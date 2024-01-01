GraphOS Studio users can opt in Client Awareness . Client Awareness allows you to view operation metrics split per client, helping you understand how each one interacts with your graph.

Client Awareness uses apollographql-client-name and apollographql-client-version custom HTTP headers to report client usage.

Enable it by adding an ApolloClientAwarenessInterceptor to your ApolloClient :

Kotlin copy 1 val apolloClient = ApolloClient. Builder () 2 . serverUrl ( "https://example.com/graphql" ) 3 . addHttpInterceptor ( ApolloClientAwarenessInterceptor (BuildConfig.APPLICATION_ID, BuildConfig.VERSION_NAME)) 4 . build ()