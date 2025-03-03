Apollo Federation Changelog

Understand changes between Apollo Federation versions

This article describes notable changes and additions introduced in each minor version release of Apollo Federation. Most of these changes involve additions or modifications to federation-specific directives.

For a comprehensive changelog for Apollo Federation and its associated libraries, see GitHub.

  • To use a feature introduced in a particular federation version, make sure your subgraph schema's @link directive targets that version (or higher):

    GraphQL
    extend schema
  @link(url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.3",
        import: ["@key", "@shareable", "@interfaceObject"])

    The example above must target at least Federation v2.3, because the @interfaceObject directive was introduced in that version.

    note
    Before you increment a subgraph's federation version, update your router and build pipeline. For details, see Updating your graph safely.

  • If you maintain a subgraph-compatible library, consult this article to stay current with recently added directives. All of these directive definitions are also listed in the subgraph specification.

v2.10

First releaseAvailable in GraphOS?Minimum router version
February 2025Yes2.0.0

Directive changes

@connect

Introduced. Learn more.

GraphQL
directive @connect(
  source: String
  http: ConnectHTTP!
  selection: JSONSelection!
  entity: Boolean
) repeatable on FIELD_DEFINITION;

@source

Introduced. Learn more.

GraphQL
directive @source(
  name: String!
  http: SourceHTTP!
) repeatable on SCHEMA;

v2.9

First releaseAvailable in GraphOS?Minimum router version
August 2024Yes1.53.0

Directive changes

@cost

Introduced. Learn more.

GraphQL
directive @cost(weight: Int!) on
  | ARGUMENT_DEFINITION
  | ENUM  
  | FIELD_DEFINITION   
  | INPUT_FIELD_DEFINITION  
  | OBJECT   
  | SCALAR;

@listSize

Introduced. Learn more.

GraphQL
directive @listSize(
  assumedSize: Int
  slicingArguments: [String!]
  sizedFields: [String!]
  requireOneSlicingArgument: Boolean = true
)
on FIELD_DEFINITION;

v2.8

First releaseAvailable in GraphOS?Minimum router version
May 2024Yes1.48.0

Directive changes

@context

Introduced. Learn more.

GraphQL
directive @context(name: String!) on OBJECT | INTERFACE | UNION;
@fromContext

Introduced. Learn more.

GraphQL
scalar ContextFieldValue;

directive @fromContext(field: ContextFieldValue) on ARGUMENT_DEFINITION;

v2.7

First releaseAvailable in GraphOS?Minimum router version
February 2024Yes1.39.0

Directive changes

Progressive @override

Added progressive @override. Learn more.

GraphQL
directive @override(from: String!, label: String) on FIELD_DEFINITION

v2.6

First releaseAvailable in GraphOS?Minimum router version
November 2023Yes1.35.0

Directive changes

@policy

Introduced. Learn more.

GraphQL
directive @policy(policies: [[federation__Policy!]!]!) on
  | FIELD_DEFINITION
  | OBJECT
  | INTERFACE
  | SCALAR
  | ENUM
Subgraph changes
Topic Description
Policy
  • Custom scalar representing an authorization policy. Used by new @policy directive.

v2.5

First releaseAvailable in GraphOS?Minimum router version
July 2023Yes1.29.1

Directive changes

@authenticated

Introduced. Learn more.

GraphQL
directive @authenticated on
    FIELD_DEFINITION
  | OBJECT
  | INTERFACE
  | SCALAR
  | ENUM
@requiresScopes

Introduced. Learn more.

GraphQL
directive @requiresScopes(scopes: [[federation__Scope!]!]!) on
    FIELD_DEFINITION
  | OBJECT
  | INTERFACE
  | SCALAR
  | ENUM

Subgraph changes

Topic Description
Scope
  • Custom scalar representing a JWT scope. Used by new @requiresScopes directive.

v2.4

First releaseAvailable in GraphOS?Minimum router version
March 2023Yes1.13.1

Subgraph changes

Topic Description
Subscriptions
  • Composition now supports defining the Subscription type in subgraph schemas.
  • Use of GraphQL subscriptions with a federated graph requires a compatible version of the GraphOS Router. See details.

v2.3

First releaseAvailable in GraphOS?Minimum router version
February 2023Yes1.10.2

Directive changes

@interfaceObject

Introduced. Learn more.

GraphQL
directive @interfaceObject on OBJECT
@key

Can now be applied to interface definitions to support entity interfaces.

(Previous versions of composition threw an error if @key was applied to an interface definition.)

v2.2

First releaseAvailable in GraphOS?Minimum router version
November 2022No1.6.0

Directive changes

@shareable

Added repeatable to the directive definition.

GraphQL
directive @shareable repeatable on OBJECT | FIELD_DEFINITION

Additionally, composition now throws an error if @shareable is applied to fields of an interface definition.

v2.1

First releaseAvailable in GraphOS?Minimum router version
August 2022Yes1.0.0

Directive changes

@composeDirective

Introduced. Learn more.

GraphQL
directive @composeDirective(name: String!) repeatable on SCHEMA
@requires

The fields argument can now include fields that themselves take arguments. Learn more.

(Functionality added in v2.1.2)

GraphQL
type Product @key(fields: "id") {
  id: ID!
  weight(units: String): Int! @external
  shippingEstimate: Int! @requires(fields: "weight(units: \"KILOGRAMS\")")
}

v2.0

First releaseAvailable in GraphOS?Minimum router version
April 2022Yes1.0.0

Directive changes

Subgraph schemas "opt in" to Federation 2 features by applying the @link directive to the schema type, like so:

GraphQL
extend schema
  @link(url: "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.0",
        import: ["@key", "@shareable"])

The import list of this definition must include each federation-specific directive that the subgraph schema uses. In the example above, the schema uses @key and @shareable.

For details on these directives as defined in Federation 2, see Federation-specific GraphQL directives.

@key

Added optional resolvable argument.

GraphQL
directive @key(
  fields: FieldSet!,
  resolvable: Boolean = true
) repeatable on OBJECT | INTERFACE
@shareable

Introduced.

GraphQL
directive @shareable on OBJECT | FIELD_DEFINITION
@inaccessible

Introduced.

GraphQL
directive @inaccessible on
  | FIELD_DEFINITION
  | OBJECT
  | INTERFACE
  | UNION
  | ARGUMENT_DEFINITION
  | SCALAR
  | ENUM
  | ENUM_VALUE
  | INPUT_OBJECT
  | INPUT_FIELD_DEFINITION
@override

Introduced.

GraphQL
directive @override(from: String!) on FIELD_DEFINITION
@link

Introduced.

GraphQL
directive @link(
  url: String,
  as: String,
  for: link__Purpose,
  import: [link__Import]
) repeatable on SCHEMA
@extends, @external, @provides, @requires, @tag

No changes.

Subgraph changes

Topic Description
Entities
  • Entities no longer originate in a subgraph. Instead, any number of subgraphs can define the same entity and contribute fields to it.
  • Multiple subgraphs can contribute the same field to an entity, if that field is marked as @shareable in every subgraph that defines it.
  • Subgraphs no longer need to extend (or @extends) an entity whenever another subgraph already defines that entity.
  • Each subgraph can apply any number of @key directives to an entity.
  • Subgraphs must no longer apply the @external directive to their @key fields.
Value types
  • To define a value type with shared fields across multiple subgraphs, those shared fields must be marked as @shareable in every subgraph that defines them.
  • Value type fields can differ across subgraphs (in certain ways). For details, see Differing shared fields.
Query and Mutation
  • More than one subgraph can define the same field of the Query or Mutation type, if that field is marked as @shareable in every subgraph that defines it.
  • Subgraphs no longer need to apply the extend keyword (or the @extends directive) to the Query and Mutation types.

v1.1

caution
Apollo Router Core and GraphOS Router v1.60 and later don't support Federation v1.x supergraphs.

Directive changes

@tag

Introduced.

GraphQL
directive @tag(name: String!) repeatable on
  | FIELD_DEFINITION
  | INTERFACE
  | OBJECT
  | UNION

v1.0

caution
Apollo Router Core and GraphOS Router v1.60 and later don't support Federation v1.x supergraphs.

Directive changes

For details on these directives as defined in Federation 1, see the Federation 1 subgraph spec.

@key

Introduced.

GraphQL
directive @key(fields: _FieldSet!) repeatable on OBJECT | INTERFACE
@external

Introduced.

GraphQL
directive @external on FIELD_DEFINITION
@requires

Introduced.

GraphQL
directive @requires(fields: _FieldSet!) on FIELD_DEFINITION
@provides

Introduced.

GraphQL
directive @provides(fields: _FieldSet!) on FIELD_DEFINITION
@extends

Introduced.

GraphQL
directive @extends on OBJECT | INTERFACE

Subgraph changes

Topic Description
Entities
  • Each entity originates in exactly one subgraph and can be extended in other subgraphs.
  • An entity's originating subgraph must apply at least one @key directive to the entity definition.
  • An extending subgraph must use the extend keyword (or the @extends directive) when defining another subgraph's entity.
  • An extending subgraph must apply exactly one @key directive to any entity it extends. The fields of that @key must match a @key that's defined by the entity's originating subgraph.
  • An extending subgraph must apply the @external directive to all @key fields of an entity it extends.
  • If an entity field is defined in more than one subgraph, it must be marked as @external in all but one subgraph.
Value types
  • Each subgraph that defines a value type must define that value type identically.
Query and Mutation
  • More than one subgraph cannot define the same field of the Query or Mutation type.
  • Every subgraph must apply the extend keyword (or the @extends directive) to the Query and Mutation types.
Feedback

Edit on GitHub

Forums