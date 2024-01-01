Project Modularization

When determining how to configure your project to use Apollo iOS, the first question you'll need to answer is:

Will your project interact with Apollo in a single target or through multiple modules?

Depending on the size and complexity of your project, it might be built as a single monolithic application target or be composed of multiple modules that interact with Apollo.

Interactions with Apollo include setting up your ApolloClient ; executing operations; using the generated models; interacting with the normalized cache; and any other functionality that uses the Apollo or ApolloAPI libraries.

Single target

A single target project configuration means that all of your interaction with Apollo will be done from a single target in your project. This is usually the case if your project consists of a single monolithic application target.

Alternatively you may use a single target configuration with a multi-module project when encapsulating your dependency on Apollo iOS behind a custom wrapper module. While it is common practice to encapsulate the setup of your ApolloClient and/or execution of operations, if you would like to use the generated operation response models in your other modules, you will need to use a multi-module project configuration.

For a single target project configuration, you can link your target to the Apollo library. You can also optionally link to ApolloSQLite and/or ApolloWebSocket to enable their functionality.

For more information about the libraries that make up the Apollo iOS SDK, see the Apollo iOS SDK .

Multi-module

A multi-module project can interact with Apollo in a variety of ways from different modules.

You may have some infrastructure modules that setup and manage the ApolloClient and NormalizedCache , others that need to execute operations, and others that consume response models without ever interacting with the ApolloClient directly.

To include the Apollo iOS SDK in a project with multiple modules: