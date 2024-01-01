Server-Driven UI Schema Design

These patterns provide examples of server-driven UI (SDUI) and how to structure your graph's schema to encode and represent UI elements. Clients can then use platform-specific rendering engines to interpret the schema and generate UI components.

💡 tip For more information on SDUI in general, see Server-driven UI basics

Device-based SDUI with enums

Different devices (for example, mobile, web, Roku, Apple TV) may require different UI layouts or components. You can use enums for device type lists to declare which UI type to retrieve.

GraphQL copy 1 enum UIDeviceType { 2 MOBILE 3 WEB 4 ROKU 5 APPLETV 6 } 7 8 interface UIApp {} 9 10 type WebApp implements UIApp {} 11 type IOSApp implements UIApp {} 12 type AndroidApp implements UIApp {} 13 type AppleTVApp implements UIApp {} 14 type RokuApp implements UIApp {} 15 16 type Query { 17 app ( type : UIDeviceType ! = WEB ): UIApp ! 18 }

In this example, the UIDeviceType enum lets you specify the type of device you want to retrieve the UIApp for.

Device-based SDUI with contracts

You can use a similar device-based SDUI with contracts to remove UI components that are unrelated to the target platform from your schema.

GraphQL copy 1 type UIApp { 2 spotlight : UISpotlightComponent @tag ( name : "DESKTOP" ) 3 dashboard : UIDashboardComponent 4 mobileMenu : UIMenuComponent @tag ( name : "MOBILE" ) 5 menu : UIMenuComponent @tag ( name : "WEB" ) 6 } 7 8 type Query { 9 app : UIApp ! 10 }

SDUI web dashboard

The following example shows a schema with a static structure that clients can use to create a web dashboard UI.

GraphQL copy 1 type AppLogo { 2 url : String 3 alt : String 4 } 5 6 type AppLink { 7 icon : String 8 label : String 9 path : String 10 } 11 12 type AppUserMenu { 13 user : User 14 } 15 16 type AppNavbar { 17 logo : AppLogo 18 items : [ AppLink ] 19 user : AppUserMenu 20 } 21 22 type AppMobileMenu { 23 items : [ AppLink ] 24 user : AppUserMenu 25 } 26 27 type AppHomePage { 28 recommended : [ AppLink ] 29 } 30 31 type WebApp { 32 navbar : AppNavbar 33 menu : AppMobileMenu 34 home : AppHomePage 35 settings : AppSettingsPage 36 profile : AppProfilePage 37 } 38 39 type Query { 40 app : WebApp ! 41 }

SDUI web dashboard using interfaces

The example schema below is also for a web dashboard UI, but it uses interfaces to construct dynamic responses for the UI. By using interfaces, an "experience" subgraph can dynamically return different UI components.