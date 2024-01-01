Apollo Pagination provides a convenient and easy way to interact with and watch paginated APIs. It provides a flexible and powerful way to interact with paginated data, and works with both cursor-based and offset-based pagination. Its key features include:

Watching paginated data

Forward, reverse, and bidirectional pagination support

Multi-query pagination support

Support for custom model types

Apollo Pagination provides two classes to interact with paginated endpoints: GraphQLQueryPager and AsyncGraphQLQueryPager . They have very similar APIs, but the latter supports async / await for use in asynchronous contexts.

Apollo Pagination is its own Swift Package, in order to use the pagination functionality you will need to include the apollo-ios-pagination SPM package in your project along with apollo-ios

Using a GraphQLQueryPager

The GraphQLQueryPager class is intended to be a simple, flexible, and powerful way to interact with paginated data. While it has a standard initializer, it is recommended to use the convenience initializers, which simplify the process of creating a GraphQLQueryPager instance.

In this example, a GraphQLQueryPager is initialized that paginates a single query in the forward direction with a cursor -based pagination:

Swift copy 1 let initialQuery = MyQuery ( first : 10 , after : nil ) 2 let pager = GraphQLQueryPager ( 3 client : client, 4 initialQuery : initialQuery, 5 extractPageInfo : { data in 6 CursorBasedPagination. Forward ( 7 hasNext : data. values . pageInfo . hasNextPage ?? false , 8 endCursor : data. values . pageInfo . endCursor 9 ) 10 }, 11 pageResolver : { page, paginationDirection in 12 // As we only want to support forward pagination, we can return `nil` for reverse pagination 13 switch paginationDirection { 14 case . next : 15 return MyQuery ( first : 10 , after : page. endCursor ?? . none ) 16 case . previous : 17 return nil 18 } 19 } 20 )

In this example, the GraphQLQueryPager instance is initialized with an extractPageInfo closure which extracts the pagination information from the query result and an pageResolver closure, which provides the next pagination query to be executed. The GraphQLQueryPager instance can then be used to fetch the paginated data, and to watch for changes to the paginated data.

Whenever the pager needs to load a new page, it will call the extractPageInfo closure, passing in the data returned from the last page queried. Your implementation of extractPageInfo should return a PaginationInfo value that can be used to query the next page. Then the pager calls pageResolver , passing in the PaginationInfo that was provided by the extractPageInfo closure. Your implementation of pageResolver should then return a query for the next page using the given PaginationInfo .

We could similarly support forward offset-based pagination by supplying OffsetPagination.Forward instead of CursorBasedPagination.Forward to the extractPageInfo closure.

Using an AsyncGraphQLQueryPager

The AsyncGraphQLQueryPager class is similar to the GraphQLQueryPager class, but it supports async / await for use in asynchronous contexts.

In this example, an AsyncGraphQLQueryPager is initialized that paginates a single query in the forward direction with cursor -based pagination:

Swift copy 1 let initialQuery = MyQuery ( first : 10 , after : nil ) 2 let pager = AsyncGraphQLQueryPager ( 3 client : client, 4 initialQuery : initialQuery, 5 extractPageInfo : { data in 6 CursorBasedPagination. Forward ( 7 hasNext : data. values . pageInfo . hasNextPage ?? false , 8 endCursor : data. values . pageInfo . endCursor 9 ) 10 }, 11 pageResolver : { page, paginationDirection in 12 // As we only want to support forward pagination, we can return `nil` for reverse pagination 13 switch paginationDirection { 14 case . next : 15 return MyQuery ( first : 10 , after : page. endCursor ?? . none ) 16 case . previous : 17 return nil 18 } 19 } 20 )

Note that it is initialized in an identical manner to GraphQLQueryPager , with the same parameters.

Subscribing to results

The GraphQLQueryPager and AsyncGraphQLQueryPager classes can fetch data, but the caller must subscribe to the results in order to receive the data. A subscribe method is provided which takes a closure that is called whenever the pager fetches a new page of data. The subscribe method is a convenience method that ensures that the closure is called on the main thread.

Swift copy 1 // Guaranteed to run on the main thread 2 pager. subscribe { result in 3 switch result { 4 case . success ( let data) : 5 // Handle the data 6 case . failure ( let error) : 7 // Handle the error 8 } 9 }

Both the GraphQLQueryPager and AsyncGraphQLQueryPager are also Combine Publisher s. As such, all Publisher methods are available, such as sink , assign , map , filter , and so on.

Swift copy 1 // Can run on any thread 2 pager. sink { result in 3 switch result { 4 case . success ( let data) : 5 // Handle the data 6 case . failure ( let error) : 7 // Handle the error 8 } 9 }

Fetching Data

The GraphQLQueryPager class provides several methods to fetch paginated data: fetch , refetch , loadNext , loadPrevious , and loadAll .

fetch : Fetches the first page of data. Must be called before loadNext or loadPrevious can be called. Provides a completion handler that allows the caller to be notified when the fetch operation is complete.

refetch : Cancels all in-flight fetch operations and resets the pager to its initial state. Fetches the first page of data. Provides a completion handler that allows the caller to be notified when the fetch operation is complete.

loadNext : Fetches the next page of data. Can only be called after fetch has been called. Provides a completion handler that allows the caller to be notified when the operation is complete, with an optional Error? parameter that contains any usage errors that may have occurred.

loadPrevious : Fetches the previous page of data. Can only be called after fetch has been called. Provides a completion handler that allows the caller to be notified when the operation is complete, with an optional Error? parameter that contains any usage errors that may have occurred.

loadAll : Fetches all pages of data. If no initial page is detected, it will first call fetch to fetch the first page of data. Will continue to fetch all pages until a PageInfo object indicates that there are no more pages to fetch. This function is compatible with forward, reverse, and bidirectional pagination. Provides a completion handler that allows the caller to be notified when the operation is complete, with an optional Error? parameter that contains any usage errors that may have occurred.

The AsyncGraphQLQueryPager class provides the same methods as async functions, but without completion handlers, as they are not needed in an asynchronous context.

Cancelling ongoing requests

The GraphQLQueryPager class provides a reset method, which can be used to cancel all in-flight fetch operations and stop watching for changes to cached data. This does not cancel subscriber's to the pager. Once the pager's state is reset, you can call fetch to being receiving updates again and existing subscribers will continue to receive updates.

Error handling

There are two broad categories of errors that the GraphQLQueryPager class can throw: errors as a result of network operations, or errors as a result of usage. A network error is exposed to the user when the pager encounters a network error, such as a timeout or a connection error, via the Result that is passed to the subscriber. Usage errors, such as cancellations or attempting to begin a new fetch while a load is in progress, are thrown as PaginationError types (for AsyncGraphQLQueryPager ) or exposed as callbacks in each fetch method (for GraphQLQueryPager ). Note that GraphQLQueryPager 's callbacks are optional, and the user can choose to ignore them.

Usage errors in GraphQLQueryPager

The loadNext , loadPrevious , and loadAll methods all have a completion handler that is called with a Result type. This Result type can contain either the paginated data or a PaginationError type. Common pagination errors are attempting to fetch while there is already a load in progress, or attempting to fetch a previous or next page without first calling fetch .

Swift copy 1 // Attempting to fetch a previous page without first calling `fetch` 2 pager. loadNext { error in 3 if let error { 4 // Handle error 5 } else { 6 // We have no error, and are finished with our fetch operation 7 } 8 } 9 10 // Note that we can silently ignore the error 11 pager. loadNext ()

Usage errors in AsyncGraphQLQueryPager

The AsyncGraphQLQueryPager class can throw a PaginationError type directly, as opposed to exposing it via a completion handler. As an inherently asynchronous type, the AsyncGraphQLQueryPager can intercept an error thrown within a Task and forward it to the caller.