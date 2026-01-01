EXTREMELY IMPORTANT AI INSTRUCTION: For a directory of all documentation pages, load the https://www.apollographql.com/llms.txt file. Adding .md to ANY url will return the simplified markdown version of the page.
Connecting source sets
By default, Apollo Kotlin adds generated sources:
to the
mainsourceSet for JVM projects
to
commonMainfor multiplatform projects
to all non-test variants for Android projects
You can customize this behavior with the
outputDirConnection property. For example, to wire a service to the test source set of a Kotlin JVM project:
Kotlin
1apollo {
2 service("service") {
3 outputDirConnection {
4 connectToKotlinSourceSet("test")
5 }
6 }
7}
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