Contribute and Reference Entity Fields

In a federated GraphQL architecture, individual subgraphs can contribute to and reference fields from shared entities. This guide explains how subgraphs work together to build a cohesive schema, with examples of contributing and computing entity fields, as well as referencing entities without contributing fields.

Contributing entity fields

Any number of different subgraphs can contribute fields to an entity definition. In the example below, the Products and Inventory subgraphs contribute different fields to the Product entity:

GraphQL Products copy 1 type Product @key ( fields : "id" ) { 2 id : ID ! 3 name : String ! 4 price : Int 5 } GraphQL Inventory copy 1 type Product @key ( fields : "id" ) { 2 id : ID ! 3 inStock : Boolean ! 4 }

By default, each subgraph must contribute different fields, with the important exception of @key fields. If multiple subgraphs attempt to contribute the same field, a composition error occurs. To override this default behavior, see Resolving another subgraph's field .

Each subgraph that contributes fields to an entity must define a reference resolver for that entity.

Contributing computed entity fields

You can define entity fields that are computed from values of other entity fields, even when a different subgraph resolves those fields.

For example, this Shipping subgraph adds a shippingEstimate field to the Product entity. This field is calculated based on the product's size and weight , which the Products subgraph defines:

GraphQL Shipping copy 1 type Product @key ( fields : "id" ) { 2 id : ID ! 3 size : Int @external 4 weight : Int @external 5 shippingEstimate : String @requires ( fields : "size weight" ) 6 }

GraphQL Products copy 1 type Product @key ( fields : "id" ) { 2 id : ID ! 3 name : String ! 4 price : Int 5 size : Int 6 weight : Int 7 }

Notice the Shipping subgraph uses two directives:

The @requires directive indicates which fields are required from other subgraphs.

The @external directives is applied to required fields in the type definition. This directive tells the router, "This subgraph knows these fields exist, but it can't resolve them itself."



How the router processes computed entity fields

In the previous example, if a query requests a product's shippingEstimate , the router does the following:

It queries the Products subgraph for the product's size and weight . It queries the Shipping subgraph for the product's shippingEstimate .

It includes the size and weight of the Product object passed to the resolver for shippingEstimate :

JavaScript resolvers.js copy 1 { 2 Product : { 3 shippingEstimate ( product ) { 4 return computeShippingEstimate ( product . id , product . size , product . weight ); 5 } 6 } 7 }

Using @requires with object subfields

If a computed field @requires a field that returns an object type, you also specify which sub fields of that object are required. You list those sub fields with the following syntax:

GraphQL Shipping copy 1 type Product @key ( fields : "id" ) { 2 id : ID ! 3 dimensions : ProductDimensions @external 4 shippingEstimate : String @requires ( fields : "dimensions { size weight }" ) 5 }

In this modification of the previous example, size and weight are now sub fields of a ProductDimensions object. The Products and Shipping subgraphs must both define the ProductDimensions type for this to be valid.

Using @requires with fields that take arguments Since 2.1.2

Starting in Federation v2.1.2, the @requires directive can include fields that take arguments, like so:

GraphQL Shipping copy 1 type Product @key ( fields : "id" ) { 2 id : ID ! 3 weight ( units : String ): Int @external 4 #highlight-start 5 shippingEstimate : String @requires ( fields : "weight(units: \" KILOGRAMS \" )" ) 6 #highlight-end 7 }

The following rules apply:

The router provides the specified values in its query to whichever subgraph defines the required field.

Each specified argument value is static; the router always provides the same value.

You can omit values for nullable arguments. You must provide values for non-nullable arguments.

If you define your subgraph schema in an SDL file instead of programmatically, you must escape quotes for string and enum values with backslashes (as shown above).

Referencing an entity without contributing fields

Your subgraphs can use an entity as a field's return type without contributing any fields to that entity.

For example, take a look at this Product entity in the Products subgraph:

GraphQL Products copy 1 type Product @key ( fields : "id" ) { 2 id : ID ! 3 name : String ! 4 price : Int 5 }

Suppose you want to create a Reviews subgraph that includes the following Review type:

GraphQL Reviews copy 1 type Review { 2 product : Product ! 3 score : Int ! 4 }

While this is possible, the current Reviews subgraph schema is invalid because it doesn't define the Product entity.

To fix this, add a stub of the Product entity to the Reviews schema, like so:

GraphQL Reviews copy 1 type Review { 2 product : Product ! 3 score : Int ! 4 } 5 6 type Product @key ( fields : "id" , resolvable : false ) { 7 id : ID ! 8 }