The GraphQL spec defines two types of fragments :

Named fragments , which enable you to reuse a set of fields across multiple operations or selection sets.

Inline fragments , which can group fields and apply type conditions or directives but are not reusable.

Both named and inline fragments can be used as type conditions , which enables you to access fields of polymorphic types .

Read the guide on type conditions to learn more.

Named fragments

A named fragment is defined in a .graphql file, just like an operation definition. A named fragment always has a name and a "parent type", that is, the type in the schema that it can be applied to. This fragment can be included in a selection set in an operation definition.

Apollo iOS generates separate result types for named fragments, which means they are a great way of keeping UI components or utility functions independent of specific queries.

GraphQL HeroDetailsFragment.graphql copy 1 fragment HeroDetails on Character { 2 name 3 appearsIn 4 } GraphQL HeroAndFriendsQuery.graphql copy 1 query HeroAndFriends { 2 hero { 3 name 4 ... HeroDetails 5 friends { 6 ... HeroDetails 7 } 8 } 9 }

Apollo iOS generates a type-safe model for the HeroDetails fragment that looks something like this (details are omitted to focus on the class structure):

Swift HeroDetails.graphql.swift copy 1 struct HeroDetails : MySchema . SelectionSet , Fragment { 2 let name: String 3 let appearsIn: [Episode] 4 }

The result data models generated for the HeroAndFriendsQuery will include the fields from the HeroDetails fragment and are able to be converted into the HeroDetails fragment model.

Swift HeroAndFriendsQuery.graphql.swift copy 1 class HeroAndFriendsQuery : GraphQLQuery { 2 struct Data : SelectionSet { 3 let hero: Hero 4 5 struct Hero : SelectionSet { 6 let name: String 7 let friends: [Friend] 8 let appearsIn: [Episode] 9 10 // Fragment Conversion Declaration 11 var fragments: Fragments 12 struct Fragments { 13 var heroDetails: HeroDetails { ... } 14 } 15 16 struct Friend : SelectionSet { 17 let name: String 18 let appearsIn: [Episode] 19 20 // Fragment Conversion Declaration 21 var fragments: Fragments 22 struct Fragments { 23 var heroDetails: HeroDetails { ... } 24 } 25 } 26 } 27 } 28 }

Fragment conversion

A result model that includes a fragment in it's definition will contain a Fragments struct that facilitates fragment conversion.

Both the Hero and the Friend models from the HeroAndFriendsQuery above have a Fragments struct and can be converted to the HeroDetails fragment.

Swift copy 1 let hero: HeroDetails = data. hero . fragments . heroDetails 2 let friends: [HeroDetails] = data. hero . friends . map { $0 . fragments . heroDetails }

Fragment reuse

Fragment conversion allows you to reuse fragments as common models across different operations or multiple objects within the same operation.

One common pattern is to define a fragment for a child view, and include the fragment in a query defined at a parent level. This way, the child view can easily be reused and only depends on the specific data it needs.

The HeroDetails fragment above is used for both the Hero and Friend models from the HeroAndFriendsQuery , but a hero can be displayed alongside their friends in your application by showing a list of views that each are configured with a HeroDetails fragment model.

Swift HeroDetailsView.swift copy 1 struct HeroDetailsListView : View { 2 let data: HeroAndFriendsQuery.Data 3 4 var body: some View { 5 VStack { 6 HeroDetailsView ( hero : data. hero . fragments . heroDetails ) 7 for friend in data.hero.friends { 8 HeroDetailsView ( hero : friend. fragments . heroDetails ) 9 } 10 } 11 } 12 } 13 14 struct HeroDetailsView : View { 15 let hero: HeroDetails 16 17 var body: some View { 18 HStack { 19 Text (hero. name ) 20 Text (hero. appearsIn . description ) 21 } 22 } 23 }

You can add additional data to the HeroDetails fragment and display that data in the HeroDetailsView without affecting the parent view at all. Additionally, the HeroDetailsView can be used with other GraphQL operations that include the HeroDetails fragment.

Inline fragments

An inline fragment is a fragment that has no name. It is declared "inline" within another definition and cannot be reused. Inline fragments can be included in an operation definition, a named fragment definition, or nested inside another inline fragment. They are typically used to conditionally include fields in an operation using a type conditions or the @skip / @include directives.

Apollo iOS does not generate individual models for inline fragments, instead they affect the generated models for the operations or fragments containing them.

You can use inline fragments with type conditions to query for type-specific fields:

GraphQL copy 1 query HeroAndFriends ( $episode : Episode ) { 2 hero ( episode : $episode ) { 3 name 4 ... on Droid { 5 primaryFunction 6 } 7 } 8 }

And results from inline fragments with type conditions will be made available through specially generated as<Type> properties:

Swift copy 1 let name: String = data. hero . name 2 let primaryFunction: String = data. hero . asDroid ? . primaryFunction