Define Advanced Keys
Define and use compound keys, nested key fields, and more
Depending on your entities' fields and usage, you may need to use more advanced
@keys.
For example, you may need to define a compound
@key if multiple fields are required to uniquely identify an entity.
If different subgraphs interact with different fields of an entity, you may need to define multiple —and sometimes differing —
@keys for the entity.
Compound
@keys
A single
@key can consist of multiple fields, the combination of which uniquely identifies an entity. This is called a compound or composite key. In the following example, the combination of both
username and
domain fields is required to uniquely identify the
User entity:
1type User @key(fields: "username domain") {
2 username: String!
3 domain: String!
4}
Nested fields in compound
@keys
Nested fields are often used in compound keys.
In the following example, the
User entity's
@key consists of both a user's
id and the
id of that user's associated
Organization:
1type User @key(fields: "id organization { id }") {
2 id: ID!
3 organization: Organization!
4}
5
6type Organization {
7 id: ID!
8}
@key field.
Multiple
@keys
When different subgraphs interact with different fields of an entity, you may need to define multiple
@keys for the entity. For example, a Reviews subgraph might refer to products by their ID, whereas an Inventory subgraph might use SKUs.
In the following example, the
Product entity can be uniquely identified by either its
id or its
sku:
1type Product @key(fields: "id") @key(fields: "sku") {
2 id: ID!
3 sku: String!
4 name: String!
5 price: Int
6}
@key fields, the query planner uses the most efficient set for entity resolution. For example, suppose you allow a type to be identified by
@key(fields: "id") or
@key(fields: "id sku"):
1type Product @key(fields: "id") @key(fields: "id sku") {
2 # ...
3}
id or (
id and
sku) is enough to uniquely identify the entity. Since
id alone is enough, the query planner will use only that field to resolve the entity, and
@key(fields: "id sku") is effectively ignored.
Referencing entities with multiple keys
A subgraph that references an entity without contributing any fields can use any
@key fields in its stub definition. For example, if the Products subgraph defines the
Product entity like this:
1type Product @key(fields: "id") @key(fields: "sku") {
2 id: ID!
3 sku: String!
4 name: String!
5 price: Int
6}
Then, a Reviews subgraph can use either
id or
sku in the stub definition:
1# Either:
2type Product @key(fields: "id", resolvable: false) {
3 id: ID!
4}
5
6# Or:
7type Product @key(fields: "sku", resolvable: false) {
8 sku: String!
9}
When resolving a reference for an entity with multiple keys, you can determine how to resolve it based on which key is present. For example, if you're using
@apollo/subgraph , it could look like this:
1// Products subgraph
2const resolvers = {
3 Product: {
4 __resolveReference(productRepresentation) {
5 if(productRepresentation.sku){
6 return fetchProductBySku(productRepresentation.sku);
7 } else {
8 return fetchProductByID(productRepresentation.id);
9 }
10 }
11 },
12 // ...other resolvers...
13}
Differing
@keys across subgraphs
Although an entity commonly uses the exact same
@key field(s) across subgraphs, you can alternatively use different
@keys with different fields. For example, you can define a
Product entity shared between subgraphs, one with
sku and
upc as its
@keys, and the other with only
upc as the
@key field:
1type Product @key(fields: "sku") @key(fields: "upc") {
2 sku: ID!
3 upc: String!
4 name: String!
5 price: Int
6}
1type Product @key(fields: "upc") {
2 upc: String!
3 inStock: Boolean!
4}
To merge entities between subgraphs, the entity must have at least one shared field between subgraphs. For example, operations can't merge the
Product entity defined in the following subgraphs because they don't share any fields specified in the
@key selection set:
❌
1type Product @key(fields: "sku") {
2 sku: ID!
3 name: String!
4 price: Int
5}
1type Product @key(fields: "upc") {
2 upc: String!
3 inStock: Boolean!
4}
Operations with differing
@keys
Differing keys across subgraphs affect which of the entity's fields can be resolved from each subgraph. Requests can resolve fields if there is a traversable path from the root query to the fields.
Take these subgraph schemas as an example:
1type Product @key(fields: "sku") {
2 sku: ID!
3 upc: String!
4 name: String!
5 price: Int
6}
7
8type Query {
9 product(sku: ID!): Product
10 products: [Product!]!
11}
12
1type Product @key(fields: "upc") {
2 upc: String!
3 inStock: Boolean!
4}
The queries defined in the Products subgraph can always resolve all product fields because the product entity can be joined via the
upc field present in both schemas.
On the other hand, queries added to the Inventory subgraph can't resolve fields from the Products subgraph:
1type Product @key(fields: "sku") {
2 sku: ID!
3 upc: String!
4 name: String!
5 price: Int
6}
1type Product @key(fields: "upc") {
2 upc: String!
3 inStock: Boolean!
4}
5
6type Query {
7 productsInStock: [Product!]!
8}
The
productsInStock query can't resolve fields from the Products subgraph since the Products subgraph's
Product type definition doesn't include
upc as a key field, and
sku isn't present in the Inventory subgraph.
If the Products subgraph includes
@key(fields: "upc"), all queries from the Inventory subgraph can resolve all product fields:
1type Product @key(fields: "sku") @key(fields: "upc") {
2 sku: ID!
3 upc: String!
4 name: String!
5 price: Int
6}
1type Product @key(fields: "upc") {
2 upc: String!
3 inStock: Boolean!
4}
5
6type Query {
7 productsInStock: [Product!]!
8}
Next steps
