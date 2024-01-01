Apollo Kotlin exposes the ApolloStore API to read and write from the normalized cache programmatically. The ApolloStore sits on top of NormalizedCache , exposes a thread safe API as well as methods that make it easier to read and write fragments and operations.

The store is accessible with the ApolloClient.apolloStore extension:

Kotlin copy 1 val apolloClient = ApolloClient. Builder () 2 . serverUrl ( "https://example.com/graphql" ) 3 . normalizedCache ( MemoryCacheFactory (maxSizeBytes = 10 * 1024 * 1024 )) 4 . build () 5 6 val apolloStore: ApolloStore = apolloClient.apolloStore

Note that the read and write operations are synchronous and might block if the underlying cache is doing IO (such as the SQLite cache ). Therefore calling them from the main thread should be avoided.

Reading operation data

Just like a regular GraphQL query, the main way to use the store is to read and write queries:

Given the following query:

GraphQL copy 1 query GetBook ( $id : String ! ) { 2 book ( id : $id ) { 3 title 4 author { 5 name 6 } 7 } 8 }

You can read it like this:

Kotlin copy 1 val data = apolloClient.apolloStore. readOperation ( GetBookQuery (id = "42" ), apolloClient.customScalarAdapters) 2 3 println ( "Title= ${ data .title } " ) 4 println ( "Author Name= ${ data .author.name } " )

In the event of cache miss, readOperation will throw:

Kotlin copy 1 try { 2 apolloClient.apolloStore. readOperation ( GetBookQuery (id = "42" ), apolloClient.customScalarAdapters) 3 } catch (e: CacheMissException ) { 4 println ( "CacheMiss on key: ${ e.key } . ${ e.fieldName } " ) 5 }

If you declared scalar adapters at runtime, pass your client's customScalarAdapters to the store's methods, as the store will need them to convert scalar values to and from their Kotlin/Java types.

Writing operation data

Writing operation data is similar to reading:

Kotlin copy 1 apolloClient.apolloStore. writeOperation ( GetBookQuery (id = "42" ), data , apolloClient.customScalarAdapters)

Note how you'll need to pass the data along the operation.

Reading and Writing fragments

In the GraphQL specification , fragments are always part of a larger operation and cannot be executed standalone.

GraphQL copy 1 fragment BookDetails on Book { 2 id 3 title 4 author { 5 name 6 } 7 }

Apollo Kotlin makes an exception to that rule and allows to read/write individual fragments. This is disabled by default and can be enabled with generateFragmentImplementations :

Kotlin copy 1 apollo { 2 service ( "service" ) { 3 generateFragmentImplementations. set ( true ) 4 } 5 }

Because fragments are not rooted, you need to specify the root cache id of the fragment:

Kotlin copy 1 val data = apolloClient.apolloStore. readFragment ( BookDetailsImpl (), CacheKey ( "42" ), apolloClient.customScalarAdapters) 2 3 println ( "Title= ${ data .title } " ) 4 println ( "Author Name= ${ data .author.name } " )

Fragments can contain variables. Different fragments with different variables can return different data. In that case the fragment Impl class will require variables as constructor parameters:

GraphQL copy 1 fragment BookDetails on Book { 2 id 3 title ( locale : $locale ) 4 }

Kotlin copy 1 val data = apolloClient.apolloStore. readFragment ( BookDetailsImpl (locale = "en-US" ), CacheKey ( "42" ), apolloClient.customScalarAdapters) 2 3 println ( "Title= ${ data .title } " )

Clearing the cache