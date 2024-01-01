Define Advanced Keys

Depending on your entities' fields and usage, you may need to use more advanced @key s. For example, you may need to define a compound @key if multiple fields are required to uniquely identify an entity. If different subgraphs interact with different fields of an entity, you may need to define multiple —and sometimes differing — @key s for the entity.

Compound @key s

A single @key can consist of multiple fields, the combination of which uniquely identifies an entity. This is called a compound or composite key. In the following example, the combination of both username and domain fields is required to uniquely identify the User entity:

GraphQL Users copy 1 type User @key ( fields : "username domain" ) { 2 username : String ! 3 domain : String ! 4 }

Nested fields in compound @key s

Nested fields are often used in compound keys. In the following example, the User entity's @key consists of both a user's id and the id of that user's associated Organization :

GraphQL Users copy 1 type User @key ( fields : "id organization { id }" ) { 2 id : ID ! 3 organization : Organization ! 4 } 5 6 type Organization { 7 id : ID ! 8 }

ⓘ note Though nested fields are most commonly used in compound keys, you can also use a nested field as a single @key field.

Multiple @key s

When different subgraphs interact with different fields of an entity, you may need to define multiple @key s for the entity. For example, a Reviews subgraph might refer to products by their ID, whereas an Inventory subgraph might use SKUs.

In the following example, the Product entity can be uniquely identified by either its id or its sku :

GraphQL Products copy 1 type Product @key ( fields : "id" ) @key ( fields : "sku" ) { 2 id : ID ! 3 sku : String ! 4 name : String ! 5 price : Int 6 }

ⓘ note @key fields, the query planner uses the most efficient set for entity resolution. For example, suppose you allow a type to be identified by @key(fields: "id") or @key(fields: "id sku") : GraphQL copy 1 type Product @key ( fields : "id" ) @key ( fields : "id sku" ) { 2 # ... 3 } id or ( id and sku ) is enough to uniquely identify the entity. Since id alone is enough, the query planner will use only that field to resolve the entity, and @key(fields: "id sku") is effectively ignored. If you include multiple sets offields, theuses the most efficient set for entity resolution. For example, suppose you allow a type to be identified byorThat means eitheror (and) is enough to uniquely identify the entity. Sincealone is enough, the query planner will use only that field to resolve the entity, andis effectively ignored.

Referencing entities with multiple keys

A subgraph that references an entity without contributing any fields can use any @key fields in its stub definition. For example, if the Products subgraph defines the Product entity like this:

GraphQL Products copy 1 type Product @key ( fields : "id" ) @key ( fields : "sku" ) { 2 id : ID ! 3 sku : String ! 4 name : String ! 5 price : Int 6 }

Then, a Reviews subgraph can use either id or sku in the stub definition:

GraphQL Reviews copy 1 # Either: 2 type Product @key ( fields : "id" , resolvable : false ) { 3 id : ID ! 4 } 5 6 # Or: 7 type Product @key ( fields : "sku" , resolvable : false ) { 8 sku : String ! 9 }

When resolving a reference for an entity with multiple keys, you can determine how to resolve it based on which key is present. For example, if you're using @apollo/subgraph , it could look like this:

JavaScript resolvers.js copy 1 // Products subgraph 2 const resolvers = { 3 Product : { 4 __resolveReference ( productRepresentation ) { 5 if ( productRepresentation . sku ){ 6 return fetchProductBySku ( productRepresentation . sku ); 7 } else { 8 return fetchProductByID ( productRepresentation . id ); 9 } 10 } 11 }, 12 // ...other resolvers... 13 }

Differing @key s across subgraphs

Although an entity commonly uses the exact same @key field(s) across subgraphs, you can alternatively use different @key s with different fields. For example, you can define a Product entity shared between subgraphs, one with sku and upc as its @key s, and the other with only upc as the @key field:

GraphQL Products copy 1 type Product @key ( fields : "sku" ) @key ( fields : "upc" ) { 2 sku : ID ! 3 upc : String ! 4 name : String ! 5 price : Int 6 }

GraphQL Inventory copy 1 type Product @key ( fields : "upc" ) { 2 upc : String ! 3 inStock : Boolean ! 4 }

To merge entities between subgraphs, the entity must have at least one shared field between subgraphs. For example, operations can't merge the Product entity defined in the following subgraphs because they don't share any fields specified in the @key selection set:

❌

GraphQL Products copy 1 type Product @key ( fields : "sku" ) { 2 sku : ID ! 3 name : String ! 4 price : Int 5 } GraphQL Inventory copy 1 type Product @key ( fields : "upc" ) { 2 upc : String ! 3 inStock : Boolean ! 4 }

Operations with differing @key s

Differing keys across subgraphs affect which of the entity's fields can be resolved from each subgraph. Requests can resolve fields if there is a traversable path from the root query to the fields.

Take these subgraph schemas as an example:

GraphQL Products copy 1 type Product @key ( fields : "sku" ) { 2 sku : ID ! 3 upc : String ! 4 name : String ! 5 price : Int 6 } 7 8 type Query { 9 product ( sku : ID ! ): Product 10 products : [ Product ! ] ! 11 } 12 GraphQL Inventory copy 1 type Product @key ( fields : "upc" ) { 2 upc : String ! 3 inStock : Boolean ! 4 }

The queries defined in the Products subgraph can always resolve all product fields because the product entity can be joined via the upc field present in both schemas.

On the other hand, queries added to the Inventory subgraph can't resolve fields from the Products subgraph:

GraphQL Products copy 1 type Product @key ( fields : "sku" ) { 2 sku : ID ! 3 upc : String ! 4 name : String ! 5 price : Int 6 } GraphQL Inventory copy 1 type Product @key ( fields : "upc" ) { 2 upc : String ! 3 inStock : Boolean ! 4 } 5 6 type Query { 7 productsInStock : [ Product ! ] ! 8 }

The productsInStock query can't resolve fields from the Products subgraph since the Products subgraph's Product type definition doesn't include upc as a key field, and sku isn't present in the Inventory subgraph.

If the Products subgraph includes @key(fields: "upc") , all queries from the Inventory subgraph can resolve all product fields:

GraphQL Products copy 1 type Product @key ( fields : "sku" ) @key ( fields : "upc" ) { 2 sku : ID ! 3 upc : String ! 4 name : String ! 5 price : Int 6 }

GraphQL Inventory copy 1 type Product @key ( fields : "upc" ) { 2 upc : String ! 3 inStock : Boolean ! 4 } 5 6 type Query { 7 productsInStock : [ Product ! ] ! 8 }

Next steps

If you haven't already, learn how to contribute entity fields to the supergraph and reference them from subgraphs that don't contribute any fields.