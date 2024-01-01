Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

Apollo Debug Server

The Android Studio plugin features the normalized cache viewer, a graphical tool to inspect normalized caches .

To be able to get information about your app's normalized caches, the plugin needs to communicate with it.

To make this happen, the Apollo Debug Server is a small library that you can add to your app. It will open a server that the plugin can connect to (via adb) to list and pull caches that your app is using.

Installation

Add the apollo-debug-server dependency to your project:

Kotlin
build.gradle[.kts]
1dependencies {
2  // ...
3
4  // For security, add the dependency to your debug builds only
5  debugImplementation("com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-debug-server:4.0.1")
6}

Registering your client

Call ApolloDebugServer.registerClient to start the server.

Kotlin
1val apolloClient = ApolloClient.Builder()
2    // ...
3    .build()
4if (BuildConfig.DEBUG) ApolloDebugServer.registerApolloClient(apolloClient)

Optionally pass a unique name to registerApolloClient to distinguish between clients if you have several.

Unregister the client when it's no longer in use:

Kotlin
1if (BuildConfig.DEBUG) ApolloDebugServer.unregisterApolloClient(apolloClient)