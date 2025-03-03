Limitations of Apollo Connectors
Apollo Connectors have the following limitations.
Some supergraphs are unsupported
A small fraction of supergraphs will not compose when adding a Connector. If you add a Connector and see a number of unrelated errors after composing (usually related to
SATISFIABILITY), then you've likely encountered this limitation.
Abstract schema types are unsupported
Abstract schema types (
interface and
union) are currently not supported in subgraphs that contain Connectors.
Support for
@interfaceObject was added in preview.3.
A workaround for
union types is to create a new type that combines all the properties from each possible return type and mark any non-overlapping fields as nullable.
1type Query {
2 products: [Product]
3 @connect(
4 http: { GET: "/products" }
5 selection: """
6 $.results {
7 id
8 title
9 author { name }
10 director { name }
11 }
12 """
13 )
14}
15
16union Product = Book | Film
17
18type Book {
19 id: ID!
20 title: String
21 author: Person!
22}
23
24type Film {
25 id: ID!
26 title: String
27 director: Person!
28}
29
30type Person {
31 id: ID
32 name: String
33}
1type Query {
2 products: [Product]
3 @connect(
4 http: { GET: "https://api.example.com/products" }
5 selection: """
6 $.results {
7 id
8 title
9 author { name }
10 director { name }
11 }
12 """
13 )
14}
15
16type Product {
17 id: ID!
18 title: String!
19 author: Person # nullable
20 director: Person # nullable
21}
22
23type Person {
24 id: ID
25 name: String
26}
Circular references are unsupported
Connectors don't yet support circular references in GraphQL schemas. See troubleshooting for details.
Subscriptions are unsupported
Currently, you can use
@connect on fields of the
Query and
Mutation types, but not on fields of the
Subscription type.
Unsupported federation directives
The following Apollo Federation directives are unsupported or partially supported.
@context and
@fromContext are unsupported
Support is on the roadmap.
@override is partially unsupported
It's not currently possible to override fields in a subgraph with Connectors.
1type Query {
2 products: [Product] @override(from: "subgraph-b") # ⛔️
3}
1type Query {
2 products: [Product] @connect(...)
3}
The other direction is supported:
1type Query {
2 products: [Product]
3}
1type Query {
2 products: [Product]
3 @override(from: "subgraph-a") # ✅
4 @connect(...)
5}
Interactions with GraphOS Router features
The following GraphOS Router features are not yet supported with Connectors:
Entity caching
Rhai scripting & coprocessors
Extensibility for Connectors is on the roadmap. The
router,
supergraph, and
executionhooks still work as expected, but the Connector equivalent to the
subgraphhook is not yet available.