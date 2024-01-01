Fragments in Apollo Kotlin

ⓘ note fragments when using the default operationBased codegen in Apollo Kotlin. For the responseBased codegen, see This article describes the behavior ofwhen using the defaultcodegen inFor thecodegen, see this page

Apollo Kotlin supports both forms of GraphQL fragments :

Named fragments , which enable you to reuse a set of fields across multiple operations

Inline fragments , which enable you to access fields of polymorphic types

Named fragments

Take a look at the following GraphQL definitions:

GraphQL Launch.graphql copy 1 # Declaration of named fragment 2 fragment LaunchFragment on Launch { 3 id 4 site 5 mission { 6 name 7 } 8 } 9 10 query LaunchDetails ( $id : ID ! ) { 11 launch ( id : $id ) { 12 # Usage of named fragment 13 ... LaunchFragment 14 } 15 }

Based on the fragment definition, Apollo Kotlin generates the following LaunchFragment class that you can reuse in different queries:

Kotlin LaunchFragment.kt copy 1 data class LaunchFragment ( 2 val id: String , 3 val site: String ?, 4 val mission: Mission ? 5 )

Generated models for operations that use this fragment have a .launchFragment property for accessing the fragment's fields:

Kotlin copy 1 println ( "Mission site: ${ launch.launchFragment?.site } " )

The launchFragment property is null if the returned object is not a Launch .

You can reuse the fragment in any number of operations:

GraphQL Launch.graphql copy 1 # ...previous definitions... 2 3 query LaunchList { 4 launches { 5 launches { 6 ... LaunchFragment 7 } 8 } 9 }

You can even use a fragment in operations that are defined in a different .graphql file from the fragment itself. This is because Apollo Kotlin codegen merges all .graphql files in to a single file before generating models.

Inline fragments

Take a look at this query definition that uses two inline fragments:

GraphQL HeroForEpisode.graphql copy 1 query HeroForEpisode ( $ep : Episode ! ) { 2 hero ( episode : $ep ) { 3 name 4 ... on Droid { 5 primaryFunction 6 } 7 ... on Human { 8 height 9 } 10 } 11 }

For this operation, Apollo Kotlin generates a Hero class that contains OnDroid and OnHuman nested classes. Hero also includes onDroid and onHuman fields that enable you to access fields that are specific to Droid and Human :

Kotlin copy 1 println ( "Droid primaryFunction: ${ hero.onDroid?.primaryFunction } " ) 2 println ( "Human height: ${ hero.onHuman?.height } " )