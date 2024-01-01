Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

Rover cloud commands

Manage cloud resources

Rover enables you to manage cloud resources with the rover cloud set of commands. The commands allow you to manage cloud router configurations for a given graph ref.

Cloud Router Config

cloud config fetch

The cloud config fetch attempts to fetch the current cloud router config for a given graph ref:

1$ rover cloud config fetch <GRAPH_REF>

Using an invalid graph ref will result in an error similar to the below:

1$ rover cloud config fetch invalid@graph-ref
3error[E010]: Could not find graph with name "invalid@graph-ref"

cloud config update

The cloud config update attempts to update a cloud router config for a given graph ref:

1$ rover cloud config update --file <FILE> <GRAPH_REF>
3Successfully updated cloud router config!

This command will error if the cloud router config is invalid, similarly to cloud config validate.

cloud config validate

The cloud config validate attempts to validate a cloud router config for a given graph ref:

1$ rover cloud config validate --file <FILE> <GRAPH_REF>
3No errors!

An invalid config will have the associated errors shown. For example, passing an invalid key/value pair invalid: true, as a header produces the following:

1$ rover cloud config validate --file <FILE> <GRAPH_REF>
3error: Invalid router config: Router configuration failed to validate: router_config(/headers): Additional properties are not allowed ('invalid' was unexpected)