100m 206 # memory: 128Mi 207 208 autoscaling : 209 enabled : false 210 minReplicas : 1 211 maxReplicas : 100 212 targetCPUUtilizationPercentage : 80 213 # targetMemoryUtilizationPercentage: 80 214 215 nodeSelector : {} 216 217 tolerations : [] 218 219 affinity : {} 220 221 # -- Sets the [pod disruption budget](https://kubernetes.io/docs/tasks/run-application/configure-pdb/) for Deployment pods 222 podDisruptionBudget : {} 223 224 # -- Set to existing PriorityClass name to control pod preemption by the scheduler 225 priorityClassName : "" 226 227 # -- Sets the [termination grace period](https://kubernetes.io/docs/concepts/containers/container-lifecycle-hooks/#hook-handler-execution) for Deployment pods 228 terminationGracePeriodSeconds : 30 229 230 probes : 231 # -- Configure readiness probe 232 readiness : 233 initialDelaySeconds : 0 234 # -- Configure liveness probe 235 liveness : 236 initialDelaySeconds : 0 The values of the Helm chart for Apollo Router Core v1.31.0 in the GitHub container repository, as output by thecommand:

Set up Helm

Install Helm version 3.x. The router's Helm chart requires Helm v3.x. ⓘ note Your Kubernetes version must be compatible with Helm v3. For details, see Helm Version Support Policy Verify you can pull from the registry by showing the latest router chart values with the helm show values command: Bash copy 1 helm show values oci://ghcr.io/apollographql/helm-charts/router

Set up cluster

Install the tools and provision the infrastructure for your Kubernetes cluster.

For an example, see the Setup from Apollo's Reference Architecture . It provides steps you can reference for gathering accounts and credentials for your cloud platform (GCP or AWS), provisioning resources, and deploying your subgraphs.

💡 tip Read Managing router resources in Kubernetes .

Use the router resource estimator . To manage the system resources you need to deploy the router on Kubernetes:

Set up graph

Set up your self-hosted graph and get its graph ref and API key .

If you need a guide to set up your graph, you can follow the self-hosted router quickstart and complete step 1 (Set up Apollo tools) , step 4 (Obtain your subgraph schemas) , and step 5 (Publish your subgraph schemas) .

Deploy router

To deploy the router, run the helm install command with an argument for the OCI image in the container repository, an argument for the values.yaml configuration file, and additional arguments to override specific configuration values.

Bash copy 1 helm install --namespace < router-namespac e > --set managedFederation.apiKey="<graph-api-key>" --set managedFederation.graphRef="<graph-ref>" oci://ghcr.io/apollographql/helm-charts/router --version < router-versio n > --values router/values.yaml

The necessary arguments for specific configuration values:

--set managedFederation.graphRef="<graph-ref>" . The reference to your managed graph ( id@variant ), the same value as the APOLLO_GRAPH_REF environment variable .

--set managedFederation.apiKey="<graph-api-key>" . The API key to your managed graph, the same value as the APOLLO_KEY environment variable .

Some optional but recommended arguments:

--namespace <router-namespace> . The namespace scope for this deployment.

--version <router-version> . The version of the router to deploy. If not specified by helm install , the latest version is installed.

Verify deployment

Verify that your router is one of the deployed releases with the helm list command.

If you deployed with the --namespace <router-namespace> option, you can list only the releases within your namespace:

Bash copy 1 helm list --namespace < router-namespac e >

Deploy with metrics endpoints

The router supports metrics endpoints for Prometheus and OpenTelemetry protocol (OTLP) . A basic deployment doesn't enable metrics endpoints, because the router chart disables both Prometheus (explicitly) and OTLP (by omission).

To enable metrics endpoints in your deployed router through a YAML configuration file:

Create a YAML file, my_values.yaml , to contain additional values that override default values. Edit my_values.yaml to enable metrics endpoints: YAML my_values.yaml copy 1 router : 2 configuration : 3 telemetry : 4 metrics : 5 prometheus : 6 enabled : true 7 listen : 0.0.0.0:9090 8 path : "/metrics" 9 otlp : 10 temporality : delta 11 endpoint : <otlp-endpoint-addr> ⓘ note Although this example enables both Prometheus and OTLP, in practice it's common to enable only one endpoint. router.configuration.telemetry.metrics.prometheus was already configured but disabled ( enabled: false ) by default. This configuration sets enabled: true .

router.configuration.telemetry.metrics.otlp is enabled by inclusion.

router.configuration.telemetry.temporality by default is temporality: cumulative and is a good choice for most metrics consumers. For DataDog, use temporality: delta . Deploy the router with the additional YAML configuration file. For example, starting with the helm install command from the basic deployment step, append --values my_values.yaml : Bash copy 1 helm install --namespace < router-namespac e > --set managedFederation.apiKey="<graph-api-key>" --set managedFederation.graphRef="<graph-ref>" oci://ghcr.io/apollographql/helm-charts/router --version < router-versio n > --values router/values.yaml --values my_values.yaml

Deploy with Rhai scripts

The router supports Rhai scripting to add custom functionality.

Enabling Rhai scripts in your deployed router requires mounting an extra volume for your Rhai scripts and getting your scripts onto the volume. That can be done by following steps in a separate example for creating a custom in-house router chart . The example creates a new (in-house) chart that wraps (and depends on) the released router chart, and the new chart has templates that add the necessary configuration to allow Rhai scripts for a deployed router.

Deploy with a coprocessor

The router supports external coprocessing to run custom logic on requests throughout the router's request-handling lifecycle .

A deployed coprocessor has its own application image and container in the router pod.

To configure a coprocessor and its container for your deployed router through a YAML configuration file:

Create a YAML file, my_values.yaml , to contain additional values that override default values. Edit my_values.yaml to configure a coprocessor for the router. For reference, follow the typical and minimal configuration examples, and apply them to router.configuration.coprocessor .

YAML router.yaml copy 1 coprocessor : 2 url : http://127.0.0.1:8081 # Required. Replace with the URL of your coprocessor's HTTP endpoint. 3 timeout : 2s # The timeout for all coprocessor requests. Defaults to 1 second (1s) 4 router : # This coprocessor hooks into the `RouterService` 5 request : # By including this key, the `RouterService` sends a coprocessor request whenever it first receives a client request. 6 headers : true # These boolean properties indicate which request data to include in the coprocessor request. All are optional and false by default. 7 body : false 8 context : false 9 sdl : false 10 path : false 11 method : false 12 response : # By including this key, the `RouterService` sends a coprocessor request whenever it's about to send response data to a client (including incremental data via @defer). 13 headers : true 14 body : false 15 context : false 16 sdl : false 17 status_code : false 18 supergraph : # This coprocessor hooks into the `SupergraphService` 19 request : # By including this key, the `SupergraphService` sends a coprocessor request whenever it first receives a client request. 20 headers : true # These boolean properties indicate which request data to include in the coprocessor request. All are optional and false by default. 21 body : false 22 context : false 23 sdl : false 24 method : false 25 response : # By including this key, the `SupergraphService` sends a coprocessor request whenever it's about to send response data to a client (including incremental data via @defer). 26 headers : true 27 body : false 28 context : false 29 sdl : false 30 status_code : false 31 subgraph : 32 all : 33 request : # By including this key, the `SubgraphService` sends a coprocessor request whenever it is about to make a request to a subgraph. 34 headers : true # These boolean properties indicate which request data to include in the coprocessor request. All are optional and false by default. 35 body : false 36 context : false 37 uri : false 38 method : false 39 service_name : false 40 response : # By including this key, the `SubgraphService` sends a coprocessor request whenever receives a subgraph response. 41 headers : true 42 body : false 43 context : false 44 service_name : false 45 status_code : false

Edit my_values.yaml to add a container for the coprocessor.

YAML my_values.yaml copy 1 extraContainers : 2 - name : <coprocessor-deployed-name> # name of deployed container 3 image : <coprocessor-app-image> # name of application image 4 ports : 5 - containerPort : <coprocessor-container-port> # must match port of router.configuration.coprocessor.url 6 env : [] # array of environment variables

Deploy the router with the additional YAML configuration file. For example, starting with the helm install command from the basic deployment step, append --values my_values.yaml :

Bash copy 1 helm install --namespace < router-namespac e > --set managedFederation.apiKey="<graph-api-key>" --set managedFederation.graphRef="<graph-ref>" oci://ghcr.io/apollographql/helm-charts/router --version < router-versio n > --values router/values.yaml --values my_values.yaml

Separate configurations per environment

To support your different deployment configurations for different environments (development, staging, production, etc.), Apollo recommends separating your configuration values into separate files:

A common file, which contains values that apply across all environments.

A unique environment file per environment, which includes and overrides the values from the common file while adding new environment-specific values.

The helm install command applies each --values <values-file> option in the order you set them within the command. Therefore, a common file must be set before an environment file so that the environment file's values are applied last and override the common file's values.

For example, this command deploys with a common_values.yaml file applied first and then a prod_values.yaml file:

Bash copy 1 helm install --namespace < router-namespac e > --set managedFederation.apiKey="<graph-api-key>" --set managedFederation.graphRef="<graph-ref>" oci://ghcr.io/apollographql/helm-charts/router --version < router-versio n > --values router/values.yaml --values common_values.yaml --values prod_values.yaml

Deploying in Kubernetes with Istio

Istio is a service mesh for Kubernetes which is often installed on a cluster for its traffic-shaping abilities. While we do not specifically recommend or support Istio, nor do we provide specific instructions for installing the Router in a cluster with Istio, there is a known consideration to make when configuring Istio.

Consideration and additional configuration may be necessary as a consequence of how Istio does its sidecar injection. Without additional configuration, Istio may attempt to reconfigure the network interface at the same time the router is starting, which will result in a failure to start.

This is not specifically a router issue and Istio has instructions on how to manage the matter in a general sense in their own documentation . Their suggestion prevents the startup of all other containers in a pod until Istio itself is ready. We recommend this approach when using Istio.

Configure for migration from gateway

When migrating from @apollo/gateway to the router , consider the following tips to maximize the compatibility of your router deployment.

Increase maximum request bytes

By default the router sets its maximum supported request size at 2MB, while the gateway sets its maximum supported request size at 20MB. If your gateway accepts requests larger than 2MB, which it does by default, you can use the following configuration to ensure that the router is compatible with your gateway deployment.

YAML values.yaml copy 1 router : 2 configuration : 3 limits : 4 http_max_request_bytes : 20000000 #20MB

Increase request timeout

The router's timeout is increased to accommodate subgraph operations with high latency.

YAML values.yaml copy 1 router : 2 configuration : 3 traffic_shaping : 4 router : 5 timeout : 6min 6 all : 7 timeout : 5min

Propagate subgraph errors

The gateway propagates subgraph errors to clients, but the router doesn't by default, so it needs to be configured to propagate them.

YAML values.yaml copy 1 router : 2 configuration : 3 include_subgraph_errors : 4 all : true

Troubleshooting

Pods terminating due to memory pressure

If your deployment of routers is terminating due to memory pressure, you can add router cache metrics to monitor and remediate your system: