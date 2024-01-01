Apollo Debug Server
The Android Studio plugin features the normalized cache viewer, a graphical tool to inspect normalized caches .
To be able to get information about your app's normalized caches, the plugin needs to communicate with it.
To make this happen, the Apollo Debug Server is a small library that you can add to your app. It will open a server that the plugin can connect to (via adb) to list and pull caches that your app is using.
Installation
Add the
apollo-debug-server dependency to your project:
Kotlin
build.gradle[.kts]
1dependencies {
2 // ...
3
4 // For security, add the dependency to your debug builds only
5 debugImplementation("com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-debug-server:4.0.1")
6}
Registering your client
Call
ApolloDebugServer.registerClient to start the server.
Kotlin
1val apolloClient = ApolloClient.Builder()
2 // ...
3 .build()
4if (BuildConfig.DEBUG) ApolloDebugServer.registerApolloClient(apolloClient)
Optionally pass a unique
name to
registerApolloClient to distinguish between clients if you have several.
Unregister the client when it's no longer in use:
Kotlin
1if (BuildConfig.DEBUG) ApolloDebugServer.unregisterApolloClient(apolloClient)