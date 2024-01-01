Schema Naming Conventions
Naming conventions and considerations for types, fields, and arguments in your GraphQL schema
Enforcing conventions
Use GraphOS schema linting to catch naming violations. GraphOS schema linting can be done within schema checks which can allow you to enforce this in your CI/CD pipelines, or it can be run using Rover for one-off requests locally.
High-level guidance
Regardless of your chosen conventions, be consistent across the entire schema.
Be specific with names—don't "land grab" names with broad applicability.
Avoid acronyms, initialisms, and abbreviations.
Casing
Use
camelCase for field names, argument names, and directive names:
1type Query {
2 myCamelCaseFieldNames(myArgumentName: String): String
3}
4
5directive @myDirective on FIELD
Use
PascalCase for type names:
1type MyType { ... }
2
3enum MyEnum { ... }
4
5interface MyInterface { ... }
6
7union MyUnion = ...
8
9scalar MyScalar
Use
SCREAMING_SNAKE_CASE for enum values:
1enum MyEnum {
2 VALUE_ONE
3 VALUE_TWO
4}
Field names
Avoid verb prefixes like
get or
list on query (read) fields:
1type Query {
2 # ❌ incorrect
3 getProducts: [Product]
4
5 # ✅ correct
6 products: [Product]
7}
This creates consistency between root fields and nested fields:
1# ❌ incorrect
2query Products {
3 getProducts {
4 id
5 getReviews {
6 content
7 }
8 }
9}
10
11# ✅ correct
12query Products {
13 products {
14 id
15 reviews {
16 content
17 }
18 }
19}
Start mutation fields with a verb:
1type Mutation {
2 # ❌ incorrect
3 customerAdd(input: AddCustomerInput): AddCustomerPayload!
4
5 # ✅ correct
6 addCustomer(input: AddCustomerInput): AddCustomerPayload!
7}
Type names
Use the suffix
Input when naming input types:
1input AddCustomerInput {
2 name: String!
3}
Use a consistent suffix like
Response or
Payload when naming output types returned from mutations:
1type Mutation {
2 addCustomer(input: AddCustomerInput!): AddCustomerResponse!
3}
4
5type AddCustomerResponse {
6 success: Boolean!
7}
Additional considerations
Namespacing
When resolving naming conflicts between different domains, we recommend using one of the following:
PascalCase prefix
1type StoreCustomer { ... }
2type SiteCustomer { ... }
Single_Underscore prefix
1type Store_Customer { ... }
2type Site_Customer { ... }