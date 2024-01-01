Client-side caching
Apollo iOS supports client-side caching of GraphQL response data. Utilizing our caching mechanisms, your application can respond to GraphQL queries using locally cached data that has been previously fetched. This helps to reduce network traffic, which provides a number of benefits including:
Shorter loading times
Reduction of server load and cost
Less data usage for users of your application
Apollo iOS uses a normalized cache that, when configured properly, acts as a source of truth for your graph, enabling your application to react to changes as they're fetched.
The Apollo iOS library contains both a short-lived in-memory cache and a SQLite cache that persists cache data to disk.
Learn about using cache policies to configure how GraphQL operations interact with cache data by reading our documentation on fetching locally cached data .
What is a normalized cache?
In a GraphQL client, a normalized cache breaks each of your GraphQL operation responses into the individual objects it contains. Then, each object is cached as a separate entry based on its cache key. This means that if multiple responses include the same object, that object can be de-duplicated into a single cache entry. This reduces the overall size of the cache and helps keep your cached data consistent and fresh.
Because the normalized cache updates cache entries across all of your operations, data fetched by one operation can update objects fetched by another operation. This allows you to watch your queries and react to changes across your entire application. You can use this to update your UI automatically or trigger other events when new data is available.
Normalizing responses
In order to maintain a normalized cache, Apollo iOS processes response data of your GraphQL operations, identifying each object and creating new cache entries or merging data into existing cache entries.
To understand how Apollo iOS does this, consider this example query:
1query GetFavoriteBook {
2 favoriteBook { # Book object
3 id
4 title
5 author { # Author object
6 id
7 name
8 }
9 }
10}
The
favoriteBook field in this query returns a
Book object, which in turn includes an
Author object. An example response from the GraphQL server may look like this:
1{
2 "favoriteBook": {
3 "id": "bk123",
4 "title": "Les Guerriers du silence",
5 "author": {
6 "id": "au456",
7 "name": "Pierre Bordage"
8 }
9 }
10}
A normalized cache does not store this response directly. Instead, it breaks it up into individual cache entries. By default, these cache entries are identified by their path from the root operation . Because this example is a query (rather than a mutation or subscription), the root has the name
QUERY_ROOT.
1"QUERY_ROOT": {
2 "favoriteBook": "-> #QUERY_ROOT.favoriteBook"
3}
4
5"QUERY_ROOT.favoriteBook": {
6 "id": "bk123",
7 "title": "Les guerriers du silence",
8 "author": "-> #QUERY_ROOT.favoriteBook.author"
9}
10
11"QUERY_ROOT.favoriteBook.author": {
12 "id": "au456",
13 "name": "Pierre Bordage"
14}
The
QUERY_ROOT entry is always present if you've cached results from at least one query. This entry contains a reference for each top-level field you've included in any queries (e.g.,
favoriteBook).
The
favoriteBook entry has a
author field containing the string
"-> #QUERY_ROOT.favoriteBook.author". The
-> # indicates that this is a reference to another cache entry, in this case, the
QUERY_ROOT.favoriteBook.author entry.
Normalizing objects by their response path allows us to merge changes from other operations along the same response path.
For example, if we defined another query that fetched additional fields on the
favoriteBook object, they could be merged into the existing cache entry.
1query FavoriteBookYear {
2 favoriteBook { # Book object
3 id
4 yearPublished
5 }
6}
1{
2 "favoriteBook": {
3 "id": "bk123",
4 "yearPublished": 1993
5 }
6}
After merging this response into the cache, the
favoriteBook entry would have the
yearPublished field added to its existing data.
1"QUERY_ROOT.favoriteBook": {
2 "id": "bk123",
3 "title": "Les guerriers du silence",
4 "author": "-> #QUERY_ROOT.favoriteBook.author",
5 "yearPublished": 1993
6}
The
favoriteBook field can now be queried for its
title and
yearPublished in a new query, and the normalized cache could return a response from the local cache immediately without needed to send the query to the server.
1query FavoriteBookTitleAndYear {
2 favoriteBook { # Book object
3 title
4 yearPublished
5 }
6}
Normalizing objects by cache key
This section explains how cache keys are used to merge object data in the normalized cache. For information on how to configure your cache keys, see Custom cache keys .
Normalizing response data by the response path helps us de-duplicate responses for the same fields, but it does not allow us to merge cache entries from different fields that return the same object.
In this query, we fetch a
Book object using the field at the path
bestFriend.favoriteBook.
1query BestFriendsFavoriteBook {
2 bestFriend {
3 favoriteBook { # Book object
4 id
5 title
6 genre
7 }
8 }
9}
1{
2 "bestFriend" {
3 "favoriteBook": {
4 "id": "bk123",
5 "title": "Les guerriers du silence",
6 "genre": "SCIENCE_FICTION"
7 }
8 }
9}
When this response is merged into the cache, we have new cache entries added for
QUERY_ROOT.bestFriend and
QUERY_ROOT.bestFriend.favoriteBook.
The response tells use that our
bestFriend has the same
favoriteBook as us! However, the data for same book is not de-duplicated in our cache entries.
1"QUERY_ROOT.favoriteBook": {
2 "id": "bk123",
3 "title": "Les guerriers du silence",
4 "author": "-> #QUERY_ROOT.favoriteBook.author",
5 "yearPublished": 1993
6}
7
8"QUERY_ROOT.bestFriend": {
9 "favoriteBook": "-> #QUERY_ROOT.bestFriend.favoriteBook"
10}
11
12"QUERY_ROOT.bestFriend.favoriteBook": {
13 "id": "bk123",
14 "title": "Les guerriers du silence",
15 "genre": "SCIENCE_FICTION"
16}
If we tried to fetch a query with the field
favoriteBook.genre, the cache would not find the
genre field on the cache entry
QUERY_ROOT.favoriteBook, so it would send the query to the server to fetch the duplicate data.
In order to de-duplicate response data from different fields that return the same object, we need to configure the cache to recognize that they are the same object. We can do that by providing cache key configuration for the
Book object.
In this example, the
Book object type has an
id field that uniquely identifies it. Since our
favoriteBook and
bestFriend.favoriteBook cache entries have the same
id, we know they represent the same
Book object. We can configure the cache to use the
id field as the cache ID for all
Book objects. This will ensure the cache normalizes our cache entries correctly.
To configure cache keys, we return a new
CacheKeyInfo value from the
SchemaConfiguration.cacheKeyInfo(for type:,object:) function.
1static func cacheKeyInfo(for type: Object, object: JSONObject) -> CacheKeyInfo? {
2 switch type {
3 case MySchema.Objects.Book:
4 return try? CacheKeyInfo(jsonValue: object["id"])
5
6 default: return nil
7 }
8}
With this set up, whenever the normalized cache writes response data for a
Book object, it will use the
id to construct a cache key, instead of the response path.
To prevent cache key conflicts across different object types, the cache prepends the
__typename of the object to the provided cache ID followed by a colon (
:).
This means the cache key for our
Book will now be
"Book:bk123".
For more information on using
CacheKeyInfoto configure cache keys, see Custom cache keys .
With cache key resolution configured for the
Book type, the response data for the queries above would create a single, normalized
Book object.
1"QUERY_ROOT": {
2 "favoriteBook": "-> #Book:bk123"
3}
4
5"BOOK:bk123": {
6 "id": "bk123",
7 "title": "Les guerriers du silence",
8 "author": "-> #QUERY_ROOT.favoriteBook.author",
9 "yearPublished": 1993,
10 "genre": "SCIENCE_FICTION"
11}
12
13"QUERY_ROOT.bestFriend": {
14 "favoriteBook": "-> #Book:bk123"
15}
The cache entry for
BOOK:bk123 contains all of the fields fetched on the
Book from all queries. Additionally, the
favoriteBook and
bestFriend.favoriteBook fields are a cache reference to the entry with the cache key
BOOK:bk123.
To learn more about the normalization process, see our blog posts:
Clearing cached data
All caches can be cleared in their entirety by calling
clear(callbackQueue:completion:) on your
ApolloStore.
If you need to work more directly with the cache, check out Direct cache access .