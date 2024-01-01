Schema Naming Conventions

Enforcing conventions

Use GraphOS schema linting to catch naming violations. GraphOS schema linting can be done within schema checks which can allow you to enforce this in your CI/CD pipelines, or it can be run using Rover for one-off requests locally.

High-level guidance

Regardless of your chosen conventions, be consistent across the entire schema.

Be specific with names—don't "land grab" names with broad applicability.

Avoid acronyms, initialisms, and abbreviations.

Casing

Use camelCase for field names, argument names, and directive names:

GraphQL copy 1 type Query { 2 myCamelCaseFieldNames ( myArgumentName : String ): String 3 } 4 5 directive @myDirective on FIELD

Use PascalCase for type names:

GraphQL copy 1 type MyType { ... } 2 3 enum MyEnum { ... } 4 5 interface MyInterface { ... } 6 7 union MyUnion = ... 8 9 scalar MyScalar

Use SCREAMING_SNAKE_CASE for enum values:

GraphQL copy 1 enum MyEnum { 2 VALUE_ONE 3 VALUE_TWO 4 }

Field names

Avoid verb prefixes like get or list on query (read) fields:

GraphQL copy 1 type Query { 2 # ❌ incorrect 3 getProducts : [ Product ] 4 5 # ✅ correct 6 products : [ Product ] 7 }

This creates consistency between root fields and nested fields:

GraphQL copy 1 # ❌ incorrect 2 query Products { 3 getProducts { 4 id 5 getReviews { 6 content 7 } 8 } 9 } 10 11 # ✅ correct 12 query Products { 13 products { 14 id 15 reviews { 16 content 17 } 18 } 19 }

Start mutation fields with a verb:

GraphQL copy 1 type Mutation { 2 # ❌ incorrect 3 customerAdd ( input : AddCustomerInput ): AddCustomerPayload ! 4 5 # ✅ correct 6 addCustomer ( input : AddCustomerInput ): AddCustomerPayload ! 7 }

Type names

Use the suffix Input when naming input types:

GraphQL copy 1 input AddCustomerInput { 2 name : String ! 3 }

Use a consistent suffix like Response or Payload when naming output types returned from mutations:

GraphQL copy 1 type Mutation { 2 addCustomer ( input : AddCustomerInput ! ): AddCustomerResponse ! 3 } 4 5 type AddCustomerResponse { 6 success : Boolean ! 7 }

Additional considerations

Namespacing

When resolving naming conflicts between different domains, we recommend using one of the following:

PascalCase prefix

GraphQL copy 1 type StoreCustomer { ... } 2 type SiteCustomer { ... }

Single_Underscore prefix