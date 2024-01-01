4. Running code generation
Now that we have both a schema and a query file, it's time to run code generation. To run code generation run the following command in Terminal from your project directory:
1./apollo-ios-cli generate
You should now see a new
RocketReserverAPI folder in your project directory which contains the Swift package containing your generated source code.
Add the generated SPM package to your project
With the code generated, next we need to add the generated SPM package to the project.
The default configuration for code generation creates a new Swift package for the schema module and operations. For more information on code generation such as different module types you can generate or different ways to run code generation see the documentation.
In Xcode go to File > Add Packages..., in the Add Package dialog select Add Local...
Select the
RocketReserverAPIfolder in the file dialog, then click Add Package
You should now see the
RocketReserverAPIpackage included in your project
Next, in Xcode select the project, then the
RocketReservertarget, and go to Build Phases. Under the Link Binary With Libraries section click the + sign
In the dialog that pops up, select the
RocketReserverAPIlibrary and click Add
Examine the generated code
In the Xcode project hierarchy, navigate to
RocketReserver/Packages/RocketReseverAPI/Sources/Operations/Queries/LaunchListQuery.graphql.swift. It defines a root class,
LaunchListQuery, with many nested structs below it. If you compare the structs to the JSON data returned in Sandbox Explorer, you see that the structure matches. These structs include properties only for the fields that your query requests.
Try commenting out the
id property in
LaunchList.graphql using a
#, saving, then running code generation again. When the code generation completes, the innermost
Launch now only includes the built-in
__typename and the requested
site property.
Uncomment
id in
LaunchList.graphql and re-run code generation to restore the property.
Now that you've generated code and had a chance to see what's in there, it's time to get everything working end to end! Next, you will Execute your first query.