Request Configuration

Request Context

Sometimes you might need to perform actions, or make modifications, in a request chain interceptor that relies on information not available in the operation. Examples of this might be custom headers, authentication tokens, or specific behaviour for particular requests.

RequestContext is a flexible way to inject additional data during the lifecycle of a GraphQL request. As a marker protocol there is no specific context implementation which allows for maximum flexibility to satisfy a wide variety of complex needs. This context is attached to the request and available to request chain interceptors.

Per-request Timeout

RequestContextTimeoutConfigurable is a request context specialization protocol used to configure the timeout of a URLRequest . A RequestContext object can conform to this protocol to provide a custom requestTimeout for an individual request.

This request timeout interval is used to set the timeoutInterval on a URLRequest . The timeout interval specifies the limit on the idle interval alloted to a request in the process of loading. This timeout is measured in seconds.