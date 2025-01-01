An instrument in the router collects data and reports measurements to a metric backend. Supported instruments include standard instruments from OpenTelemetry, standard instruments for the router's request lifecycle, and custom instruments. Supported instrument kinds are counters and histograms.

You can configure instruments in router.yaml with telemetry.instrumentation.instruments .

OpenTelemetry standard instruments

OpenTelemetry specifies multiple standard metric instruments that are available in the router:

In the router service: http.server.active_requests - The number of active requests in flight. http.server.request.body.size - A histogram of request body sizes for requests handled by the router. http.server.request.duration - A histogram of request durations for requests handled by the router.

In the subgraph service: http.client.request.body.size - A histogram of request body sizes for requests handled by subgraphs. http.client.request.duration - A histogram of request durations for requests handled by subgraphs. http.client.response.body.size - A histogram of response body sizes for requests handled by subgraphs.



note required enables them. You must explicitly configure an instrument for different behavior. The default_requirement_level setting configures whether or not these instruments are enabled by default. Out of the box, its default value ofenables them. You must explicitly configure an instrument for different behavior.

These instruments are configurable in router.yaml :

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 instruments : 4 router : 5 http.server.active_requests : true # (default false) 6 http.server.request.body.size : true # (default false) 7 http.server.request.duration : true # (default false) 8 subgraph : 9 http.client.request.body.size : true # (default false) 10 http.client.request.duration : true # (default false) 11 http.client.response.body.size : true # (default false)

They can be customized by attaching or removing attributes. See attributes to learn more about configuring attributes.

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 instruments : 4 default_requirement_level : required 5 router : 6 http.server.active_requests : 7 attributes : 8 http.request.method : true 9 subgraph : 10 http.client.request.duration : 11 attributes : 12 subgraph.name : true

Apollo standard instruments

To learn about Apollo-provided standard metric instruments for the router's request lifecycle, see router instruments.

Custom instruments

premium This feature is only available with a GraphOS Dedicated or Enterprise plan. You can test it out by signing up for a free You can test it out by signing up for a free GraphOS trial . To compare GraphOS feature support across all plan types, see the pricing page

You can define custom instruments on the router, supergraph, and subgraph services in the router pipeline. You can also define custom instruments for each JSON element in the response data the router returns to clients.

The example configuration below defines four custom instruments:

acme.request.duration on the router service

acme.graphql.requests on the supergraph service

acme.graphql.subgraph.errors on the subgraph service

acme.graphql.list.lengths on each JSON element returned to the client (defined on graphql )

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 instruments : 4 router : 5 http.server.active_requests : true 6 acme.request.duration : 7 value : duration 8 type : counter 9 unit : kb 10 description : "my description" 11 condition : 12 eq : 13 - 200 14 - response_status : code 15 attributes : 16 http.response.status_code : true 17 "my_attribute" : 18 response_header : "x-my-header" 19 20 supergraph : 21 acme.graphql.requests : 22 value : unit 23 type : counter 24 unit : count 25 description : "supergraph requests" 26 27 subgraph : 28 acme.graphql.subgraph.errors : 29 value : unit 30 type : counter 31 unit : count 32 description : "my description" 33 34 graphql : 35 acme.graphql.list.lengths : 36 value : 37 list_length : value 38 type : histogram 39 unit : count 40 description : "my description"

note Custom metrics, events, and attributes consume more processing resources than standard metrics. Adding too many (standard or custom) can slow your router down.

Configurations such as events.*.request|error|response that produce output for all router lifecycle services should only be used for development or debugging, not for production. For properly logged telemetry, you should use a log verbosity of info . Set the values of RUST_LOG or APOLLO_ROUTER_LOG environment variables and the --log CLI option to info . Using less verbose logging, such as error , can cause some attributes to be dropped. Keep in mind that the amount of telemetry you add can impact your router's performance.For properly logged telemetry, you should use a log verbosity of. Set the values oforenvironment variables and theCLI option to. Using less verbose logging, such as, can cause some attributes to be dropped.

Instrument naming conventions

When defining a custom instrument, make sure to reference OpenTelemetry (OTel) semantic conventions . The OTel semantic conventions help guide you to:

Choose a good name for your instrument.

See which standard attributes can be attached to your instrument.

Some particular guidelines to note:

Don't include the unit name in the metric name . For example, size_kb should be size and the unit should be kb .

Don't include _total as a suffix . For example, use http.server.active_requests , not http.server.active_requests_total .

Use dot notation to separate namespaces in the metric name. For example, use http.server.active_requests , not http_server_active_requests .

Instrument configuration

default_requirement_level

The default_requirement_level option sets the default attributes to attach to default standard instruments, as defined by OpenTelemetry semantic conventions .

Valid values:

required (default) - required attributes will be attached to standard instruments by default.

recommended - recommended attributes will be attached to standard instruments by default.

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 instruments : 4 # Set the default requirement level 5 default_requirement_level : required

Attributes can be configured individually, so that required attributes can be overridden or disabled. For example, http.response.status_code is set individually to override the standard value:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 instruments : 4 # Set the default requirement level 5 default_requirement_level : required 6 router : 7 # Standard metrics 8 http.server.request.body.size : 9 attributes : 10 # Standard attributes 11 http.response.status_code : false 12 # Custom attribute 13 "acme.my_attribute" : 14 response_header : "x-my-header" 15 # Standard metrics 16 http.server.active_requests : 17 attributes : 18 # Standard attributes, different than other ones provides in standard metrics, custom attributes are not available on this standard metric 19 http.request.method : false 20 server.address : true 21 server.port : true 22 url.scheme : true

note The attributes that the OpenTelemetry spec defines as opt-in must be configured individually.

Router request lifecycle services

A router's request lifecycle has three major services that support instrument ation:

Router service - Operates within the context of an HTTP server, handling the opaque bytes of an incoming HTTP request. Does query analysis to parse the GraphQL operation and validate it against schema.

Supergraph service - Handles a GraphQL request after it's been parsed and validated, and before it's sent to subgraphs. Runs the query planner to produce a query plan to execute.

Subgraph service - Handles GraphQL subgraph requests that have been executed as part of a query plan. Creates HTTP client requests to subgraphs.

note The router's Execution service that executes query plans doesn't support instrument ation.

Additionally, you can define instruments on graphql for each JSON element returned to the client.

To define a custom instrument, add a new key to router.yaml as telemetry.instruments.<service>.<custom-instrument> . For example, add a custom instrument acme.request.duration :

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 instruments : 4 router : 5 acme.request.duration : # The name of your custom instrument/metric 6 value : duration 7 type : counter 8 unit : s 9 description : "my description"

value

The service you define an instrument on determines its possible values.

Value Definition Available services duration The duration of the pipeline service. router , supergraph , subgraph unit The number of times the pipeline service has been executed. router , supergraph , subgraph , graphql custom A custom value extracted from the pipeline service. See selectors for more information. router , supergraph , subgraph , graphql event_duration The duration of an event in the pipeline service. supergraph event_unit The number of times an event in the pipeline service has been executed. supergraph event_custom A custom value extracted from the event in the pipeline service. See selectors for more information. supergraph

note event_* are mandantory when you want to use a response_data and response_errors ). are mandantory when you want to use a selector on the supergraph response body (and).

Values of custom metrics can be extracted from the pipeline using custom attributes. For example, to sum the contents of a request header, create a counter with value set as the request header:

YAML future.router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 instruments : 4 router : 5 acme.metric : 6 # ... 7 type : counter 8 value : 9 request_header : "x-my-header"

note The value must be of the expected type for the instrument. For example, a counter must have a numeric value.

type

Instruments come in two different types:

counter - A monotonic counter. For example, requests served, tasks completed, or errors occurred.

histogram - A histogram of values. For example, request durations or response body sizes.

YAML future.router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 instruments : 4 router : 5 acme.metric : 6 # ... 7 type : counter # counter, histogram

unit

A free format unit that is displayed in your APM.

A unit is recommended to use SI units and definitions from The Unified Code for Units of Measure .

YAML future.router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 instruments : 4 router : 5 acme.metric : 6 # ... 7 unit : s # seconds

description

A free format description of the instrument that will be displayed in your APM.

YAML future.router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 instruments : 4 router : 5 acme.metric : 6 # ... 7 description : "my description"

condition

You may only want to mutate an instrument under certain conditions. For example, you may only want to increment a counter if the response status code is 200.

To do this use a condition:

YAML future.router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 instruments : 4 router : 5 acme.metric : 6 # ... 7 condition : 8 eq : 9 - 200 10 - response_status : code

attributes

Instruments may have attributes attached to them from the router pipeline. These attributes are used to filter and group metrics in your APM.

Attributes may be drawn from standard attributes or selectors except for the standard metric http.server.active_requests .

The attributes available depend on the service of the pipeline.

YAML router.yaml copy 1 telemetry : 2 instrumentation : 3 instruments : 4 router : 5 # Standard metrics 6 http.server.request.body.size : 7 attributes : 8 # Standard attributes 9 http.response.status_code : false 10 # Custom attribute 11 "acme.my_attribute" : 12 response_header : "x-my-header" 13 # Standard metrics 14 http.server.active_requests : 15 attributes : 16 # Standard attributes, different than other ones provides in standard metrics, custom attributes are not available on this standard metric 17 http.request.method : false 18 server.address : true 19 server.port : true 20 url.scheme : true 21 # Custom metric 22 acme.metric : 23 value : duration 24 type : counter 25 unit : s 26 description : "my description" 27 attributes : 28 http.response.status_code : true 29 "my_attribute" : 30 # ... 31 response_header : "x-my-header" 32 subgraph : 33 requests.timeout : 34 value : unit 35 type : counter 36 unit : request 37 description : "subgraph requests containing subgraph timeout" 38 attributes : 39 subgraph.name : true 40 condition : 41 eq : 42 - "request timed out" 43 - error : reason 44 45 graphql : 46 acme.graphql.list.lengths : 47 value : 48 list_length : value 49 type : histogram 50 unit : count 51 description : "my description" 52 attributes : 53 graphql.type.name : true

Instrument configuration reference

Option Values Default Description <attribute-name> The name of the custom attribute. <instrument-name> The name of the custom instrument. attributes standard attributes or selectors The attributes of the custom instrument. condition conditions The condition for mutating the instrument. default_requirement_level required | recommended required The default attribute requirement level. type counter | histogram The name of the custom instrument. unit A unit name, for example By or {request} . description The description of the custom instrument. value unit | duration | <custom> | event_unit | event_duration | event_custom The value of the instrument.

Production instrumentation example

At minimum, observability of a router running in production requires knowing about errors that arise from operations and subgraphs.

The example configuration below adds instruments with both standard OpenTelemetry attributes and custom attributes to extract information about erring operations: