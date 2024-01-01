Apollo iOS SDK components
For Cocoapods users:
Cocoapods combines subspecs into a single target. This means that:
If you use the
ApolloSQLiteand
ApolloWebSocketsubspecs, they are also merged into the
Apollotarget.
Libraries that compose the Apollo iOS package:
|Description
|Usage
|
|
The core Apollo client library.
Includes the networking and caching APIs, including
|
Any targets that need to access these core components directly should be linked against
|
|
Includes the common components that generated models use for your project.
|
Any targets that include your generated models should be linked to
The
Because generated models export the
|
|
Provides a
|
Use this library if you'd like to persist cache data across application lifecycles. This library only needs to be linked to your targets that configure the
For more information on setting up a persistent SQLite cache, see
|
|
Provides a web socket transport implementation that supports
|
If your project uses GraphQL subscriptions, you must include this library. This library only needs to be linked to your targets that configure the
For more information, see Enabling GraphQL subscription support .
|
|
Includes the APIs for creating test mocks for your generated models
|
Link this library to unit test targets that need to create mocks of generated models.
|
|
Includes the code generation engine for generating GraphQL models.
For most projects, we strongly recommend using the Codegen CLI instead of using
|
Use this library if you want to run the code generation engine from your own Swift executable targets.
Link this library to development tools that want to use the Apollo code generation engine. This library only supports macOS.