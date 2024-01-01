Contribute and Reference Entity Fields
Contribute and reference entity fields across subgraphs
In a federated GraphQL architecture, individual subgraphs can contribute to and reference fields from shared entities. This guide explains how subgraphs work together to build a cohesive schema, with examples of contributing and computing entity fields, as well as referencing entities without contributing fields.
Contributing entity fields
Any number of different subgraphs can contribute fields to an entity definition.
In the example below, the Products and Inventory subgraphs contribute different fields to the
Product entity:
1type Product @key(fields: "id") {
2 id: ID!
3 name: String!
4 price: Int
5}
1type Product @key(fields: "id") {
2 id: ID!
3 inStock: Boolean!
4}
By default, each subgraph must contribute different fields, with the important exception of
@key fields.
If multiple subgraphs attempt to contribute the same field, a composition error occurs.
To override this default behavior, see Resolving another subgraph's field .
Each subgraph that contributes fields to an entity must define a reference resolver for that entity.
Contributing computed entity fields
You can define entity fields that are computed from values of other entity fields, even when a different subgraph resolves those fields.
For example, this Shipping subgraph adds a
shippingEstimate field to the
Product entity.
This field is calculated based on the product's
size and
weight, which the Products subgraph defines:
1type Product @key(fields: "id") {
2 id: ID!
3 size: Int @external
4 weight: Int @external
5 shippingEstimate: String @requires(fields: "size weight")
6}
1type Product @key(fields: "id") {
2 id: ID!
3 name: String!
4 price: Int
5 size: Int
6 weight: Int
7}
Notice the Shipping subgraph uses two directives:
The
@requiresdirective indicates which fields are required from other subgraphs.
The
@externaldirectives is applied to required fields in the type definition.
This directive tells the router, "This subgraph knows these fields exist, but it can't resolve them itself."
How the router processes computed entity fields
In the previous example, if a query requests a product's
shippingEstimate, the router does the following:
It queries the Products subgraph for the product's
sizeand
weight.
It queries the Shipping subgraph for the product's
shippingEstimate.
It includes the
sizeand
weightof the
Productobject passed to the resolver for
shippingEstimate:
1{
2 Product: {
3 shippingEstimate(product) {
4 return computeShippingEstimate(product.id, product.size, product.weight);
5 }
6 }
7}
Using
@requires with object subfields
If a computed field
@requires a field that returns an object type, you also specify which subfields of that object are required.
You list those subfields with the following syntax:
1type Product @key(fields: "id") {
2 id: ID!
3 dimensions: ProductDimensions @external
4 shippingEstimate: String @requires(fields: "dimensions { size weight }")
5}
In this modification of the previous example,
size and
weight are now subfields of a
ProductDimensions object.
The Products and Shipping subgraphs must both define the
ProductDimensions type for this to be valid.
Using
@requires with fields that take argumentsSince 2.1.2
Starting in Federation v2.1.2, the
@requires directive can include fields that take arguments, like so:
1type Product @key(fields: "id") {
2 id: ID!
3 weight(units: String): Int @external
4 #highlight-start
5 shippingEstimate: String @requires(fields: "weight(units:\"KILOGRAMS\")")
6 #highlight-end
7}
The following rules apply:
The router provides the specified values in its query to whichever subgraph defines the required field.
Each specified argument value is static; the router always provides the same value.
You can omit values for nullable arguments. You must provide values for non-nullable arguments.
If you define your subgraph schema in an SDL file instead of programmatically, you must escape quotes for string and enum values with backslashes (as shown above).
Referencing an entity without contributing fields
Your subgraphs can use an entity as a field's return type without contributing any fields to that entity.
For example, take a look at this
Product entity in the Products subgraph:
1type Product @key(fields: "id") {
2 id: ID!
3 name: String!
4 price: Int
5}
Suppose you want to create a Reviews subgraph that includes the following
Review type:
1type Review {
2 product: Product!
3 score: Int!
4}
While this is possible, the current Reviews subgraph schema is invalid because it doesn't define the
Product entity.
To fix this, add a stub of the
Product entity to the Reviews schema, like so:
1type Review {
2 product: Product!
3 score: Int!
4}
5
6type Product @key(fields: "id", resolvable: false) {
7 id: ID!
8}
A stub definition includes only the
@key fields of an entity.
In this case, the
Product type definition only includes the
id field.
It also includes
resolvable: false in the
@key directive to indicate that this subgraph doesn't define a reference resolver for the
Product entity.