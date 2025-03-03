Apollo Federation Changelog

This article describes notable changes and additions introduced in each minor version release of Apollo Federation. Most of these changes involve additions or modifications to federation-specific directives.

To use a feature introduced in a particular federation version, make sure your subgraph schema's @link directive targets that version (or higher): GraphQL extend schema @link ( url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.3" , import : [ "@key" , "@shareable" , "@interfaceObject" ]) The example above must target at least Federation v2.3, because the @interfaceObject directive was introduced in that version. note subgraph's federation version, update your router and build pipeline. For details, see Before you increment afederation version, update yourand build pipeline. For details, see Updating your graph safely

If you maintain a subgraph-compatible library, consult this article to stay current with recently added directives. All of these directive definitions are also listed in the subgraph specification.

v2.10

First release Available in GraphOS? Minimum router version February 2025 Yes 2.0.0

Directive changes

@connect

Introduced. Learn more.

GraphQL directive @connect ( source : String http : ConnectHTTP ! selection : JSONSelection ! entity : Boolean ) repeatable on FIELD_DEFINITION ;

@source

Introduced. Learn more.

GraphQL directive @source ( name : String ! http : SourceHTTP ! ) repeatable on SCHEMA ;

v2.9

First release Available in GraphOS? Minimum router version August 2024 Yes 1.53.0

Directive changes

@cost

Introduced. Learn more.

GraphQL directive @cost ( weight : Int ! ) on | ARGUMENT_DEFINITION | ENUM | FIELD_DEFINITION | INPUT_FIELD_DEFINITION | OBJECT | SCALAR ;

@listSize

Introduced. Learn more.

GraphQL directive @listSize ( assumedSize : Int slicingArguments : [ String ! ] sizedFields : [ String ! ] requireOneSlicingArgument : Boolean = true ) on FIELD_DEFINITION ;

v2.8

First release Available in GraphOS? Minimum router version May 2024 Yes 1.48.0

Directive changes

@context

Introduced. Learn more.

GraphQL directive @context ( name : String ! ) on OBJECT | INTERFACE | UNION ;

@fromContext

Introduced. Learn more.

GraphQL scalar ContextFieldValue ; directive @fromContext ( field : ContextFieldValue ) on ARGUMENT_DEFINITION ;

v2.7

First release Available in GraphOS? Minimum router version February 2024 Yes 1.39.0

Directive changes

Progressive @override

Added progressive @override . Learn more.

GraphQL directive @override ( from : String ! , label : String ) on FIELD_DEFINITION

v2.6

First release Available in GraphOS? Minimum router version November 2023 Yes 1.35.0

Directive changes

@policy

Introduced. Learn more.

GraphQL directive @policy ( policies : [[ federation__Policy ! ] ! ] ! ) on | FIELD_DEFINITION | OBJECT | INTERFACE | SCALAR | ENUM

Subgraph changes

Topic Description Policy Custom scalar representing an authorization policy. Used by new @policy directive.

v2.5

First release Available in GraphOS? Minimum router version July 2023 Yes 1.29.1

Directive changes

@authenticated

Introduced. Learn more.

GraphQL directive @authenticated on FIELD_DEFINITION | OBJECT | INTERFACE | SCALAR | ENUM

@requiresScopes

Introduced. Learn more.

GraphQL directive @requiresScopes ( scopes : [[ federation__Scope ! ] ! ] ! ) on FIELD_DEFINITION | OBJECT | INTERFACE | SCALAR | ENUM

Subgraph changes

Topic Description Scope Custom scalar representing a JWT scope. Used by new @requiresScopes directive.

v2.4

First release Available in GraphOS? Minimum router version March 2023 Yes 1.13.1

Subgraph changes

Topic Description Subscriptions Composition now supports defining the Subscription type in subgraph schemas.

now supports defining the type in subgraph schemas. Use of GraphQL subscriptions with a federated graph requires a compatible version of the GraphOS Router. See details.

v2.3

First release Available in GraphOS? Minimum router version February 2023 Yes 1.10.2

Directive changes

@interfaceObject

Introduced. Learn more.

GraphQL directive @interfaceObject on OBJECT

@key

Can now be applied to interface definitions to support entity interfaces.

(Previous versions of composition threw an error if @key was applied to an interface definition.)

v2.2

First release Available in GraphOS? Minimum router version November 2022 No 1.6.0

Directive changes

@shareable

Added repeatable to the directive definition.

GraphQL directive @shareable repeatable on OBJECT | FIELD_DEFINITION

Additionally, composition now throws an error if @shareable is applied to fields of an interface definition.

v2.1

First release Available in GraphOS? Minimum router version August 2022 Yes 1.0.0

Directive changes

@composeDirective

Introduced. Learn more.

GraphQL directive @composeDirective ( name : String ! ) repeatable on SCHEMA

@requires

The fields argument can now include fields that themselves take arguments. Learn more.

(Functionality added in v2.1.2)

GraphQL type Product @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! weight ( units : String ): Int ! @external shippingEstimate : Int ! @requires ( fields : "weight(units: \" KILOGRAMS \" )" ) }

v2.0

First release Available in GraphOS? Minimum router version April 2022 Yes 1.0.0

Directive changes

Subgraph schemas "opt in" to Federation 2 features by applying the @link directive to the schema type, like so:

GraphQL extend schema @link ( url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.0" , import : [ "@key" , "@shareable" ])

The import list of this definition must include each federation-specific directive that the subgraph schema uses. In the example above, the schema uses @key and @shareable .

For details on these directives as defined in Federation 2, see Federation-specific GraphQL directives.

@key

Added optional resolvable argument.

GraphQL directive @key ( fields : FieldSet ! , resolvable : Boolean = true ) repeatable on OBJECT | INTERFACE

@shareable

Introduced.

GraphQL directive @shareable on OBJECT | FIELD_DEFINITION

@inaccessible

Introduced.

GraphQL directive @inaccessible on | FIELD_DEFINITION | OBJECT | INTERFACE | UNION | ARGUMENT_DEFINITION | SCALAR | ENUM | ENUM_VALUE | INPUT_OBJECT | INPUT_FIELD_DEFINITION

@override

Introduced.

GraphQL directive @override ( from : String ! ) on FIELD_DEFINITION

@link

Introduced.

GraphQL directive @link ( url : String , as : String , for : link__Purpose , import : [ link__Import ] ) repeatable on SCHEMA

@extends , @external , @provides , @requires , @tag

No changes.

Subgraph changes

Topic Description Entities Entities no longer originate in a subgraph. Instead, any number of subgraphs can define the same entity and contribute fields to it.

and contribute fields to it. Multiple subgraphs can contribute the same field to an entity, if that field is marked as @shareable in every subgraph that defines it.

in every subgraph that defines it. Subgraphs no longer need to extend (or @extends ) an entity whenever another subgraph already defines that entity.

(or ) an entity whenever another subgraph already defines that entity. Each subgraph can apply any number of @key directives to an entity.

directives to an entity. Subgraphs must no longer apply the @external directive to their @key fields. Value types To define a value type with shared fields across multiple subgraphs, those shared fields must be marked as @shareable in every subgraph that defines them.

in every subgraph that defines them. Value type fields can differ across subgraphs (in certain ways). For details, see Differing shared fields. Query and Mutation More than one subgraph can define the same field of the Query or Mutation type, if that field is marked as @shareable in every subgraph that defines it.

or type, if that field is marked as in every subgraph that defines it. Subgraphs no longer need to apply the extend keyword (or the @extends directive) to the Query and Mutation types.

v1.1

caution Apollo Router Core and GraphOS Router v1.60 and later don't support Federation v1.x supergraphs.

Directive changes

@tag

Introduced.

GraphQL directive @tag ( name : String ! ) repeatable on | FIELD_DEFINITION | INTERFACE | OBJECT | UNION

v1.0

caution Apollo Router Core and GraphOS Router v1.60 and later don't support Federation v1.x supergraphs.

Directive changes

For details on these directives as defined in Federation 1, see the Federation 1 subgraph spec.

@key

Introduced.

GraphQL directive @key ( fields : _FieldSet ! ) repeatable on OBJECT | INTERFACE

@external

Introduced.

GraphQL directive @external on FIELD_DEFINITION

@requires

Introduced.

GraphQL directive @requires ( fields : _FieldSet ! ) on FIELD_DEFINITION

@provides

Introduced.

GraphQL directive @provides ( fields : _FieldSet ! ) on FIELD_DEFINITION

@extends

Introduced.

GraphQL directive @extends on OBJECT | INTERFACE

Subgraph changes