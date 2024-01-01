Federated Schemas

A federated supergraph uses multiple "types" of GraphQL schemas:

Subgraph schemas. Each subgraph has a distinct schema that indicates which types and fields of your composed supergraph it can resolve. These are the only schemas that your teams define manually.

Supergraph schema. This schema combines all of the types and fields from your subgraph schemas, plus some federation-specific information that tells your router which subgraphs can resolve which fields. This schema is the result of performing composition on your collection of subgraph schemas.

API schema. This schema is similar to the supergraph schema, but it omits federation-specific types, fields, and directives that are considered "machinery" and are not part of your public API. This is the schema that your router exposes to clients, which don't need to know internal implementation details about your graph.



Let's look at an example!

Subgraph schemas

Below are example schemas for three subgraphs in an e-commerce company's supergraph. Each subgraph is implemented as a separate GraphQL API:

GraphQL Users copy 1 type Query { 2 me : User 3 } 4 5 type User @key ( fields : "id" ) { 6 id : ID ! 7 username : String ! @shareable 8 } 9 10 # (Subgraph schemas include 11 # this to opt in to 12 # Federation 2 features.) 13 extend schema 14 @link ( url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.3" , 15 import : [ "@key" , "@shareable" ]) GraphQL Products copy 1 type Query { 2 topProducts ( first : Int = 5 ): [ Product ] 3 } 4 5 type Product @key ( fields : "upc" ) { 6 upc : String ! 7 name : String ! 8 price : Int 9 } 10 11 extend schema 12 @link ( url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.3" , 13 import : [ "@key" , "@shareable" ])

GraphQL Reviews copy 1 type Review { 2 body : String 3 author : User @provides ( fields : "username" ) 4 product : Product 5 } 6 7 type User @key ( fields : "id" ) { 8 id : ID ! 9 username : String ! @external 10 reviews : [ Review ] 11 } 12 13 type Product @key ( fields : "upc" ) { 14 upc : String ! 15 reviews : [ Review ] 16 } 17 18 # (This subgraph uses additional 19 # federated directives) 20 extend schema 21 @link ( url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.3" , 22 import : [ "@key" , "@shareable" , "@provides" , "@external" ])

As these schemas show, multiple subgraphs can contribute unique fields to a single type. For example, the Products subgraph and the Reviews subgraph both contribute fields to the Product type.

Supergraph schema

The supergraph schema is the output of schema composition . It serves the following purposes:

It provides your router with the name and endpoint URL for each of your subgraphs.

It includes all types and fields defined by all of your subgraphs.

It tells your router which of your subgraphs can resolve which GraphQL fields.

Here's the supergraph schema composed with the subgraph schemas above :

GraphQL copy 1 schema 2 @link ( url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/link/v1.0" ) 3 @link ( url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/join/v0.3" , for : EXECUTION ) 4 { 5 query : Query 6 } 7 8 directive @join__enumValue ( graph : join__Graph ! ) repeatable on ENUM_VALUE 9 10 directive @join__field ( graph : join__Graph , requires : join__FieldSet , provides : join__FieldSet , type : String , external : Boolean , override : String , usedOverridden : Boolean ) repeatable on FIELD_DEFINITION | INPUT_FIELD_DEFINITION 11 12 directive @join__graph ( name : String ! , url : String ! ) on ENUM_VALUE 13 14 directive @join__implements ( graph : join__Graph ! , interface : String ! ) repeatable on OBJECT | INTERFACE 15 16 directive @join__type ( graph : join__Graph ! , key : join__FieldSet , extension : Boolean ! = false , resolvable : Boolean ! = true , isInterfaceObject : Boolean ! = false ) repeatable on OBJECT | INTERFACE | UNION | ENUM | INPUT_OBJECT | SCALAR 17 18 directive @join__unionMember ( graph : join__Graph ! , member : String ! ) repeatable on UNION 19 20 directive @link ( url : String , as : String , for : link__Purpose , import : [ link__Import ]) repeatable on SCHEMA 21 22 scalar join__FieldSet 23 24 enum join__Graph { 25 PRODUCTS @join__graph ( name : "products" , url : "http://localhost:4002/graphql" ) 26 REVIEWS @join__graph ( name : "reviews" , url : "http://localhost:4003/graphql" ) 27 USERS @join__graph ( name : "users" , url : "http://localhost:4001/graphql" ) 28 } 29 30 scalar link__Import 31 32 enum link__Purpose { 33 """ 34 `SECURITY` features provide metadata necessary to securely resolve fields. 35 """ 36 SECURITY 37 38 """ 39 `EXECUTION` features provide metadata necessary for operation execution. 40 """ 41 EXECUTION 42 } 43 44 type Product 45 @join__type ( graph : PRODUCTS , key : "upc" ) 46 @join__type ( graph : REVIEWS , key : "upc" ) 47 { 48 upc : String ! 49 name : String ! @join__field ( graph : PRODUCTS ) 50 price : Int @join__field ( graph : PRODUCTS ) 51 reviews : [ Review ] @join__field ( graph : REVIEWS ) 52 } 53 54 type Query 55 @join__type ( graph : PRODUCTS ) 56 @join__type ( graph : REVIEWS ) 57 @join__type ( graph : USERS ) 58 { 59 topProducts ( first : Int = 5 ): [ Product ] @join__field ( graph : PRODUCTS ) 60 me : User @join__field ( graph : USERS ) 61 } 62 63 type Review 64 @join__type ( graph : REVIEWS ) 65 { 66 body : String 67 author : User @join__field ( graph : REVIEWS , provides : "username" ) 68 product : Product 69 } 70 71 type User 72 @join__type ( graph : REVIEWS , key : "id" ) 73 @join__type ( graph : USERS , key : "id" ) 74 { 75 id : ID ! 76 username : String ! @join__field ( graph : REVIEWS , external : true ) @join__field ( graph : USERS ) 77 reviews : [ Review ] @join__field ( graph : REVIEWS ) 78 }

As you can see, the supergraph schema includes a lot of Federation-specific additions! These additions are used only by the router, and you'll never need to add them manually.

API schema

The router uses its supergraph schema to produce an API schema, which it exposes to clients as your actual GraphQL API. This schema cleanly and logically represents the combination of your subgraph schemas :

GraphQL copy 1 type Product { 2 name : String ! 3 price : Int 4 reviews : [ Review ] 5 upc : String ! 6 } 7 8 type Query { 9 me : User 10 topProducts ( first : Int = 5 ): [ Product ] 11 } 12 13 type Review { 14 author : User 15 body : String 16 product : Product 17 } 18 19 type User { 20 id : ID ! 21 reviews : [ Review ] 22 username : String ! 23 }

Unlike the supergraph schema, this schema hides the fact that your GraphQL API is composed of multiple distinct GraphQL APIs.