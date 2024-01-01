API Reference: Landing Page Plugins
This API reference documents built-in plugins that add a landing page to Apollo Server's base URL, enabling visitors to interact with the server from their browser.
This includes plugins for:
The default landing page for non-production environments (
ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault)
The default landing page for production (
ApolloServerPluginLandingPageProductionDefault)
Using GraphQL Playground as a landing page (
ApolloServerPluginLandingPageGraphQLPlayground)
These plugins work by implementing the
renderLandingPage plugin event, which serves an HTML page whenever a browser includes an
accept: text/html header. Aside from these, you can also create a custom plugin that renders a custom landing page .
Default behavior
If you don't manually install any plugin that implements
renderLandingPage, Apollo Server does the following by default:
In non-production environments (
NODE_ENVis not
production), Apollo Server installs
ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault.
In production environments (
NODE_ENVis
production), Apollo Server installs
ApolloServerPluginLandingPageProductionDefault.
In either case, Apollo Server provides no configuration options to the plugin. You only need to install one of these plugins manually if you want to override its default configuration.
Configuring default landing pages
To configure these default plugins while still using the same
NODE_ENV-based logic, import them from
@apollo/server/plugin/landingPage/default and pass them to the
ApolloServer constructor in the
plugins array:
1import { ApolloServer } from '@apollo/server';
2import { ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault, ApolloServerPluginLandingPageProductionDefault } from '@apollo/server/plugin/landingPage/default';
3
4const server = new ApolloServer({
5 typeDefs,
6 resolvers,
7 plugins: [
8 // Install a landing page plugin based on NODE_ENV
9 process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production'
10 ? ApolloServerPluginLandingPageProductionDefault({
11 graphRef: 'my-graph-id@my-graph-variant',
12 footer: false,
13 })
14 : ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault({ footer: false }),
15 ],
16});
17
Available configuration options are listed in each plugin's reference below.
Default non-production landing page
In non-production environments, Apollo Server 4's landing page is an embedded version of Apollo Sandbox (served at
http://localhost:4000 by default):
This landing page is designed for use in local development, where
NODE_ENV is not set to
production.
Apollo Sandbox is a special mode of Apollo Studio used for local development, which doesn't require an Apollo account. Sandbox includes the Apollo Studio Explorer , a powerful web IDE that enables you to build and run operations against your server (or any other reachable server).
Options
|Name /
Type
|Description
|By default, this plugin uses the latest version of the landing page published to Apollo's CDN. If you'd like to pin the current version, you can specify it here.The current latest version is available at this link .
|If you aren't using the embedded Apollo Sandbox (i.e., you are using
{embed: false}), the landing splash page displays a footer that links to the documentation telling you how to configure it. To remove this footer, pass
footer: false.
|A GraphQL document (e.g., query or mutation) to populate in the Studio Sandbox Explorer's editor on load.If you omit this, the Explorer initially loads an example query based on your schema.
|An object containing initial variable values to populate in the Explorer on load.If provided, these variables should apply to the initial query you provide in
document.
|An object containing initial HTTP header values to populate in the Explorer on load.
|The ID of a collection, paired with an operation ID to populate in the Sandbox on load. You can find these values from a registered graph in Studio by clicking the ... menu next to an operation in the Explorer of that graph and selecting View operation details.
|If
true, the embedded Apollo Studio Explorer includes cookies in its GraphQL requests to your server.The default value is
false, unless the user changes the setting in the Explorer UI.If you omit this, the Explorer defaults
includeCookies to
false.
|If
true or an options object, the Apollo Server landing page renders an embedded version of Apollo Sandbox at its GraphQL endpoint URL. This is the default behavior.If you set this option to
false, your server's landing page is a splash page containing a copyable command-line snippet showing how to run operations via
curl alongside a link to Apollo Sandbox.
embed options
These are the fields you can include in the
embed option you pass to the
ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault:
|Name /
Type
|Description
|If
false, the embedded Explorer rendered by Apollo Server doesn't initialize error or event tracking.
|An object containing additional display options related to the visual state of the embedded Explorer on page load.For supported subfields, see
initialState options .
|By default, the embedded Sandbox has a URL input box that is editable by users.Set
endpointIsEditable to
false to prevent users of your Apollo Server instance from changing the endpoint URL.
initialState options
These are the fields you can include in the
initialState option you pass to
embed under
ApolloServerPluginLandingPageLocalDefault:
|Name /
Type
|Description
|If
true, the embedded Sandbox periodically polls your
initialEndpoint for schema updates.The default value is
true.
|Headers that are applied by default to every operation executed by the embedded Sandbox. Users can disable the application of these headers, but they can't modify their values.The embedded Sandbox always includes these headers in its introspection queries to your
initialEndpoint.Example:
JavaScript
Default production landing page
The
ApolloServerPluginLandingPageProductionDefault shows a minimalist landing page:
This landing page is designed for use in production. It provides a copyable command-line snippet showing how to run operations with your server. By default, the only visible reference to Apollo is a footer explaining how to customize the page. You can also configure it to add a link to query your graph with the Apollo Explorer . You can choose to embed the Apollo Explorer on your endpoint if you pass the
embed option .
Options
|Name /
Type
|Description
|By default, this plugin uses the latest version of the landing page published to Apollo's CDN. If you'd like to pin the current version, you can specify it here.The current latest version is available at this link .
|By default, the landing page displays a footer that links to the documentation telling you how to configure it. To remove this footer, pass
footer: false.
|If provided, the landing page includes a link (with opt-in auto-redirect) to the Apollo Studio page for the graph with the corresponding graph ref . An example graph ref is
my-graph@my-variant.To enable this link, you need to provide
graphRef here even if you already provide it elsewhere for usage reporting and other purposes. This is because if your server is publicly accessible, you might not want to display the graph ref publicly.
|A GraphQL document (eg, query or mutation) to populate in the Studio Explorer's editor on load.If you omit this, the Explorer initially loads an example query based on your schema.
|An object containing initial variable values to populate in the Explorer on load.If provided, these variables should apply to the initial query you provide in
document.
|An object containing initial HTTP header values to populate in the Explorer on load.
|If
true or you provide an options object, the Apollo Server landing page renders an embedded version of the Apollo Sandbox at its GraphQL endpoint URL. This enables visitors to query the endpoint directly and use additional Studio features if signed in with their Apollo account.To embed the Apollo Sandbox, you must also provide Apollo Server with the graph ref of the Studio graph to use, usually via the
APOLLO_GRAPH_REF environment variable.The default value is
false, in which case the landing page displays a basic
curl command.You can configure the Explorer embedded on your Apollo Server endpoint with display and functional options. For supported options, see
embed options .
|The ID of a collection, paired with an operation ID to populate in the Explorer on load. You can find these values from a registered graph in Studio by clicking the ... menu next to an operation in the Explorer of that graph and selecting View operation details.
|A boolean used to set whether Studio Explorer should include cookies in its GraphQL requests to your server.If you omit this, the Explorer defaults
includeCookies to
false.
embed options
These are the fields you can include in the
embed option you pass to the
ApolloServerPluginLandingPageProductionDefault:
|Name /
Type
|Description
|An object containing additional display options related to the visual state of the embedded Explorer on page load.For supported subfields, see
displayOptions options .
|If
true, the embedded Explorer uses
localStorage to persist its state (including operations, tabs, variables, and headers) between user sessions. This state is automatically populated in the Explorer on page load.If
false, the embedded Explorer loads with an example query based on your schema (unless you provide
document ).The default value is
false.
embed.displayOptions options
These are the fields you can include in the
displayOptions option you pass to the embedded Explorer plugin:
|Name /
Type
|Description
|If
open, the Explorer's Documentation panel (the left column) is initially expanded. If
closed, the panel is initially collapsed.The default value is
open.
|If
true, the embedded Explorer includes the panels for setting request headers and environment variables. If
false, those panels are not present.The default value is
true.
|If
dark, the Explorer's dark theme is used. If
light, the light theme is used.The default value is
dark.
|If
false, the embedded Explorer rendered by Apollo Server doesn't initialize error or event tracking.
GraphQL Playground landing page
By default, Apollo Server 2 provided a GraphQL Playground landing page. For migration purposes, we've published the
@apollo/server-plugin-landing-page-graphql-playground package, a GraphQL Playground plugin compatible with Apollo Server 4. However, we aren't supporting this plugin with documentation or security updates since the GraphQL Playground project is officially retired and we do not recommend its continued use. Instead, we recommend migrating to the actively maintained Apollo Sandbox (the default landing page in Apollo Server 4) at your earliest convenience.
Disabling the landing page
The
ApolloServerPluginLandingPageDisabled plugin serves no landing page from Apollo Server's base URL. Install it to disable the default landing page in some or all environments:
1import { ApolloServer } from '@apollo/server';
2import { ApolloServerPluginLandingPageDisabled } from '@apollo/server/plugin/disabled';
3
4const server = new ApolloServer({
5 typeDefs,
6 resolvers,
7 plugins: [ApolloServerPluginLandingPageDisabled()],
8});
This plugin takes no arguments.