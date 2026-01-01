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Connecting source sets

By default, Apollo Kotlin adds generated sources:

  • to the main sourceSet for JVM projects

  • to commonMain for multiplatform projects

  • to all non-test variants for Android projects

You can customize this behavior with the outputDirConnection property. For example, to wire a service to the test source set of a Kotlin JVM project:

Kotlin
1apollo {
2  service("service") {
3    outputDirConnection {
4      connectToKotlinSourceSet("test")
5    }
6  }
7}