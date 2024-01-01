Server-Driven UI Schema Design
Use enums, contracts, and interfaces to implement SDUI
These patterns provide examples of server-driven UI (SDUI) and how to structure your graph's schema to encode and represent UI elements. Clients can then use platform-specific rendering engines to interpret the schema and generate UI components.
Device-based SDUI with enums
Different devices (for example, mobile, web, Roku, Apple TV) may require different UI layouts or components. You can use enums for device type lists to declare which UI type to retrieve.
1enum UIDeviceType {
2 MOBILE
3 WEB
4 ROKU
5 APPLETV
6}
7
8interface UIApp {}
9
10type WebApp implements UIApp {}
11type IOSApp implements UIApp {}
12type AndroidApp implements UIApp {}
13type AppleTVApp implements UIApp {}
14type RokuApp implements UIApp {}
15
16type Query {
17 app(type: UIDeviceType! = WEB): UIApp!
18}
In this example, the
UIDeviceType enum lets you specify the type of device you want to retrieve the
UIApp for.
Device-based SDUI with contracts
You can use a similar device-based SDUI with contracts to remove UI components that are unrelated to the target platform from your schema.
1type UIApp {
2 spotlight: UISpotlightComponent @tag(name: "DESKTOP")
3 dashboard: UIDashboardComponent
4 mobileMenu: UIMenuComponent @tag(name: "MOBILE")
5 menu: UIMenuComponent @tag(name: "WEB")
6}
7
8type Query {
9 app: UIApp!
10}
SDUI web dashboard
The following example shows a schema with a static structure that clients can use to create a web dashboard UI.
1type AppLogo {
2 url: String
3 alt: String
4}
5
6type AppLink {
7 icon: String
8 label: String
9 path: String
10}
11
12type AppUserMenu {
13 user: User
14}
15
16type AppNavbar {
17 logo: AppLogo
18 items: [AppLink]
19 user: AppUserMenu
20}
21
22type AppMobileMenu {
23 items: [AppLink]
24 user: AppUserMenu
25}
26
27type AppHomePage {
28 recommended: [AppLink]
29}
30
31type WebApp {
32 navbar: AppNavbar
33 menu: AppMobileMenu
34 home: AppHomePage
35 settings: AppSettingsPage
36 profile: AppProfilePage
37}
38
39type Query {
40 app: WebApp!
41}
SDUI web dashboard using interfaces
The example schema below is also for a web dashboard UI, but it uses interfaces to construct dynamic responses for the UI. By using interfaces, an "experience" subgraph can dynamically return different UI components.
1interface UIComponent {
2 id: ID
3}
4
5type UILogo implements UIComponent {
6 id: ID
7 url: String
8 alt: String
9}
10
11interface UINavbarItem implements UIComponent {
12 id: ID
13 label: String
14 path: String
15 icon: String
16}
17
18interface UINavbar implements UIComponent {
19 id: ID
20 logo: UILogo
21 items: [UINavbarItem]
22}
23
24interface UIMenuItem implements UIComponent {
25 id: ID
26 label: String
27 path: String
28 icon: String
29}
30
31interface UIMenu implements UIComponent {
32 id: ID
33 logo: UILogo
34 items: [UIMenuItem]
35}
36
37interface UISidebar implements UIComponent {
38 id: ID
39 title: String
40 content: [UIComponent]
41}
42
43interface UILayout implements UIComponent {
44 id: ID
45 content: [UIComponent]
46}
47
48interface UIScreen implements UIComponent {
49 id: ID
50 current: UIPage
51 navbar: UINavbar
52 menu: UIMenu
53 main: UILayout
54 sidebar: UISidebar
55}
56
57enum UIPage {
58 HOME
59 DASHBOARD
60 SETTINGS
61}
62
63type Query {
64 app(page: UIPage!): UIScreen!
65}