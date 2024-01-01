Terminating SSL

In the examples below, we use top-level await calls to start our server asynchronously. Check out our Getting Started guide to see how we configured our project to support this.

Most production environments use a load balancer or HTTP proxy (such as nginx) to perform SSL termination on behalf of web applications in that environment.

If you're using Apollo Server in an application that must perform its own SSL termination, you can use the https module with the expressMiddleware function .

Here's an example that uses HTTPS in production and HTTP in development: