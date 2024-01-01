Rover cloud commands
Manage cloud resources
Rover enables you to manage cloud resources with the
rover cloud set of commands. The commands allow you to manage cloud router configurations for a given graph ref.
Cloud Router Config
cloud config fetch
The
cloud config fetch attempts to fetch the current cloud router config for a given graph ref:
1$ rover cloud config fetch <GRAPH_REF>
Using an invalid graph ref will result in an error similar to the below:
1$ rover cloud config fetch invalid@graph-ref
2
3error[E010]: Could not find graph with name "invalid@graph-ref"
cloud config update
The
cloud config update attempts to update a cloud router config for a given graph ref:
1$ rover cloud config update --file <FILE> <GRAPH_REF>
2
3Successfully updated cloud router config!
This command will error if the cloud router config is invalid, similarly to
cloud config validate.
cloud config validate
The
cloud config validate attempts to validate a cloud router config for a given graph ref:
1$ rover cloud config validate --file <FILE> <GRAPH_REF>
2
3No errors!
An invalid config will have the associated errors shown. For example, passing an invalid key/value pair
invalid: true, as a
header produces the following:
1$ rover cloud config validate --file <FILE> <GRAPH_REF>
2
3error: Invalid router config: Router configuration failed to validate: router_config(/headers): Additional properties are not allowed ('invalid' was unexpected)