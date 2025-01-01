Jaeger exporter (via OTLP)

Enable and configure the Jaeger exporter for tracing in the GraphOS Router or Apollo Router Core.

For general tracing configuration, refer to Router Tracing Configuration.

Jaeger OTLP configuration

Since Jaeger v1.35.0, Jaeger supports native OTLP ingestion , and it's the recommended way to send traces to Jaeger.

When running Jaeger with Docker, make sure that port 4317 is exposed and that COLLECTOR_OTLP_ENABLED is set to true . For example:

Bash copy 1 docker run --name jaeger \ 2 -e COLLECTOR_OTLP_ENABLED= true \ 3 -p 16686:16686 \ 4 -p 4317:4317 \ 5 -p 4318:4318 \ 6 jaegertracing/all-in-one:1.35

To configure the router to send traces via OTLP, set the Jaeger endpoint with port 4317. For example:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 tracing : 4 otlp : 5 enabled : true 6 # Optional endpoint, either 'default' or a URL (Defaults to http://127.0.0.1:4317) 7 endpoint : "http://${env.JAEGER_HOST}:4317"

See OTLP configuration for more details on settings.

Jaeger Native configuration

The router can be configured to export tracing data to Jaeger either via an agent or HTTP collector.

Unless explicitly configured to use a collector, the router will use Jaeger agent by default.

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 tracing : 4 jaeger : 5 enabled : true

enabled

Set to true to enable the Jaeger exporter. Defaults to false.

batch_processor

All exporters support configuration of a batch span processor with batch_processor .

You must tune your batch_processor configuration if you see any of the following messages in your logs:

OpenTelemetry trace error occurred: cannot send message to batch processor '<provider>-tracing' as the channel is full

OpenTelemetry metrics error occurred: cannot send span to the batch span processor because the channel is full

The exact settings depend on the bandwidth available for you to send data to your application performance monitor (APM) and the bandwidth configuration of your APM. Expect to tune these settings over time as your application changes.

You can see how many spans are being dropped by enabling metrics export and looking at the:

apollo.router.telemetry.batch_processor.errors - The number of errors encountered by exporter batch processors. name : One of apollo-tracing , datadog-tracing , jaeger-collector , otlp-tracing , zipkin-tracing . error = One of channel closed , channel full .



By looking at the rate of batch processor errors you can decide how to tune your batch processor settings.

YAML copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 tracing : 4 jaeger : 5 batch_processor : 6 max_export_batch_size : 512 7 max_concurrent_exports : 1 8 max_export_timeout : 30s 9 max_queue_size : 2048 10 scheduled_delay : 5s

batch_processor configuration reference

Attribute Default Description scheduled_delay 5s The delay in seconds from receiving the first span to sending the batch. max_concurrent_exports 1 The maximum number of overlapping export requests. max_export_batch_size 512 The number of spans to include in a batch. May be limited by maximum message size limits. max_export_timeout 30s The timeout in seconds for sending spans before dropping the data. max_queue_size 2048 The maximum number of spans to be buffered before dropping span data.

Jaeger configuration reference

Attribute Default Description enabled false Enable the OTLP exporter. collector Collector specific settings. agent Agent specific settings. batch_processor The batch processor settings.

Agent configuration

If you are running Jaeger agent then use the agent configuration to set the agent endpoint. For example:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 tracing : 4 jaeger : 5 enabled : true 6 # Optional agent configuration, 7 agent : 8 # Optional endpoint, either 'default' or a socket address (Defaults to 127.0.0.1:6832) 9 endpoint : "${env.JAEGER_HOST}:6832"

Jaeger agent configuration reference

Attribute Default Description endpoint false Enable the OTLP exporter.

Collector configuration

If you are running Jaeger collector then use the collector configuration to set the agent endpoint. For example:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 exporters : 3 tracing : 4 jaeger : 5 enabled : true 6 # Optional collector configuration, 7 collector : 8 # Optional endpoint, either 'default' or a URL (Defaults to http://127.0.0.1:14268/api/traces) 9 endpoint : "http://${env.JAEGER_HOST}:14268/api/traces" 10 username : "${env.JAEGER_USERNAME}" 11 password : "${env.JAEGER_PASSWORD}"

Jaeger Collector configuration reference