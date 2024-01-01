Pagination
Apollo Pagination provides a convenient and easy way to interact with and watch paginated APIs. It provides a flexible and powerful way to interact with paginated data, and works with both cursor-based and offset-based pagination. Its key features include:
Watching paginated data
Forward, reverse, and bidirectional pagination support
Multi-query pagination support
Support for custom model types
Apollo Pagination provides two classes to interact with paginated endpoints:
GraphQLQueryPager and
AsyncGraphQLQueryPager. They have very similar APIs, but the latter supports
async/
await for use in asynchronous contexts.
Apollo Pagination is its own Swift Package, in order to use the pagination functionality you will need to include the apollo-ios-pagination SPM package in your project along with apollo-ios
Using a
GraphQLQueryPager
The
GraphQLQueryPager class is intended to be a simple, flexible, and powerful way to interact with paginated data. While it has a standard initializer, it is recommended to use the convenience initializers, which simplify the process of creating a
GraphQLQueryPager instance.
In this example, a
GraphQLQueryPager is initialized that paginates a single query in the forward direction with a cursor-based pagination:
1let initialQuery = MyQuery(first: 10, after: nil)
2let pager = GraphQLQueryPager(
3 client: client,
4 initialQuery: initialQuery,
5 extractPageInfo: { data in
6 CursorBasedPagination.Forward(
7 hasNext: data.values.pageInfo.hasNextPage ?? false,
8 endCursor: data.values.pageInfo.endCursor
9 )
10 },
11 pageResolver: { page, paginationDirection in
12 // As we only want to support forward pagination, we can return `nil` for reverse pagination
13 switch paginationDirection {
14 case .next:
15 return MyQuery(first: 10, after: page.endCursor ?? .none)
16 case .previous:
17 return nil
18 }
19 }
20)
In this example, the
GraphQLQueryPager instance is initialized with an
extractPageInfo closure which extracts the pagination information from the query result and an
pageResolver closure, which provides the next pagination query to be executed. The
GraphQLQueryPager instance can then be used to fetch the paginated data, and to watch for changes to the paginated data.
Whenever the pager needs to load a new page, it will call the
extractPageInfo closure, passing in the data returned from the last page queried. Your implementation of
extractPageInfo should return a
PaginationInfo value that can be used to query the next page. Then the pager calls
pageResolver, passing in the
PaginationInfo that was provided by the
extractPageInfo closure. Your implementation of
pageResolver should then return a query for the next page using the given
PaginationInfo.
We could similarly support forward offset-based pagination by supplying
OffsetPagination.Forward instead of
CursorBasedPagination.Forward to the
extractPageInfo closure.
Using an
AsyncGraphQLQueryPager
The
AsyncGraphQLQueryPager class is similar to the
GraphQLQueryPager class, but it supports
async/
await for use in asynchronous contexts.
In this example, an
AsyncGraphQLQueryPager is initialized that paginates a single query in the forward direction with cursor-based pagination:
1let initialQuery = MyQuery(first: 10, after: nil)
2let pager = AsyncGraphQLQueryPager(
3 client: client,
4 initialQuery: initialQuery,
5 extractPageInfo: { data in
6 CursorBasedPagination.Forward(
7 hasNext: data.values.pageInfo.hasNextPage ?? false,
8 endCursor: data.values.pageInfo.endCursor
9 )
10 },
11 pageResolver: { page, paginationDirection in
12 // As we only want to support forward pagination, we can return `nil` for reverse pagination
13 switch paginationDirection {
14 case .next:
15 return MyQuery(first: 10, after: page.endCursor ?? .none)
16 case .previous:
17 return nil
18 }
19 }
20)
Note that it is initialized in an identical manner to
GraphQLQueryPager, with the same parameters.
Subscribing to results
The
GraphQLQueryPager and
AsyncGraphQLQueryPager classes can fetch data, but the caller must subscribe to the results in order to receive the data. A
subscribe method is provided which takes a closure that is called whenever the pager fetches a new page of data. The
subscribe method is a convenience method that ensures that the closure is called on the main thread.
1// Guaranteed to run on the main thread
2pager.subscribe { result in
3 switch result {
4 case .success(let data):
5 // Handle the data
6 case .failure(let error):
7 // Handle the error
8 }
9}
Both the
GraphQLQueryPager and
AsyncGraphQLQueryPager are also Combine
Publishers. As such, all
Publisher methods are available, such as
sink,
assign,
map,
filter, and so on.
1// Can run on any thread
2pager.sink { result in
3 switch result {
4 case .success(let data):
5 // Handle the data
6 case .failure(let error):
7 // Handle the error
8 }
9}
Fetching Data
The
GraphQLQueryPager class provides several methods to fetch paginated data:
fetch,
refetch,
loadNext,
loadPrevious, and
loadAll.
fetch: Fetches the first page of data. Must be called before
loadNextor
loadPreviouscan be called. Provides a completion handler that allows the caller to be notified when the fetch operation is complete.
refetch: Cancels all in-flight fetch operations and resets the pager to its initial state. Fetches the first page of data. Provides a completion handler that allows the caller to be notified when the fetch operation is complete.
loadNext: Fetches the next page of data. Can only be called after
fetchhas been called. Provides a completion handler that allows the caller to be notified when the operation is complete, with an optional
Error?parameter that contains any usage errors that may have occurred.
loadPrevious: Fetches the previous page of data. Can only be called after
fetchhas been called. Provides a completion handler that allows the caller to be notified when the operation is complete, with an optional
Error?parameter that contains any usage errors that may have occurred.
loadAll: Fetches all pages of data. If no initial page is detected, it will first call
fetchto fetch the first page of data. Will continue to fetch all pages until a
PageInfoobject indicates that there are no more pages to fetch. This function is compatible with forward, reverse, and bidirectional pagination. Provides a completion handler that allows the caller to be notified when the operation is complete, with an optional
Error?parameter that contains any usage errors that may have occurred.
The
AsyncGraphQLQueryPager class provides the same methods as
async functions, but without completion handlers, as they are not needed in an asynchronous context.
Cancelling ongoing requests
The
GraphQLQueryPager class provides a
reset method, which can be used to cancel all in-flight fetch operations and stop watching for changes to cached data. This does not cancel subscriber's to the pager. Once the pager's state is reset, you can call
fetch to being receiving updates again and existing subscribers will continue to receive updates.
Error handling
There are two broad categories of errors that the
GraphQLQueryPager class can throw: errors as a result of network operations, or errors as a result of usage. A network error is exposed to the user when the pager encounters a network error, such as a timeout or a connection error, via the
Result that is passed to the subscriber. Usage errors, such as cancellations or attempting to begin a new fetch while a load is in progress, are thrown as
PaginationError types (for
AsyncGraphQLQueryPager) or exposed as callbacks in each fetch method (for
GraphQLQueryPager). Note that
GraphQLQueryPager's callbacks are optional, and the user can choose to ignore them.
Usage errors in
GraphQLQueryPager
The
loadNext,
loadPrevious, and
loadAll methods all have a completion handler that is called with a
Result type. This
Result type can contain either the paginated data or a
PaginationError type. Common pagination errors are attempting to fetch while there is already a load in progress, or attempting to fetch a previous or next page without first calling
fetch.
1// Attempting to fetch a previous page without first calling `fetch`
2pager.loadNext { error in
3 if let error {
4 // Handle error
5 } else {
6 // We have no error, and are finished with our fetch operation
7 }
8}
9
10// Note that we can silently ignore the error
11pager.loadNext()
Usage errors in
AsyncGraphQLQueryPager
The
AsyncGraphQLQueryPager class can throw a
PaginationError type directly, as opposed to exposing it via a completion handler. As an inherently asynchronous type, the
AsyncGraphQLQueryPager can intercept an error thrown within a
Task and forward it to the caller.
1// Attempting to fetch a previous page without first calling `fetch`
2try await pager.loadNext()
3
4// Similarly, we can silently ignore the error
5try? await pager.loadNext()