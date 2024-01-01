Rover cloud commands

Rover enables you to manage cloud resources with the rover cloud set of commands. The commands allow you to manage cloud router configurations for a given graph ref.

Cloud Router Config

cloud config fetch

The cloud config fetch attempts to fetch the current cloud router config for a given graph ref:

Text copy 1 $ rover cloud config fetch <GRAPH_REF>

Using an invalid graph ref will result in an error similar to the below:

Text copy 1 $ rover cloud config fetch invalid@graph-ref 2 3 error[E010]: Could not find graph with name "invalid@graph-ref"

The cloud config update attempts to update a cloud router config for a given graph ref:

Text copy 1 $ rover cloud config update --file <FILE> <GRAPH_REF> 2 3 Successfully updated cloud router config!

This command will error if the cloud router config is invalid, similarly to cloud config validate .

The cloud config validate attempts to validate a cloud router config for a given graph ref:

Text copy 1 $ rover cloud config validate --file <FILE> <GRAPH_REF> 2 3 No errors!

An invalid config will have the associated errors shown. For example, passing an invalid key/value pair invalid: true , as a header produces the following: