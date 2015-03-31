Working with Router

In this guide, you'll learn how to configure GraphOS Router for Apollo Connectors by configuring connectors and other options in your router's configuration. Once you configure it, GraphOS Router enables Connectors to orchestrate calls to REST endpoints.

Configuring router for Connectors Since 2.0.0

Configuring a self-hosted router for Connectors requires setting options in the router's YAML configuration file. When using Rover, you can call rover dev to start a router locally and use its --router-config option to pass your configuration file. For example:

terminal copy APOLLO_KEY=... \ APOLLO_GRAPH_REF=... \ APOLLO_ROVER_DEV_ROUTER_VERSION=2.0.0 \ rover dev --supergraph-config supergraph.yaml --router-config router.yaml

Connectors configuration are nested under the connectors key. Some configurations are applicable globally to all Connectors, some are applicable to specific Connector sources, and some can be configured for both. For example, you can apply request limits both globally across all Connectors and on specific Connector sources.

YAML router.yaml copy connectors : # This applies globally to all Connectors max_requests_per_operation_per_source : 100 # This applies to Connectors with the "v1" source in the "example" subgraph sources : example.v1 : max_requests_per_operation : 50

To specify a source, you must include the subgraph name and source name, separated by a . —for example, subgraph_name.connector_name .

note The example configurations on this page use the configuration format and names in the General Availability release . If you are using a preview release, see the section on migrating your configuration

To learn more about other router configurations, go to the router configuration reference.

Request limits Since 2.0.0

You can configure the maximum number of REST API requests for each GraphQL operation in the router. This can help avoid overwhelming upstream services. For requests that exceed the limit, the router returns a null value in the GraphQL result for any fields with @connect directives. Additionally, the router returns a GraphQL error in the errors array of the response. Partial data may still be returned for portions of the operation that weren't affected by the limit.

You set request limits in the router config YAML:

YAML router.yaml copy connectors : max_requests_per_operation_per_source : 100

This configuration limits the number of requests made to each Connector source for a given GraphQL operation. If a Connector doesn't define a source, then this limit is applied at the Connector level.

The limit can also be configured for each individual Connector source:

YAML router.yaml copy connectors : sources : example.v1 : max_requests_per_operation : 50

Limits set on an individual source override the general max_requests_per_operation_per_source limit.

The limit can also be configured by setting the environment variable APOLLO_CONNECTORS_MAX_REQUESTS_PER_OPERATION . Any configuration in the YAML file overrides the environment variable setting.

Overriding baseURL for environment-specific API hosts Since 2.0.0

When using a self-hosted router, the baseURL of a @source directive can be overridden in the router configuration file.

For example, by configuring connectors.sources , you can override the baseURL for all @connect directives in the subgraph that reference the v1 source in the example subgraph.

YAML router.yaml copy connectors : sources : example.v1 : # These configurations apply to Connectors with the "v1" source in the "example" subgraph override_url : "https://api.example.com/v1/beta"

note If a @connect directive doesn't specify the source attribute, its URL can't be overridden.

Configuration and environment variables Since 2.0.0

You may want to use a configuration value or environment variable as part of a request. You can do this per source in the router configuration using the $config section.

YAML router.yaml copy connectors : sources : example.v1 : # These configurations apply to Connectors with the "v1" source in the "example" subgraph $config : my.config.value : true example.v2 : # These configurations apply to Connectors with the "v2" source in the "example" subgraph $config : another.config.value : true # Applies to the "v2" source

You can then access the value using the $config variable in the schema, for example in the URL template or header of a connector:

GraphQL copy type Query { something : String ! @connect ( http : { GET : "https://api.example.com/products/{$config.name_of_the_variable}" headers : [ { name : "Authorization" value : "Bearer {$config.name_of_variable_containing_token}" } ] } selection : "" ) }

You can also access nested values using dot notation. For example $config.nested.value would refer to:

YAML router.yaml copy connectors : sources : example.v1 : $config : nested : value : "some value"

Router configuration also lets you inject environment variables like this:

YAML router.yaml copy connectors : sources : example.v1 : $config : name_of_the_variable : ${env.VARIABLE_NAME}

Telemetry Since 2.0.0

Router telemetry can be configured for Connectors. See the Connector troubleshooting guide's debugging section for information on how to add debug information to telemetry.

Attributes

Attributes can be attached to telemetry such as instruments and events. These attributes are used to filter and group data in your application performance monitor (APM).

The following standard attributes are available for Connectors:

Attribute Description subgraph.name The name of the subgraph containing the Connector connector.source.name The name of the @source associated with this Connector, if any connector.http.method The HTTP method for the Connector ( GET or POST , for example) connector.url.template The URL template for the Connector

Selectors

A selector is used to extract data from Connectors requests and responses and attach the data to telemetry such as instruments and events.

Apollo Connectors for REST APIs make HTTP calls to the upstream HTTP API. The selectors in the following table let you extract metrics from these HTTP requests and responses.

Selector Defaultable Values Description subgraph_name No true | false The name of the subgraph containing the Connector connector_source No name The name of the @source associated with this Connector, if any connector_http_request_header Yes The name of a Connector request header connector_http_response_header Yes The name of a Connector response header connector_http_response_status No code | reason The status of a Connector response connector_http_method No true | false The HTTP method of a Connector request connector_url_template No true | false The URL template of a Connector request connector_request_mapping_problems No problems | count Any mapping problems with the Connector request connector_response_mapping_problems No problems | count Any mapping problems with the Connector response static No A static string value error No reason A string value containing error reason when it's a critical error

Instruments

An instrument in the router collects data and reports measurements to a metric backend. Supported instruments include standard instruments from OpenTelemetry, standard instruments for the router request lifecycle, and custom instruments. Supported instrument kinds are counters and histograms.

You can configure instruments in router.yaml with telemetry.instrumentation.instruments .

OpenTelemetry standard instruments

OpenTelemetry specifies multiple standard metric instruments that are available for Connectors HTTP requests and responses:

http.client.request.body.size - A histogram of request body sizes for Connectors HTTP requests.

http.client.request.duration - A histogram of request durations for Connectors HTTP requests.

http.client.response.body.size - A histogram of response body sizes for Connectors HTTP responses.

These instruments are configurable in router.yaml :

YAML router.yaml copy telemetry : instrumentation : instruments : connector : http.client.request.body.size : true http.client.request.duration : true http.client.response.body.size : true

The default_requirement_level setting configures whether or not these instruments are enabled by default. They can be customized by attaching or removing attributes. See attributes to learn more about configuring attributes.

YAML router.yaml copy telemetry : instrumentation : instruments : connector : http.client.request.duration : attributes : connector.source.name : true

Custom instruments

You can define custom instruments on Connectors HTTP requests and responses.

For example, the following custom instrument provides the number of 404 response statuses from a specific REST API:

YAML router.yaml copy telemetry : instrumentation : instruments : connector : acme.user.not.found : value : unit type : counter unit : count description : "Count of 404 responses from the user API" condition : all : - eq : - 404 - connector_http_response_status : code - eq : - "user_api" - connector_source : name

See the router documentation for more details about configuring instruments.

Events

An event is used to signal when something of note happens, such as a Connector request or response.

You can configure events for each service in router.yaml . Events can be standard or custom, and they can be triggered by configurable conditions.

See the router documentation for more details about configuring events.

Standard events

Standard events can be configured for Connectors. The following enables standard Connector HTTP response events at the INFO level:

YAML router.yaml copy events : connector : request : off response : info error : error

Custom events

Custom events can also be configured for Connectors. The following example defines a custom event for each Connector HTTP response at the INFO level:

YAML router.yaml copy events : connector : connector.response : message : "Connector response" level : info on : response attributes : connector.http.method : true connector.url.template : true response_status : connector_http_response_status : code

If you have a stdout logging exporter, the router logs each Connector response with the attributes defined above:

Text copy 1 INFO connector.http.method=GET connector.url.template=/users response_status=200 Connector response kind=connector.response 2 INFO connector.http.method=GET connector.url.template=/users/{$this.id}/posts response_status=200 Connector response kind=connector.response

Authentication Since 2.0.0

Apollo Connectors can be used to call AWS HTTP APIs using AWS Signature Version 4 (SigV4) . For example, you can use Apollo Connectors to invoke an AWS Lambda function and select fields from the JSON result to include in your GraphQL response:

GraphQL copy @source ( name : "lambda" http : { baseURL : "https://lambda.us-east-1.amazonaws.com" } ) ... @connect ( source : "lambda" http : { POST : "/2015-03-31/functions/function_name/invocations" body : "argument: $this.function_argument" } selection : "$.function_output" )

SigV4 authentication is configured separately for each Connector source, allowing you to specify a role with the least-privilege necessary to invoke the AWS API for that source:

YAML router.yaml copy authentication : connector : sources : subgraph_name.connector_source_name : aws_sig_v4 : default_chain : profile_name : "default" region : "us-east-1" service_name : "lambda" assume_role : role_arn : "arn:aws:iam::XXXXXXXXXXXX:role/lambaexecute" session_name : "connector"

Authentication with coprocessors Since 2.0.0

You can use coprocessors to fetch authentication tokens for Connectors. This is useful when you need to fetch a token from a different source, such as a database or a third-party service, before making a request to an API.

Start by configuring the coprocessor for the Execution Request stage and enabling the expose_sources_in_context feature of Connectors:

YAML router.yaml copy connectors : expose_sources_in_context : true coprocessor : url : http://localhost:4001 execution : request : context : true

In the context of the coprocessor request, you will find a list of subgraph and source names from the query plan. You can use this information to determine which identity providers (IDPs) to query for tokens.

JSON Coprocessor request copy { "version" : 1 , "stage" : "ExecutionRequest" , "control" : "continue" , "id" : "d0a8245df0efe8aa38a80dba1147fb2e" , "context" : { "entries" : { "apollo_connectors::sources_in_query_plan" : [ { "subgraph_name" : "products" , "source_name" : "v1" } ] } } }

In the coprocessor response, you can add the API keys for each source to the context :

JSON Coprocessor response copy { "version" : 1 , "stage" : "ExecutionRequest" , "control" : "continue" , "id" : "d0a8245df0efe8aa38a80dba1147fb2e" , "context" : { "entries" : { "apollo_connectors::sources_in_query_plan" : [ { "subgraph_name" : "products" , "source_name" : "v1" } ], "api_keys" : { "products_v1" : "abcd1234" } } } }

Then in the configuration for your Connector source, you can use the keys from the context as header values:

GraphQL products.graphql copy extend schema @source ( name : "v1" http : { baseURL : "https://api.example.com/v1" headers : [ { name : "Authorization" value : "Bearer {$context.api_keys.products_v1}" } ] } )

Traffic shaping Since 2.1.0

Connectors support the router's traffic shaping features to improve the performance and reliability of traffic between clients and the router and between the router and Connector sources. Connectors support all traffic shaping features, except query deduplication.

You can configure traffic shaping for all Connectors or a specific Connector source.

To configure all Connectors, set traffic shaping configurations on traffic_shaping.connector.all .

To configure a specific Connector source, set traffic shaping configurations on traffic_shaping.connector.sources.X where X is your subgraph_name.source_name .

If you configure both, specific Connector source configurations override configurations set on traffic_shaping.connector.all .

The example configuration below sets a rate limit and timeout for all Connectors and overrides the configuration for the v1 source on the example subgraph. It also sets HTTP/2 protocol for all subgraph connections.

YAML router.yaml copy traffic_shaping : connector : # Set traffic shaping configurations for all Connectors all : global_rate_limit : capacity : 50 interval : 1s timeout : 5s experimental_http2 : http2only # Override global setting for specific sources sources : example.v1 : global_rate_limit : capacity : 20 interval : 1s timeout : 1s

TLS Since 2.1.0

Connectors support the router's TLS features to authenticate and encrypt communications.

You can configure TLS for all Connectors or a specific Connector source.

To configure all Connectors, set TLS configurations on tls.connector.all .

To configure a specific Connector source, set TLS configurations on tls.connector.sources.X where X is your subgraph_name.source_name .

If you configure both, specific Connector source configurations override configurations set on tls.connector.all .

The example configuration below sets certificate authorities and client authentication for all Connectors and overrides the configuration for the v1 source on the example subgraph.

YAML router.yaml copy tls : connector : # Set TLS configurations for all Connectors all : certificate_authorities : ${file./path/to/ca.crt} client_authentication : certificate_chain : ${file./path/to/certificate_chain.pem} key : ${file./path/to/key.pem} # Override global setting for specific sources sources : example.v1 : certificate_authorities : ${file./path/to/specific_ca.crt} client_authentication : certificate_chain : ${file./path/to/specific_certificate_chain.pem} key : ${file./path/to/specifc_key.pem}

Header Propagation Since 2.2.0

Connectors support the router's header propagation features to propagate, insert, and rename headers.

You can configure header propagation for all connectors or a specific connector source.

To configure all connectors, set headers configurations on headers.connector.all .

To configure a specific connector source, set headers configurations on headers.connector.sources.X where X is your subgraph_name.source_name .

If you configure both, specific connector source configurations override configurations set on tls.connector.all .

The example configuration below inserts an x-inserted-header and propagates an x-client-header for all connectors and overrides the configuration for the v1 source on the example subgraph.

note If header rules in your router configuration conflict with headers set in @connect or @source , the router configuration takes precedence.

YAML router.yaml copy headers : connector : # Set header configurations for all connectors all : request : - insert : name : "x-inserted-header" value : "hello world!" - propagate : named : "x-awesome-header" # Override global setting for specific sources sources : example.v1 : request : - insert : name : "x-inserted-header" value : "hello world 2!" - propagate : named : "x-client-header"

Limitations

See the limitations reference for a list of unsupported router features.