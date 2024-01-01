Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

Schema Naming Conventions

Naming conventions and considerations for types, fields, and arguments in your GraphQL schema

💡 tip
Enforcing conventions

Use GraphOS schema linting to catch naming violations. GraphOS schema linting can be done within schema checks which can allow you to enforce this in your CI/CD pipelines, or it can be run using Rover for one-off requests locally.

High-level guidance

  • Regardless of your chosen conventions, be consistent across the entire schema.

  • Be specific with names—don't "land grab" names with broad applicability.

  • Avoid acronyms, initialisms, and abbreviations.

Casing

Use camelCase for field names, argument names, and directive names:

GraphQL
1type Query {
2  myCamelCaseFieldNames(myArgumentName: String): String
3}
4
5directive @myDirective on FIELD

Use PascalCase for type names:

GraphQL
1type MyType { ... }
2
3enum MyEnum { ... }
4
5interface MyInterface { ... }
6
7union MyUnion = ...
8
9scalar MyScalar

Use SCREAMING_SNAKE_CASE for enum values:

GraphQL
1enum MyEnum {
2  VALUE_ONE
3  VALUE_TWO
4}

Field names

Avoid verb prefixes like get or list on query (read) fields:

GraphQL
1type Query {
2  # ❌ incorrect
3  getProducts: [Product]
4
5  # ✅ correct
6  products: [Product]
7}

This creates consistency between root fields and nested fields:

GraphQL
1# ❌ incorrect
2query Products {
3  getProducts {
4    id
5    getReviews {
6      content
7    }
8  }
9}
10
11# ✅ correct
12query Products {
13  products {
14    id
15    reviews {
16      content
17    }
18  }
19}

Start mutation fields with a verb:

GraphQL
1type Mutation {
2  # ❌ incorrect
3  customerAdd(input: AddCustomerInput): AddCustomerPayload!
4
5  # ✅ correct
6  addCustomer(input: AddCustomerInput): AddCustomerPayload!
7}

Type names

Use the suffix Input when naming input types:

GraphQL
1input AddCustomerInput {
2  name: String!
3}

Use a consistent suffix like Response or Payload when naming output types returned from mutations:

GraphQL
1type Mutation {
2  addCustomer(input: AddCustomerInput!): AddCustomerResponse!
3}
4
5type AddCustomerResponse {
6  success: Boolean!
7}

Additional considerations

Namespacing

When resolving naming conflicts between different domains, we recommend using one of the following:

PascalCase prefix

GraphQL
1type StoreCustomer { ... }
2type SiteCustomer { ... }

Single_Underscore prefix

GraphQL
1type Store_Customer { ... }
2type Site_Customer { ... }