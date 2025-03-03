Apollo Federation Changelog
This article describes notable changes and additions introduced in each minor version release of Apollo Federation. Most of these changes involve additions or modifications to federation-specific directives.
For a comprehensive changelog for Apollo Federation and its associated libraries, see GitHub.
To use a feature introduced in a particular federation version, make sure your subgraph schema's
@linkdirective targets that version (or higher):GraphQL
extend schema @link(url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.3", import: ["@key", "@shareable", "@interfaceObject"])
The example above must target at least Federation v2.3, because the
@interfaceObjectdirective was introduced in that version.noteBefore you increment a subgraph's federation version, update your router and build pipeline. For details, see Updating your graph safely.
If you maintain a subgraph-compatible library, consult this article to stay current with recently added directives. All of these directive definitions are also listed in the subgraph specification.
v2.10
|First release
|Available in GraphOS?
|Minimum router version
|February 2025
|Yes
2.0.0
Directive changes
@connect
Introduced. Learn more.
directive @connect(
source: String
http: ConnectHTTP!
selection: JSONSelection!
entity: Boolean
) repeatable on FIELD_DEFINITION;
@source
Introduced. Learn more.
directive @source(
name: String!
http: SourceHTTP!
) repeatable on SCHEMA;
v2.9
|First release
|Available in GraphOS?
|Minimum router version
|August 2024
|Yes
1.53.0
Directive changes
@cost
Introduced. Learn more.
directive @cost(weight: Int!) on
| ARGUMENT_DEFINITION
| ENUM
| FIELD_DEFINITION
| INPUT_FIELD_DEFINITION
| OBJECT
| SCALAR;
@listSize
Introduced. Learn more.
directive @listSize(
assumedSize: Int
slicingArguments: [String!]
sizedFields: [String!]
requireOneSlicingArgument: Boolean = true
)
on FIELD_DEFINITION;
v2.8
|First release
|Available in GraphOS?
|Minimum router version
|May 2024
|Yes
1.48.0
Directive changes
@context
Introduced. Learn more.
directive @context(name: String!) on OBJECT | INTERFACE | UNION;
@fromContext
Introduced. Learn more.
scalar ContextFieldValue;
directive @fromContext(field: ContextFieldValue) on ARGUMENT_DEFINITION;
v2.7
|First release
|Available in GraphOS?
|Minimum router version
|February 2024
|Yes
1.39.0
Directive changes
Progressive
@override
Added progressive
@override. Learn more.
directive @override(from: String!, label: String) on FIELD_DEFINITION
v2.6
|First release
|Available in GraphOS?
|Minimum router version
|November 2023
|Yes
1.35.0
Directive changes
@policy
Introduced. Learn more.
directive @policy(policies: [[federation__Policy!]!]!) on
| FIELD_DEFINITION
| OBJECT
| INTERFACE
| SCALAR
| ENUM
Subgraph changes
|Topic
|Description
|Policy
v2.5
|First release
|Available in GraphOS?
|Minimum router version
|July 2023
|Yes
1.29.1
Directive changes
@authenticated
Introduced. Learn more.
directive @authenticated on
FIELD_DEFINITION
| OBJECT
| INTERFACE
| SCALAR
| ENUM
@requiresScopes
Introduced. Learn more.
directive @requiresScopes(scopes: [[federation__Scope!]!]!) on
FIELD_DEFINITION
| OBJECT
| INTERFACE
| SCALAR
| ENUM
Subgraph changes
|Topic
|Description
|Scope
v2.4
|First release
|Available in GraphOS?
|Minimum router version
|March 2023
|Yes
1.13.1
Subgraph changes
|Topic
|Description
|Subscriptions
v2.3
|First release
|Available in GraphOS?
|Minimum router version
|February 2023
|Yes
1.10.2
Directive changes
@interfaceObject
Introduced. Learn more.
directive @interfaceObject on OBJECT
@key
Can now be applied to interface definitions to support entity interfaces.
(Previous versions of composition threw an error if
@key was applied to an interface definition.)
v2.2
|First release
|Available in GraphOS?
|Minimum router version
|November 2022
|No
1.6.0
Directive changes
@shareable
Added
repeatable to the directive definition.
directive @shareable repeatable on OBJECT | FIELD_DEFINITION
Additionally, composition now throws an error if
@shareable is applied to fields of an
interface definition.
v2.1
|First release
|Available in GraphOS?
|Minimum router version
|August 2022
|Yes
1.0.0
Directive changes
@composeDirective
Introduced. Learn more.
directive @composeDirective(name: String!) repeatable on SCHEMA
@requires
The
fields argument can now include fields that themselves take arguments. Learn more.
(Functionality added in v2.1.2)
type Product @key(fields: "id") {
id: ID!
weight(units: String): Int! @external
shippingEstimate: Int! @requires(fields: "weight(units: \"KILOGRAMS\")")
}
v2.0
|First release
|Available in GraphOS?
|Minimum router version
|April 2022
|Yes
1.0.0
Directive changes
Subgraph schemas "opt in" to Federation 2 features by applying the
@link directive to the
schema type, like so:
extend schema
@link(url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.0",
import: ["@key", "@shareable"])
The
import list of this definition must include each federation-specific directive that the subgraph schema uses. In the example above, the schema uses
@key and
@shareable.
For details on these directives as defined in Federation 2, see Federation-specific GraphQL directives.
@key
Added optional
resolvable argument.
directive @key(
fields: FieldSet!,
resolvable: Boolean = true
) repeatable on OBJECT | INTERFACE
@shareable
Introduced.
directive @shareable on OBJECT | FIELD_DEFINITION
@inaccessible
Introduced.
directive @inaccessible on
| FIELD_DEFINITION
| OBJECT
| INTERFACE
| UNION
| ARGUMENT_DEFINITION
| SCALAR
| ENUM
| ENUM_VALUE
| INPUT_OBJECT
| INPUT_FIELD_DEFINITION
@override
Introduced.
directive @override(from: String!) on FIELD_DEFINITION
@link
Introduced.
directive @link(
url: String,
as: String,
for: link__Purpose,
import: [link__Import]
) repeatable on SCHEMA
@extends,
@external,
@provides,
@requires,
@tag
No changes.
Subgraph changes
|Topic
|Description
|Entities
|Value types
Query and
Mutation
v1.1
Directive changes
@tag
Introduced.
directive @tag(name: String!) repeatable on
| FIELD_DEFINITION
| INTERFACE
| OBJECT
| UNION
v1.0
Directive changes
For details on these directives as defined in Federation 1, see the Federation 1 subgraph spec.
@key
Introduced.
directive @key(fields: _FieldSet!) repeatable on OBJECT | INTERFACE
@external
Introduced.
directive @external on FIELD_DEFINITION
@requires
Introduced.
directive @requires(fields: _FieldSet!) on FIELD_DEFINITION
@provides
Introduced.
directive @provides(fields: _FieldSet!) on FIELD_DEFINITION
@extends
Introduced.
directive @extends on OBJECT | INTERFACE
Subgraph changes
|Topic
|Description
|Entities
|Value types
Query and
Mutation