Command Reference
experimental
Installation
Linux / MacOS installer
To install or upgrade to the latest release of Apollo MCP Server:
curl -sSL https://mcp.apollo.dev/download/nix/latest | sh
To install or upgrade to a specific version of Apollo MCP Server (recommended for CI environments to ensure predictable behavior):
1# Note the `v` prefixing the version number
2curl -sSL https://mcp.apollo.dev/download/nix/v0.1.0 | sh
If your machine doesn't have the
curl command, you can get the latest version from the
curl downloads page.
note
These installation methods currently don't support Intel-based Macs. Support is planned for a future release.
Usage
apollo-mcp-server [OPTIONS] --directory <DIRECTORY>
Options
|Option
|Description
-d, --directory <DIRECTORY>
|The working directory to use. Required
-s, --schema <SCHEMA>
|The path to the GraphQL API schema file.
-c, --custom-scalars-config <CUSTOM_SCALARS_CONFIG>
|The path to the GraphQL custom_scalars_config file. Learn more.
-e, --endpoint <ENDPOINT>
|The GraphQL endpoint the server will invoke.
[default:
http://127.0.0.1:4000]
--header <HEADERS>
|Headers to send to the endpoint.
--sse-port <SSE_PORT>
|Start the server using the SSE transport on the given port.
-i, --introspection
|Expose the schema to the MCP client through
schema and
execute tools. Learn more.
-u, --uplink
|Enable use of uplink to get the schema and persisted queries (requires
APOLLO_KEY and
APOLLO_GRAPH_REF). Learn more.
-x, --explorer
|Expose a tool to open queries in Apollo Explorer (requires
APOLLO_KEY and
APOLLO_GRAPH_REF).
-o, --operations [<OPERATIONS>...]
|Operation files to expose as MCP tools. Learn more.
--manifest <MANIFEST>
|The path to the persisted query manifest containing operations.
--disable-type-description
|Disable operation root field types in tool description.
--disable-schema-description
|Disable schema type definitions referenced by all fields returned by the operation in the tool description.
-m, --allow-mutations <ALLOW_MUTATIONS>
|[default:
none]
Possible values:
-h, --help
|Print help (see a summary with
-h).
Mapping rover dev options
You can use the
rover dev command of Rover CLI v0.31 or later to run an Apollo MCP Server instance for local development.
Running
rover dev --mcp starts an MCP Server. Additional options,
--mcp*, directly configure the MCP Server.
The mapping of
rover dev options to MCP Server options:
rover dev option
|Equivalent MCP Server option
--mcp-directory <DIRECTORY>
-d, --directory <DIRECTORY>
--mcp-sse-port <PORT>
--sse-port <PORT>
--mcp-introspection
-i, --introspection
--mcp-uplink
-u, --uplink
--mcp-operations [<OPERATIONS>...]
-o, --operations [<OPERATIONS>...]
--mcp-header <HEADERS>
--header <HEADERS>
--mcp-manifest <MANIFEST>
--manifest <MANIFEST>
--mcp-custom-scalars-config <CUSTOM_SCALARS_CONFIG>
-c, --custom-scalars-config <CUSTOM_SCALARS_CONFIG>
--mcp-allow-mutations <ALLOW_MUTATIONS>
-m, --allow-mutations <ALLOW_MUTATIONS>
--mcp-disable-type-description
--disable-type-description
--mcp-disable-schema-description
--disable-schema-description