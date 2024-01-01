Mocking
Mock your GraphQL data based on a schema.
📣 New in Apollo Server 4: Apollo Server 4 removes both the
mocksand
mockEntireSchemaconstructor options. This article has been updated to use the
@graphql-toolspackage to mock data for Apollo Server. For the most up-to-date information on
@graphql-tools, we recommend referencing their documentation .
Mocking enables Apollo Server to return simulated data for GraphQL operations based on your server's schema. The strongly-typed nature of a GraphQL API lends itself to mocking, which is an important part of a GraphQL-first development process.
Mocking enables frontend developers to build out and test UI components and features without needing to wait for a full backend implementation. Mocking is also valuable when using a UI tool like Storybook , because you don't need to start a real GraphQL server.
Enabling mocks
To mock data based on your schema start by installing the
@graphql-tools/mock and
@graphql-tools/schema packages into your dev dependencies:
1 npm install --save-dev @graphql-tools/mock @graphql-tools/schema
You can combine
addMocksToSchema (from
@graphql-tools/mock) and
makeExecutableSchema (from
@graphql-tools/schema) to provide mock data for every field in your server's schema:
1import { ApolloServer } from '@apollo/server';
2import { addMocksToSchema } from '@graphql-tools/mock';
3import { makeExecutableSchema } from '@graphql-tools/schema';
4import { typeDefs } from './schema';
5import { resolvers } from './resolvers';
6
7new ApolloServer({
8 // addMocksToSchema accepts a schema instance and provides
9 // mocked data for each field in the schema
10 // highlight-start
11 schema: addMocksToSchema({
12 schema: makeExecutableSchema({ typeDefs, resolvers }),
13 }),
14 // highlight-end
15});
Mocking logic looks at the type returned by each schema field and returns a default value for that type.
The table below covers the default scalar types and the default mocked values returned for each type:
|Type
|Default Mock Value
|Returns a random positive or negative integer.
|Returns
Hello world.
|Returns a random positive or negative double-precision floating-point value.
|Randomly returns either
true or
false.
|Returns a randomized UUID containing a combination of integers and letters.
When using mocks, you don't have to specify
resolvers. By default, any
resolvers you specify are ignored when you enable
mocks. To configure this behavior, see Using existing resolvers with mocks .
Note: If
typeDefshas any custom scalar types , you will need to specify what your server should return for those types. You can do this by creating a customized mock with resolvers for each custom scalar type, as described below.
Customizing mocks
In the examples below, we use top-level
awaitcalls to start our server asynchronously. Check out our Getting Started guide to see how we configured our project to support this.
For more sophisticated testing, you can customize your mocks to return user-specified data. You can customize your mocks by providing an object that specifies the values to return for different return types.
By default, the functions you define in your
mocks take precedence over any currently defined resolvers.
For example, below, both
Query.hello and
Query.resolved return
Hello:
1import { ApolloServer } from '@apollo/server';
2import { startStandaloneServer } from '@apollo/server/standalone';
3import { addMocksToSchema } from '@graphql-tools/mock';
4import { makeExecutableSchema } from '@graphql-tools/schema';
5
6const typeDefs = `#graphql
7 type Query {
8 hello: String
9 resolved: String
10 }
11`;
12
13const resolvers = {
14 Query: {
15 resolved: () => 'Resolved',
16 },
17};
18
19// highlight-start
20const mocks = {
21 Int: () => 6,
22 Float: () => 22.1,
23 String: () => 'Hello',
24};
25// highlight-end
26
27const server = new ApolloServer({
28 schema: addMocksToSchema({
29 schema: makeExecutableSchema({ typeDefs, resolvers }),
30 mocks, // highlight-line
31 }),
32});
33
34const { url } = await startStandaloneServer(server, { listen: { port: 4000 } });
35
36console.log(`🚀 Server listening at: ${url}`);
You can also use
mocks to define object types and the fields belonging to those object types (much like a resolver map ). In the below example, our mocked
Person object calls a function returning an object with fields that contain other functions:
1// importing the casual library
2const casual = require('casual');
3
4const mocks = {
5 Person: () => ({
6 name: casual.name,
7 age: () => casual.integer(0, 120),
8 }),
9};
This example uses casual , a fake data generator for JavaScript that returns a different result every time the function is called. In other scenarios, such as testing, a collection of fake objects or a generator that always uses a consistent seed are often necessary to provide consistent data.
Using lists in mocks
To automate mocking a list, return an array of the desired length. Using
[...new Array(n)] is convenient syntax for creating an array that contains n copies of
undefined.
1import casual from 'casual';
2
3const mocks = {
4 Person: () => ({
5 // a list of length between 2 and 6, using the "casual" npm module
6 // to generate a random integer
7 friends: [...new Array(casual.integer(2, 6))],
8 // a list of three lists of two items: [[1, 1], [2, 2], [3, 3]]
9 listOfLists: () => [...new Array(3)].map((i) => [...new Array(2)]),
10 }),
11};
Using existing resolvers with mocks
By default, mocks overwrite your server's existing resolvers. To use your server's resolvers while mocking, set the
makeExecutableSchema function's
preserveResolvers option to
true:
1import { ApolloServer } from '@apollo/server';
2import { startStandaloneServer } from '@apollo/server/standalone';
3import { addMocksToSchema } from '@graphql-tools/mock';
4import { makeExecutableSchema } from '@graphql-tools/schema';
5
6const typeDefs = `#graphql
7 type Query {
8 hello: String
9 resolved: String
10 }
11`;
12
13const resolvers = {
14 Query: {
15 resolved: () => 'Resolved',
16 },
17};
18
19const mocks = {
20 Int: () => 6,
21 Float: () => 22.1,
22 String: () => 'Hello',
23};
24
25const server = new ApolloServer({
26 schema: addMocksToSchema({
27 schema: makeExecutableSchema({ typeDefs, resolvers }),
28 mocks,
29 preserveResolvers: true, // highlight-line
30 }),
31});
32
33const { url } = await startStandaloneServer(server, { listen: { port: 4000 } });
34
35console.log(`🚀 Server listening at: ${url}`);
Above, the
resolved query now uses its defined resolver, so it returns the string
Resolved.