GraphQL Schema Basics
Your GraphQL server uses a schema to describe the shape of your available data. This schema defines a hierarchy of types with fields that are populated from your back-end data stores. The schema also specifies exactly which queries and mutations are available for clients to execute.
This article describes the fundamental building blocks of a schema and how to create one for your GraphQL server.
The schema definition language
The GraphQL specification defines a human-readable schema definition language (or SDL) that you use to define your schema and store it as a string.
Here's a short example schema that defines two object types:
Book and
Author:
1type Book {
2 title: String
3 author: Author
4}
5
6type Author {
7 name: String
8 books: [Book]
9}
A schema defines a collection of types and the relationships between those types. In the example schema above, a
Book can have an associated
author, and an
Author can have a list of
books.
Because these relationships are defined in a unified schema, client developers can see exactly what data is available and then request a specific subset of that data with a single optimized query.
Note that the schema is not responsible for defining where data comes from or how it's stored. It is entirely implementation-agnostic.
Field definitions
Most of the schema types you define have one or more fields:
1# This Book type has two fields: title and author
2type Book {
3 title: String # returns a String
4 author: Author # returns an Author
5}
Each field returns data of the type specified. A field's return type can be a scalar , object , enum , union , or interface (all described below).
List fields
A field can return a list containing items of a particular type. You indicate list fields with square brackets
[], like so:
1type Author {
2 name: String
3 books: [Book] # A list of Books
4}
List fields can be nested by using multiple pairs of square brackets
[[]].
Field nullability
By default, it's valid for any field in your schema to return
null instead of its specified type. You can require that a particular field doesn't return
null with an exclamation mark
!, like so:
1type Author {
2 name: String! # Can't return null
3 books: [Book]
4}
These fields are non-nullable. If your server attempts to return
null for a non-nullable field, an error is thrown.
Nullability and lists
With a list field, an exclamation mark
! can appear in any combination of two locations:
1type Author {
2 books: [Book!]! # This list can't be null AND its list *items* can't be null
3}
If
!appears inside the square brackets, the returned list can't include items that are
null.
If
!appears outside the square brackets, the list itself can't be
null.
In any case, it's valid for a list field to return an empty list.
Based on the above principles, the below return types can potentially return these sample values:
|Return Type
|Example Allowed Return Values
[Book]
[],
null,
[null], and
[{title: "City of Glass"}]
[Book!]
[],
null, and
[{title: "City of Glass"}]
[Book]!
[],
[null], and
[{title: "City of Glass"}]
[Book!]!
[] and
[{title: "City of Glass"}]
Supported types
Every type definition in a GraphQL schema belongs to one of the following categories:
This includes the three special root operation types:
Query,
Mutation, and
Subscription.
Each of these is described below.
Scalar types
Scalar types are similar to primitive types in your favorite programming language. They always resolve to concrete data.
GraphQL's default scalar types are:
Int: A signed 32‐bit integer
Float: A signed double-precision floating-point value
String: A UTF‐8 character sequence
Boolean:
trueor
false
ID(serialized as a
String): A unique identifier that's often used to refetch an object or as the key for a cache. Although it's serialized as a
String, an
IDis not intended to be human‐readable.
These primitive types cover the majority of use cases. For more specific use cases, you can create custom scalar types .
Object types
Most of the types you define in a GraphQL schema are object types. An object type contains a collection of fields , each of which has its own type.
Two object types can include each other as fields, as is the case in our example schema from earlier:
1type Book {
2 title: String
3 author: Author
4}
5
6type Author {
7 name: String
8 books: [Book]
9}
The
__typename field
Every object type in your schema automatically has a field named
__typename (you don't need to define it). The
__typename field returns the object type's name as a
String (e.g.,
Book or
Author).
GraphQL clients use an object's
__typename for many purposes, such as to determine which type was returned by a field that can return multiple types (i.e., a union or interface ). Apollo Client relies on
__typename when caching results, so it automatically includes
__typename in every object of every query.
Because
__typename is always present, this is a valid query for any GraphQL server:
1query UniversalQuery {
2 __typename
3}
The
Query type
The
Query type is a special object type that defines all of the top-level entry points for queries that clients execute against your server.
Each field of the
Query type defines the name and return type of a different entry point. The
Query type for our example schema might resemble the following:
1type Query {
2 books: [Book]
3 authors: [Author]
4}
This
Query type defines two fields:
books and
authors. Each field returns a list of the corresponding type.
With a REST-based API, books and authors would probably be returned by different endpoints (e.g.,
/api/books and
/api/authors). The flexibility of GraphQL enables clients to query both resources with a single request.
Structuring a query
When your clients build queries to execute against your graph, those queries match the shape of the object types you define in your schema.
Based on our example schema so far, a client could execute the following query, which requests both a list of all book titles and a list of all author names:
1query GetBooksAndAuthors {
2 books {
3 title
4 }
5
6 authors {
7 name
8 }
9}
Our server would then respond to the query with results that match the query's structure, like so:
1{
2 "data": {
3 "books": [
4 {
5 "title": "City of Glass"
6 },
7 ...
8 ],
9 "authors": [
10 {
11 "name": "Paul Auster"
12 },
13 ...
14 ]
15 }
16}
Although it might be useful in some cases to fetch these two separate lists, a client would probably prefer to fetch a single list of books, where each book's author is included in the result.
Because our schema's
Book type has an
author field of type
Author, a client could instead structure their query like so:
1query GetBooks {
2 books {
3 title
4 author {
5 name
6 }
7 }
8}
And once again, our server would respond with results that match the query's structure:
1{
2 "data": {
3 "books": [
4 {
5 "title": "City of Glass",
6 "author": {
7 "name": "Paul Auster"
8 }
9 },
10 ...
11 ]
12 }
13}
The
Mutation type
The
Mutation type is similar in structure and purpose to the
Query type . Whereas the
Query type defines entry points for read operations, the
Mutation type defines entry points for write operations.
Each field of the
Mutation type defines the signature and return type of a different entry point. The
Mutation type for our example schema might resemble the following:
1type Mutation {
2 addBook(title: String, author: String): Book
3}
This
Mutation type defines a single available mutation,
addBook. The mutation accepts two arguments (
title and
author) and returns a newly created
Book object. As you'd expect, this
Book object conforms to the structure that we defined in our schema.
Structuring a mutation
Like queries, mutations match the structure of your schema's type definitions. The following mutation creates a new
Book and requests certain fields of the created object as a return value:
1mutation CreateBook {
2 addBook(title: "Fox in Socks", author: "Dr. Seuss") {
3 title
4 author {
5 name
6 }
7 }
8}
As with queries, our server would respond to this mutation with a result that matches the mutation's structure, like so:
1{
2 "data": {
3 "addBook": {
4 "title": "Fox in Socks",
5 "author": {
6 "name": "Dr. Seuss"
7 }
8 }
9 }
10}
A single mutation operation can include multiple top-level fields of the
Mutation type. This usually means that the operation will execute multiple back-end writes (at least one for each field). To prevent race conditions, top-level
Mutation fields are resolved serially in the order they're listed (all other fields can be resolved in parallel).
Learn more about designing mutations
The
Subscription type
See Subscriptions .
Input types
Input types are special object types that allow you to provide hierarchical data as arguments to fields (as opposed to providing only flat scalar arguments).
An input type's definition is similar to an object type's, but it uses the
input keyword:
1input BlogPostContent {
2 title: String
3 body: String
4}
Each field of an input type can be only a scalar , an enum , or another input type:
1input BlogPostContent {
2 title: String
3 body: String
4 media: [MediaDetails!]
5}
6
7input MediaDetails {
8 format: MediaFormat!
9 url: String!
10}
11
12enum MediaFormat {
13 IMAGE
14 VIDEO
15}
After you define an input type, any number of different object fields can accept that type as an argument:
1type Mutation {
2 createBlogPost(content: BlogPostContent!): Post
3 updateBlogPost(id: ID!, content: BlogPostContent!): Post
4}
Input types can sometimes be useful when multiple operations require the exact same set of information, but you should reuse them sparingly. Operations might eventually diverge in their sets of required arguments.
Take care if using the same input type for fields of both
Queryand
Mutation. In many cases, arguments that are required for a mutation are optional for a corresponding query. You might want to create separate input types for each operation type.
Enum types
An enum is similar to a scalar type, but its legal values are defined in the schema. Here's an example definition:
1enum AllowedColor {
2 RED
3 GREEN
4 BLUE
5}
Enums are most useful in situations where the user must pick from a prescribed list of options. As an additional benefit, enum values autocomplete in tools like the Apollo Studio Explorer.
An enum can appear anywhere a scalar is valid (including as a field argument), because they serialize as strings:
1type Query {
2 favoriteColor: AllowedColor # enum return value
3 avatar(borderColor: AllowedColor): String # enum argument
4}
A query might then look like this:
1query GetAvatar {
2 avatar(borderColor: RED)
3}
Internal values (advanced)
Sometimes, a backend forces a different value for an enum internally than in the public API. You can set each enum value's corresponding internal value in the resolver map you provide to Apollo Server.
This feature usually isn't required unless another library in your application expects enum values in a different form.
The following example uses color hex codes for each
AllowedColor's internal value:
1const resolvers = {
2 AllowedColor: {
3 RED: '#f00',
4 GREEN: '#0f0',
5 BLUE: '#00f',
6 },
7 // ...other resolver definitions...
8};
These internal values don't change the public API at all. Apollo Server resolvers accept these values instead of the schema values, as shown:
1const resolvers = {
2 AllowedColor: {
3 RED: '#f00',
4 GREEN: '#0f0',
5 BLUE: '#00f',
6 },
7 Query: {
8 favoriteColor: () => '#f00',
9 avatar: (parent, args) => {
10 // args.borderColor is '#f00', '#0f0', or '#00f'
11 },
<