Monitor the network state to reduce latency

Network Monitor APIs are currently experimental in Apollo Kotlin. If you have feedback on them, please let us know via If you have feedback on them, please let us know via GitHub issues or in the Kotlin Slack community

Android and Apple targets provide APIs to monitor the network state of your device:

ConnectivityManager on Android targets.

NWPathMonitor on Apple targets.

You can configure your ApolloClient to use these APIs to improve latency of your requests using the NetworkMonitor API:

Kotlin copy 1 // androidMain 2 val networkMonitor = NetworkMonitor (context) 3 4 // appleMain 5 val networkMonitor = NetworkMonitor () 6 7 // commonMain 8 val apolloClient = ApolloClient. Builder () 9 . serverUrl ( "https://example.com/graphql" ) 10 . retryOnErrorInterceptor ( RetryOnErrorInterceptor (networkMonitor)) 11 . build () 12 13 // once you're done with your `ApolloClient` 14 networkMonitor. close ()

failFastIfOffline

When a NetworkMonitor is configured, you can use failFastIfOffline to avoid trying out request if the device is offline:

Kotlin copy 1 // Opt-in `failFastIfOffline` on all queries 2 val apolloClient = ApolloClient. Builder () 3 . serverUrl ( "https://example.com/graphql" ) 4 . failFastIfOffline ( true ) 5 . build () 6 7 val response = apolloClient. query (myQuery). execute () 8 println (response.exception?.message) 9 // "The device is offline" 10 11 // Opt-out `failFastIfOffline` on a single query 12 val response = apolloClient. query (myQuery). failFastIfOffline ( false ). execute ()

retryOnError

When a NetworkMonitor is configured, retryOnError uses NetworkMonitor.waitForNetwork() instead of the default exponential backoff algorithm in order to reconnect faster when connectivity is back.

Customizing the retry algorithm

You can customize the retry algorithm further by defining your own interceptor: