Enforcing Entity Ownership in Apollo Federation

In Federation 2, the notion of "extending" an entity type is strictly conceptual. All definitions of a type in different subgraphs are merged according to the "shareability" of fields. In the following example, neither subgraph really owns or extends the Product entity. Instead, they both contribute fields to it.

GraphQL subgraph-a.graphql copy 1 type Product @key ( fields : "id" ) { 2 id : ID ! 3 name : String 4 } GraphQL subgraph-b.graphql copy 1 type Product @key ( fields : "id" ) { 2 id : ID ! 3 reviews : [ Review ] 4 }

Federation 1 required that one of these definitions used the extend keyword or @extends directive. Federation 2 drops this requirement to improve the flexibility of composition and reduce the possibility of hard composition errors.

However, in some situations you still might want to designate an "owner" of an entity and make " entity extension" a first-class concept in your supergraph.

One example is the ability assert which subgraph is responsible for documenting an entity. If two subgraphs add different descriptions to a type, composition selects one of those descriptions and emits a hint informing you of the inconsistency:

Text copy 1 HINT: [INCONSISTENT_DESCRIPTION]: Element "Product" has inconsistent 2 descriptions across subgraphs. The supergraph will use description 3 (from subgraph "one"): 4 """ 5 The Product type lorem ipsum dolar sit amet. 6 """ 7 In subgraph "two", the description is: 8 """ 9 This is my description of the Product type. 10 """

ⓘ note When a description is inconsistent across subgraphs, composition selects the description from the first subgraph alphabetically by name.

A mechanism for deciding the "owner" of the type allows tools such as linters to catch these inconsistencies early in the development process.

Creating an @owner directive

You can add an @owner directive to your supergraph using the @composeDirective functionality introduced in Federation 2.2.

GraphQL subgraph-a.graphql copy 1 extend schema 2 @link ( url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.3" , import : [ "@key" , "@composeDirective" ]) 3 @link ( url : "https://graphql.mycompany.dev/owner/v1.0" , import : [ "@owner" ]) 4 @composeDirective ( name : "@owner" ) 5 6 directive @owner ( team : String !) on OBJECT 7 8 type Product @key ( fields : "id" ) @owner ( team : "subgraph-a" ) { 9 id : ID ! 10 name : String 11 }

The @owner directive now appears in the supergraph. Because we did not define the directive as repeatable , subgraphs cannot define it with different arguments.

GraphQL supergraph.graphql copy 1 schema 2 @link ( url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/link/v1.0" ) 3 @link ( url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/join/v0.3" , for : EXECUTION ) 4 @link ( url : "https://graphql.mycompany.dev/owner/v1.0" , import : [ "@owner" ]) { 5 query : Query 6 } 7 8 directive @join__enumValue ( graph : join__Graph ! ) repeatable on ENUM_VALUE 9 10 directive @join__field ( 11 graph : join__Graph 12 requires : join__FieldSet 13 provides : join__FieldSet 14 type : String 15 external : Boolean 16 override : String 17 usedOverridden : Boolean 18 ) repeatable on FIELD_DEFINITION | INPUT_FIELD_DEFINITION 19 20 directive @join__graph ( name : String ! , url : String ! ) on ENUM_VALUE 21 22 directive @join__implements ( graph : join__Graph ! , interface : String ! ) repeatable on OBJECT | INTERFACE 23 24 directive @join__type ( 25 graph : join__Graph ! 26 key : join__FieldSet 27 extension : Boolean ! = false 28 resolvable : Boolean ! = true 29 isInterfaceObject : Boolean ! = false 30 ) repeatable on OBJECT | INTERFACE | UNION | ENUM | INPUT_OBJECT | SCALAR 31 32 directive @join__unionMember ( graph : join__Graph ! , member : String ! ) repeatable on UNION 33 34 directive @link ( url : String , as : String , for : link__Purpose , import : [ link__Import ]) repeatable on SCHEMA 35 36 directive @owner ( team : String ! ) on OBJECT 37 38 scalar join__FieldSet 39 40 enum join__Graph { 41 ONE @join__graph ( name : "one" , url : "http://localhost:4001" ) 42 } 43 44 scalar link__Import 45 46 enum link__Purpose { 47 """ 48 `SECURITY` features provide metadata necessary to securely resolve fields. 49 """ 50 SECURITY 51 52 """ 53 `EXECUTION` features provide metadata necessary for operation execution. 54 """ 55 EXECUTION 56 } 57 58 type Product @join__type ( graph : ONE , key : "id" ) @owner ( team : "subgraph-a" ) { 59 id : ID ! 60 name : String 61 } 62 63 type Query @join__type ( graph : ONE ) { 64 products : [ Product ] 65 }

Writing a lint rule using the @owner directive

Here's an example of a @graphql-eslint rule for subgraph schemas that uses the @owner directive to determine if a description is required:

JavaScript copy 1 const { getDirective } = require ( "@graphql-tools/utils" ); 2 const { buildSchema } = require ( "graphql" ); 3 4 module . exports = { 5 rules : { 6 /** @type {import("@graphql-eslint/eslint-plugin").GraphQLESLintRule} */ 7 "subgraph-owned-type-has-description" : { 8 create ( context ) { 9 const schema = buildSchema ( context . getSourceCode (). text , { 10 assumeValidSDL : true , // subgraph schemas may not be valid on their own 11 }); 12 13 return { 14 /** 15 * For each object type defintion, look for an `@owner` directive. 16 * If it exist, require a description. 17 * If it doesn't, disallow a description. 18 */ 19 ObjectTypeDefinition ( node ) { 20 const type = schema . getType ( node . name . value ); 21 const owner = getDirective ( schema , type , "owner" ); 22 23 if ( owner && ! node . description ) { 24 context . report ({ 25 node , 26 message : "Description is required on owned types" , 27 }); 28 } 29 30 if ( ! owner && node . description ) { 31 context . report ({ 32 node , 33 message : "Description not allowed on unowned types" , 34 }); 35 } 36 }, 37 }; 38 }, 39 }, 40 }, 41 };

Using @owner to determine required approvers

Another use case for the @owner directive is to determine required reviewers when a schema change affects a type owned by another team.

The exact process depends on your source control and continuous integration systems. The following example steps assume you're using GitHub for both.