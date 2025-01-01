Register for Apollo's Product Update webinar

Dynatrace exporter (via OTLP)

Configure the Dynatrace exporter for metrics

Enable and configure the OTLP exporter for metrics in the Apollo Router for use with Dynatrace.

For general tracing configuration, refer to Router Metrics Configuration.

Dynatrace configuration

To configure the router:

For example:

YAML
router.yaml
1telemetry:
2  exporters:
3    metrics:
4      otlp:
5        enabled: true
6        temporality: delta
7        # Endpoint for your region.
8        endpoint: <dynatrace-endpoint>
9        protocol: http
10        http:
11          headers:
12            Authorization: Api-Token <dynatrace-token>
note
You must specify protocol: http or the exporter will fail to connect to Dynatrace. You must use temporality: delta or some metrics will fail to be delivered to your deployment. Additionally, if your Dynatrace endpoint does not contain a port, you must explicitly include :443 as the port after the host address. For example: https://subdomain.live.dynatrace.com:443/api/v2/otlp/v1/metrics.

For more details about Dynatrace configuration, see Dynatrace's docs on OpenTelemetry configuration.
