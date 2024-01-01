Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

Apollo Kotlin galaxy

The Apollo Kotlin galaxy is a collection of projects that are related to Apollo Kotlin but are loosely coupled. Their release schedule and maturity level varies.

They serve as a playground for new ideas (apollo-kotlin-compose-support, apollo-kotlin-normalized-cache-incubating) or helper projects providing additional functionality that is not core to Apollo Kotlin (apollo-kotlin-mockserver, apollo-kotlin-cli, apollo-kotlin-execution)

The Apollo Kotlin galaxy projects all start with apollo-kotlin:

RepositoryDescription
apollo-kotlin-normalized-cache-incubating Apollo Kotlin Incubating Normalized Cache
apollo-kotlin-compose-support Compose support for Apollo Kotlin
apollo-kotlin-ktor-support HttpEngine and helpers to work with Ktor
apollo-kotlin-execution GraphQL execution algorithms
apollo-kotlin-adapters Datetime, BigDecimal and other adapters for Apollo Kotlin
apollo-kotlin-cli Command line tool for your GraphQL projects
apollo-kotlin-mockserver KMP ready HTTP mock server
apollo-kotlin-java-support Java language support for Apollo Kotlin

When possible, file issues in the appropriate repository.