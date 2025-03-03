Command Reference

Installation

Linux / MacOS installer

To install or upgrade to the latest release of Apollo MCP Server:

sh
curl -sSL https://mcp.apollo.dev/download/nix/latest | sh

To install or upgrade to a specific version of Apollo MCP Server (recommended for CI environments to ensure predictable behavior):

Bash
1# Note the `v` prefixing the version number
2curl -sSL https://mcp.apollo.dev/download/nix/v0.1.0 | sh

If your machine doesn't have the curl command, you can get the latest version from the curl downloads page.

note
These installation methods currently don't support Intel-based Macs. Support is planned for a future release.

Usage

sh
apollo-mcp-server [OPTIONS] --directory <DIRECTORY>

Options

OptionDescription
-d, --directory <DIRECTORY>The working directory to use. Required
-s, --schema <SCHEMA>The path to the GraphQL API schema file.
-c, --custom-scalars-config <CUSTOM_SCALARS_CONFIG>The path to the GraphQL custom_scalars_config file. Learn more.
-e, --endpoint <ENDPOINT>The GraphQL endpoint the server will invoke.
[default: http://127.0.0.1:4000]
--header <HEADERS>Headers to send to the endpoint.
--sse-port <SSE_PORT>Start the server using the SSE transport on the given port.
-i, --introspectionExpose the schema to the MCP client through schema and execute tools. Learn more.
-u, --uplinkEnable use of uplink to get the schema and persisted queries (requires APOLLO_KEY and APOLLO_GRAPH_REF). Learn more.
-x, --explorerExpose a tool to open queries in Apollo Explorer (requires APOLLO_KEY and APOLLO_GRAPH_REF).
-o, --operations [<OPERATIONS>...]Operation files to expose as MCP tools. Learn more.
--manifest <MANIFEST>The path to the persisted query manifest containing operations.
--disable-type-descriptionDisable operation root field types in tool description.
--disable-schema-descriptionDisable schema type definitions referenced by all fields returned by the operation in the tool description.
-m, --allow-mutations <ALLOW_MUTATIONS>[default: none]

Possible values:
  • none: Don't allow any mutations
  • explicit: Allow explicit mutations, but don't allow the LLM to build them
  • all: Allow the LLM to build mutations
-h, --helpPrint help (see a summary with -h).

Mapping rover dev options

You can use the rover dev command of Rover CLI v0.31 or later to run an Apollo MCP Server instance for local development.

Running rover dev --mcp starts an MCP Server. Additional options, --mcp*, directly configure the MCP Server.

The mapping of rover dev options to MCP Server options:

rover dev optionEquivalent MCP Server option
--mcp-directory <DIRECTORY>-d, --directory <DIRECTORY>
--mcp-sse-port <PORT>--sse-port <PORT>
--mcp-introspection-i, --introspection
--mcp-uplink-u, --uplink
--mcp-operations [<OPERATIONS>...]-o, --operations [<OPERATIONS>...]
--mcp-header <HEADERS>--header <HEADERS>
--mcp-manifest <MANIFEST>--manifest <MANIFEST>
--mcp-custom-scalars-config <CUSTOM_SCALARS_CONFIG>-c, --custom-scalars-config <CUSTOM_SCALARS_CONFIG>
--mcp-allow-mutations <ALLOW_MUTATIONS>-m, --allow-mutations <ALLOW_MUTATIONS>
--mcp-disable-type-description--disable-type-description
--mcp-disable-schema-description--disable-schema-description
