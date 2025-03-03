Command Reference

Installation

Linux / MacOS installer

To install or upgrade to the latest release of Apollo MCP Server:

sh copy curl -sSL https://mcp.apollo.dev/download/nix/latest | sh

To install or upgrade to a specific version of Apollo MCP Server (recommended for CI environments to ensure predictable behavior):

Bash copy 1 # Note the `v` prefixing the version number 2 curl -sSL https://mcp.apollo.dev/download/nix/v0.1.0 | sh

If your machine doesn't have the curl command, you can get the latest version from the curl downloads page .

note These installation methods currently don't support Intel-based Macs. Support is planned for a future release.

Usage

sh copy apollo-mcp-server [OPTIONS] --directory < DIRECTORY >

Options

Option Description -d, --directory <DIRECTORY> The working directory to use. Required -s, --schema <SCHEMA> The path to the GraphQL API schema file. -c, --custom-scalars-config <CUSTOM_SCALARS_CONFIG> The path to the GraphQL custom_ scalar s_config file. Learn more. -e, --endpoint <ENDPOINT> The GraphQL endpoint the server will invoke.

[default: http://127.0.0.1:4000 ] --header <HEADERS> Headers to send to the endpoint. --sse-port <SSE_PORT> Start the server using the SSE transport on the given port. -i, --introspection Expose the schema to the MCP client through schema and execute tools. Learn more. -u, --uplink Enable use of uplink to get the schema and persisted queries (requires APOLLO_KEY and APOLLO_GRAPH_REF ). Learn more. -x, --explorer Expose a tool to open queries in Apollo Explorer (requires APOLLO_KEY and APOLLO_GRAPH_REF ). -o, --operations [<OPERATIONS>...] Operation files to expose as MCP tools. Learn more. --manifest <MANIFEST> The path to the persisted query manifest containing operations. --disable-type-description Disable operation root field types in tool description. --disable-schema-description Disable schema type definitions referenced by all fields returned by the operation in the tool description. -m, --allow-mutations <ALLOW_MUTATIONS> [default: none ]



Possible values: none : Don't allow any mutations

: Don't allow any mutations explicit : Allow explicit mutations, but don't allow the LLM to build them

: Allow explicit mutations, but don't allow the LLM to build them all : Allow the LLM to build mutations -h, --help Print help (see a summary with -h ).

Mapping rover dev options

You can use the rover dev command of Rover CLI v0.31 or later to run an Apollo MCP Server instance for local development.

Running rover dev --mcp starts an MCP Server. Additional options, --mcp* , directly configure the MCP Server.

The mapping of rover dev options to MCP Server options: