Client Awareness

GraphOS Studio users can opt in Client Awareness . Client Awareness allows you to view operation metrics split per client, helping you understand how each one interacts with your graph.

Client Awareness uses apollographql-client-name and apollographql-client-version custom HTTP headers to report client usage.

Enable it by adding an ApolloClientAwarenessInterceptor to your ApolloClient:

Kotlin
1val apolloClient = ApolloClient.Builder()
2    .serverUrl("https://example.com/graphql")
3    .addHttpInterceptor(ApolloClientAwarenessInterceptor(BuildConfig.APPLICATION_ID, BuildConfig.VERSION_NAME))
4    .build()
 note
This example uses BuildConfig to set the app's applicationId as the client name and its versionName as the client version, but you can override this. Especially, if your iOS and Android apps use the same package name, it's useful to customize it to be able to differentiate the clients.