Client Awareness
GraphOS Studio users can opt in Client Awareness . Client Awareness allows you to view operation metrics split per client, helping you understand how each one interacts with your graph.
Client Awareness uses
apollographql-client-name and
apollographql-client-version custom HTTP headers to report client usage.
Enable it by adding an
ApolloClientAwarenessInterceptor to your
ApolloClient:
Kotlin
1val apolloClient = ApolloClient.Builder()
2 .serverUrl("https://example.com/graphql")
3 .addHttpInterceptor(ApolloClientAwarenessInterceptor(BuildConfig.APPLICATION_ID, BuildConfig.VERSION_NAME))
4 .build()
ⓘ note
This example uses
BuildConfig to set the app's
applicationId as the client name and its
versionName as the client version, but you can override this. Especially, if your iOS and Android apps use the same package name, it's useful to customize it to be able to differentiate the clients.