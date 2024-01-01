Build and Run Queries Against Apollo Server
In non-production environments, Apollo Server 4's landing page is an embedded version of Apollo Sandbox (served at
http://localhost:4000 by default):
Apollo Server serves a different landing page in production .
Apollo Sandbox is a special mode of Apollo Studio used for local development, which doesn't require an Apollo account. Sandbox includes the Apollo Studio Explorer , a powerful web IDE that enables you to build and run operations against your server (or any other reachable server).
Production vs. non-production
In production environments (when
NODE_ENV is
production), Apollo Server serves a different landing page:
This is partly because Apollo Server disables introspection in production by default, which means that tools like Apollo Sandbox don't work.
For this reason, if you choose to change your Apollo Server landing page , we recommend using different settings for production and non-production environments (potentially even disabling your landing page in production).
Changing the landing page
You can change the landing page that's served from Apollo Server's base URL. You can choose to configure the default landing page , serve GraphQL Playground (a legacy open-source GraphQL IDE), create a completely custom landing page , or you can disable the landing page entirely .
You do this by installing one of a few different Apollo Server plugins.
Configuring the default landing page
Apollo Server uses one of these plugins to display its default landing page, depending on the environment:
ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault(non-production environments)
ApolloServerPluginLandingPageProductionDefault(production)
You can install either of these plugins manually to configure its behavior.
For example, below, we set up our local landing page to serve up a splash page which contains a link to the Apollo Sandbox:
1import { ApolloServer } from '@apollo/server';
2// highlight-start
3import {
4 ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault,
5 ApolloServerPluginLandingPageProductionDefault,
6} from '@apollo/server/plugin/landingPage/default';
7// highlight-end
8
9const server = new ApolloServer({
10 typeDefs,
11 resolvers,
12 plugins: [
13 // highlight-start
14 process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production'
15 ? ApolloServerPluginLandingPageProductionDefault()
16 : ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault({ embed: false }),
17 // highlight-end
18 ],
19});
For all available configuration options for these plugins, see the API reference .
Custom landing page
You can serve a custom HTML landing page from Apollo Server's base URL. To do so, define your own custom plugin that calls the
renderLandingPage method , like so:
1const server = new ApolloServer({
2 typeDefs,
3 resolvers,
4 plugins: [
5 {
6 async serverWillStart() {
7 return {
8 // highlight-start
9 async renderLandingPage() {
10 const html = `
11 <!DOCTYPE html>
12 <html>
13 <head>
14 </head>
15 <body>
16 <h1>Hello world!</h1>
17 </body>
18 </html>`;
19 return { html };
20 },
21 };
22 // highlight-end
23 },
24 },
25 ],
26});
Disabling the landing page
You can disable Apollo Server's landing page by providing the following plugin to the
ApolloServer constructor:
1import { ApolloServerPluginLandingPageDisabled } from '@apollo/server/plugin/disabled'; // highlight-line
2
3const server = new ApolloServer({
4 typeDefs,
5 resolvers,
6 // highlight-start
7 plugins: [ApolloServerPluginLandingPageDisabled()],
8 // highlight-end
9});