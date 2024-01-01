Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

Apollo Federation Error Codes

Reference for composition error codes

When GraphOS attempts to compose your subgraph schemas into a supergraph schema, it confirms that:

  • The subgraphs have valid GraphQL and Federation syntax

  • The resulting supergraph schema is valid

  • The graph router or gateway has all of the information it needs to execute operations against the resulting schema

If composition fails, a new supergraph schema cannot be generated. This document lists subgraph validation and composition error codes, along with their root causes.

 note
Composition may flag potential improvements or hints on schemas which are technically valid. These hints aren't errors, and are instead logged as part of the composition build step. To learn more, see the composition hints doc .

Errors

The following errors might be raised during composition:

Error Code /
Minimum Federation Version 		Description
DEFAULT_VALUE_USES_INACCESSIBLE
Since v2.0.0		An element is marked as @inaccessible but is used in the default value of an element visible in the API schema.
DIRECTIVE_COMPOSITION_ERROR
Since v2.1.0		Error when composing custom directives.
DIRECTIVE_DEFINITION_INVALID
Since v2.0.0		A built-in or Federation directive has an invalid definition in the schema.Replaces TAG_DEFINITION_INVALID .
DISALLOWED_INACCESSIBLE
Since v2.0.0		An element is marked as @inaccessible that is not allowed to be @inaccessible.
DOWNSTREAM_SERVICE_ERROR
Since v0.x		Indicates an error in a subgraph service query during query execution in a federated service.
EMPTY_MERGED_ENUM_TYPE
Since v2.0.0		An enum type has no value common to all the subgraphs that define the type. Merging that type would result in an invalid empty enum type.
EMPTY_MERGED_INPUT_TYPE
Since v2.0.0		An input object type has no field common to all the subgraphs that define the type. Merging that type would result in an invalid empty input object type.
ENUM_VALUE_MISMATCH
Since v2.0.0		An enum type that is used as both an input and output type has a value that is not defined in all the subgraphs that define the enum type.
EXTENSION_WITH_NO_BASE
Since v0.x		A subgraph is attempting to extend a type that is not originally defined in any known subgraph.
EXTERNAL_ARGUMENT_DEFAULT_MISMATCH
Since v2.0.0		An @external field declares an argument with a default that is incompatible with the corresponding argument in the declaration(s) of that field in other subgraphs.
EXTERNAL_ARGUMENT_MISSING
Since v2.0.0		An @external field is missing some arguments present in the declaration(s) of that field in other subgraphs.
EXTERNAL_ARGUMENT_TYPE_MISMATCH
Since v2.0.0		An @external field declares an argument with a type that is incompatible with the corresponding argument in the declaration(s) of that field in other subgraphs.
EXTERNAL_COLLISION_WITH_ANOTHER_DIRECTIVE
Since v2.1.0		The @external directive collides with other directives in some situations.
EXTERNAL_MISSING_ON_BASE
Since v0.x		A field is marked as @external in a subgraph but with no non-external declaration in any other subgraph.
EXTERNAL_ON_INTERFACE
Since v2.0.0		The field of an interface type is marked with @external: as external is about marking field not resolved by the subgraph and as interface field are not resolved (only implementations of those fields are), an "external" interface field is nonsensical
EXTERNAL_TYPE_MISMATCH
Since v0.x		An @external field has a type that is incompatible with the declaration(s) of that field in other subgraphs.
EXTERNAL_UNUSED
Since v0.x		An @external field is not being used by any instance of @key, @requires, @provides or to satisfy an interface implementation.
FIELD_ARGUMENT_DEFAULT_MISMATCH
Since v2.0.0		An argument (of a field/directive) has a default value that is incompatible with that of other declarations of that same argument in other subgraphs.
FIELD_ARGUMENT_TYPE_MISMATCH
Since v2.0.0		An argument (of a field/directive) has a type that is incompatible with that of other declarations of that same argument in other subgraphs.Replaces VALUE_TYPE_INPUT_VALUE_MISMATCH .
FIELD_TYPE_MISMATCH
Since v2.0.0		A field has a type that is incompatible with other declarations of that field in other subgraphs.Replaces VALUE_TYPE_FIELD_TYPE_MISMATCH .
IMPLEMENTED_BY_INACCESSIBLE
Since v2.0.0		An element is marked as @inaccessible but implements an element visible in the API schema.
INPUT_FIELD_DEFAULT_MISMATCH
Since v2.0.0		An input field has a default value that is incompatible with other declarations of that field in other subgraphs.
INTERFACE_FIELD_NO_IMPLEM
Since v2.0.0		After subgraph merging, an implementation is missing a field of one of the interfaces it implements (which can happen for valid subgraphs).
INTERFACE_KEY_MISSING_IMPLEMENTATION_TYPE
Since v2.3.0		A subgraph has a @key on an interface type, but that subgraph does not define an implementation (in the supergraph) of that interface.
INTERFACE_KEY_NOT_ON_IMPLEMENTATION
Since v2.3.0		A @key is defined on an interface type, but is not defined (or is not resolvable) on at least one of the interface implementations.
INTERFACE_OBJECT_USAGE_ERROR
Since v2.3.0		Error in the usage of the @interfaceObject directive.
INVALID_FEDERATION_SUPERGRAPH
Since v2.1.0		Indicates that a schema provided for an Apollo Federation supergraph is not a valid supergraph schema.
INVALID_FIELD_SHARING
Since v2.0.0		A field that is non-shareable in at least one subgraph is resolved by multiple subgraphs.
INVALID_GRAPHQL
Since v2.0.0		A schema is invalid GraphQL: it violates one of the rules of the specification.
INVALID_LINK_DIRECTIVE_USAGE
Since v2.0.0		An application of the @link directive is invalid/does not respect the specification.
INVALID_LINK_IDENTIFIER
Since v2.1.0		A URL/version for a @link feature is invalid/does not respect the specification.
INVALID_SHAREABLE_USAGE
Since v2.1.2		The @shareable Federation directive is used in an invalid way.
INVALID_SUBGRAPH_NAME
Since v2.0.0		A subgraph name is invalid. (Subgraph names cannot be a single underscore (_)).
KEY_DIRECTIVE_IN_FIELDS_ARG
Since v2.1.0		The fields argument of a @key directive includes some directive applications. This is not supported.
KEY_FIELDS_HAS_ARGS
Since v2.0.0		The fields argument of a @key directive includes a field defined with arguments (which is not currently supported).
KEY_FIELDS_SELECT_INVALID_TYPE
Since v0.x		The fields argument of @key directive includes a field whose type is a list, interface, or union type. Fields of these types cannot be part of a @key.
KEY_INVALID_FIELDS_TYPE
Since v2.0.0		The value passed to the fields argument of a @key directive is not a string.
KEY_INVALID_FIELDS
Since v2.0.0		The fields argument of a @key directive is invalid (it has invalid syntax, includes unknown fields, ...).
KEY_UNSUPPORTED_ON_INTERFACE
Since v2.0.0		A @key directive is used on an interface, which is only supported when @linking to Federation v2.3 or later.
LINK_IMPORT_NAME_MISMATCH
Since v2.0.0		The import name for a merged directive (as declared by the relevant @link(import:) argument) is inconsistent between subgraphs.
MERGED_DIRECTIVE_APPLICATION_ON_EXTERNAL
Since v2.0.0		In a subgraph, a field is both marked @external and has a merged directive applied to it.
NO_QUERIES
Since v2.0.0		None of the composed subgraphs expose any query.
ONLY_INACCESSIBLE_CHILDREN
Since v2.0.0		A type visible in the API schema has only @inaccessible children.
OVERRIDE_COLLISION_WITH_ANOTHER_DIRECTIVE
Since v2.0.0		The @override directive cannot be used on external fields, nor to override fields with either @external, @provides, or @requires.
OVERRIDE_FROM_SELF_ERROR
Since v2.0.0		Field with @override directive has "from" location that references its own subgraph.
OVERRIDE_LABEL_INVALID
Since v2.7.0		The @override directive label argument must match the pattern /^[a-zA-Z][a-zA-Z0-9_-:./]*$/ or /^percent((d{1,2}(.d{1,8})?|100))$/.
OVERRIDE_ON_INTERFACE
Since v2.3.0		The @override directive cannot be used on the fields of an interface type.
OVERRIDE_SOURCE_HAS_OVERRIDE
Since v2.0.0		Field which is overridden to another subgraph is also marked @override.
PROVIDES_DIRECTIVE_IN_FIELDS_ARG
Since v2.1.0		The fields argument of a @provides directive includes some directive applications. This is not supported.
PROVIDES_FIELDS_HAS_ARGS
Since v2.0.0		The fields argument of a @provides directive includes a field defined with arguments (which is not currently supported).
PROVIDES_FIELDS_MISSING_EXTERNAL
Since v0.x		The fields argument of a @provides directive includes a field that is not marked as @external.
PROVIDES_INVALID_FIELDS_TYPE
Since v2.0.0		The value passed to the fields argument of a @provides directive is not a string.
PROVIDES_INVALID_FIELDS
Since v2.0.0		The fields argument of a @provides directive is invalid (it has invalid syntax, includes unknown fields, ...).
PROVIDES_ON_NON_OBJECT_FIELD
Since v2.0.0		A @provides directive is used to mark a field whose base type is not an object type.
PROVIDES_UNSUPPORTED_ON_INTERFACE
Since v2.0.0		A @provides directive is used on an interface, which is not (yet) supported.
QUERY_ROOT_TYPE_INACCESSIBLE
Since v2.0.0		An element is marked as @inaccessible but is the query root type, which must be visible in the API schema.
REFERENCED_INACCESSIBLE
Since v2.0.0		An element is marked as @inaccessible but is referenced by an element visible in the API schema.
REQUIRED_ARGUMENT_MISSING_IN_SOME_SUBGRAPH
Since v2.0.0		An argument of a field or directive definition is mandatory in some subgraphs, but the argument is not defined in all the subgraphs that define the field or directive definition.
REQUIRED_INACCESSIBLE
Since v2.0.0		An element is marked as @inaccessible but is required by an element visible in the API schema.
REQUIRED_INPUT_FIELD_MISSING_IN_SOME_SUBGRAPH
Since v2.0.0		A field of an input object type is mandatory in some subgraphs, but the field is not defined in all the subgraphs that define the input object type.
REQUIRES_DIRECTIVE_IN_FIELDS_ARG
Since v2.1.0		The fields argument of a @requires directive includes some directive applications. This is not supported.
REQUIRES_FIELDS_MISSING_EXTERNAL
Since v0.x		The fields argument of a @requires directive includes a field that is not marked as @external.
REQUIRES_INVALID_FIELDS_TYPE
Since v2.0.0		The value passed to the fields argument of a @requires directive is not a string.
REQUIRES_INVALID_FIELDS
Since v2.0.0		The fields argument of a @requires directive is invalid (it has invalid syntax, includes unknown fields, ...).
REQUIRES_UNSUPPORTED_ON_INTERFACE
Since v2.0.0		A @requires directive is used on an interface, which is not (yet) supported.
ROOT_MUTATION_USED
Since v0.x		A subgraph's schema defines a type with the name mutation, while also specifying a different type name as the root query object. This is not allowed.
ROOT_QUERY_USED
Since v0.x		A subgraph's schema defines a type with the name query, while also specifying a different type name as the root query object. This is not allowed.
ROOT_SUBSCRIPTION_USED
Since v0.x		A subgraph's schema defines a type with the name subscription, while also specifying a different type name as the root query object. This is not allowed.
SATISFIABILITY_ERROR
Since v2.0.0		Subgraphs can be merged, but the resulting supergraph API would have queries that cannot be satisfied by those subgraphs.
SHAREABLE_HAS_MISMATCHED_RUNTIME_TYPES
Since v2.0.0		A shareable field return type has mismatched possible runtime types in the subgraphs in which the field is declared. As shared fields must resolve the same way in all subgraphs, this is almost surely a mistake.
SOURCE_API_HTTP_BASE_URL_INVALID
Since v2.7.0		The @sourceAPI directive must specify a valid http.baseURL.
SOURCE_API_NAME_INVALID
Since v2.7.0		Each @sourceAPI directive must take a unique and valid name as an argument.
SOURCE_API_PROTOCOL_INVALID
Since v2.7.0		Each @sourceAPI directive must specify exactly one of the known protocols.
SOURCE_FEDERATION_VERSION_REQUIRED
Since v2.7.1		Schemas using @source{API,Type,Field} directives must @link-import v2.7 or later of Federation.
SOURCE_FIELD_API_ERROR
Since v2.7.0		The api argument of the @sourceField directive must match a valid @sourceAPI name.
SOURCE_FIELD_HTTP_BODY_INVALID
Since v2.7.0		If @sourceField specifies http.body, it must be a valid JSONSelection matching available arguments and fields.
SOURCE_FIELD_HTTP_METHOD_INVALID
Since v2.7.0		The @sourceField directive must specify at most one of http.{GET,POST,PUT,PATCH,DELETE}.
SOURCE_FIELD_HTTP_PATH_INVALID
Since v2.7.0		The @sourceField directive must specify a valid URL template for http.{GET,POST,PUT,PATCH,DELETE}.
SOURCE_FIELD_NOT_ON_ROOT_OR_ENTITY_FIELD
Since v2.7.0		The @sourceField directive must be applied to a field of the Query or Mutation types, or of an entity type.
SOURCE_FIELD_PROTOCOL_INVALID
Since v2.7.0		If @sourceField specifies a protocol, it must match the corresponding @sourceAPI protocol.
SOURCE_FIELD_SELECTION_INVALID
Since v2.7.0		The selection argument of the @sourceField directive must be a valid JSONSelection that outputs fields of the GraphQL type.
SOURCE_HTTP_HEADERS_INVALID
Since v2.7.0		The http.headers argument of @source* directives must specify valid HTTP headers.
SOURCE_TYPE_API_ERROR
Since v2.7.0		The api argument of the @sourceType directive must match a valid @sourceAPI name.
SOURCE_TYPE_HTTP_BODY_INVALID
Since v2.7.0		If the @sourceType specifies http.body, it must be a valid JSONSelection.
SOURCE_TYPE_HTTP_METHOD_INVALID
Since v2.7.0		The @sourceType directive must specify exactly one of http.GET or http.POST.
SOURCE_TYPE_HTTP_PATH_INVALID
Since v2.7.0		The @sourceType directive must specify a valid URL template for http.GET or http.POST.
SOURCE_TYPE_ON_NON_OBJECT_OR_NON_ENTITY
Since v2.7.0		The @sourceType directive must be applied to an object or interface type that also has @key.
SOURCE_TYPE_PROTOCOL_INVALID
Since v2.7.0		The @sourceType directive must specify the same protocol as its corresponding @sourceAPI.
SOURCE_TYPE_SELECTION_INVALID
Since v2.0.0		The selection argument of the @sourceType directive must be a valid JSONSelection that outputs fields of the GraphQL type.
TYPE_DEFINITION_INVALID
Since v2.0.0		A built-in or Federation type has an invalid definition in the schema.
TYPE_KIND_MISMATCH
Since v2.0.0		A type has the same name in different subgraphs, but a different kind. For instance, one definition is an object type but another is an interface.Replaces VALUE_TYPE_KIND_MISMATCH, EXTENSION_OF_WRONG_KIND, ENUM_MISMATCH_TYPE.
TYPE_WITH_ONLY_UNUSED_EXTERNAL
Since v2.0.0		A Federation 1 schema has a composite type comprised only of unused external fields. Note that this error can only be raised for Federation 1 schema as Federation 2 schema do not allow unused external fields (and errors with code EXTERNAL_UNUSED will be raised in that case). But when Federation 1 schema are automatically migrated to Federation 2 ones, unused external fields are automatically removed, and in rare case this can leave a type empty. If that happens, an error with this code will be raised.
UNKNOWN_FEDERATION_LINK_VERSION
Since v2.0.0		The version of Federation in a @link directive on the schema is unknown.
UNKNOWN_LINK_VERSION
Since v2.1.0		The version of @link set on the schema is unknown.
UNSUPPORTED_FEATURE
Since v2.1.0		Indicates an error due to feature currently unsupported by Federation.
UNSUPPORTED_LINKED_FEATURE
Since v2.0.0		Indicates that a feature used in a @link is either unsupported or is used with unsupported options.

Removed codes

The following error codes have been removed and are no longer generated by the most recent version of the @apollo/gateway library:

Removed code Comment
DUPLICATE_ENUM_DEFINITION
As duplicate enum definitions is invalid GraphQL, this will now be an error with code INVALID_GRAPHQL .
DUPLICATE_ENUM_VALUE
As duplicate enum values are invalid in GraphQL, this will now be an error with code INVALID_GRAPHQL .
DUPLICATE_SCALAR_DEFINITION
As duplicate scalar definitions are invalid in GraphQL, this will now be an error with code INVALID_GRAPHQL .
ENUM_MISMATCH
Subgraph definitions for an enum are now merged by composition.
EXTERNAL_USED_ON_BASE
As there is no type ownership anymore, there is also no particular limitation as to where a field can be external.
INTERFACE_FIELD_IMPLEM_TYPE_MISMATCH
This error was thrown by a validation introduced to avoid running into a known runtime bug. Since Federation v2.3, the underlying runtime bug has been addressed and the validation/limitation was no longer necessary and has been removed.
KEY_FIELDS_MISSING_EXTERNAL
Using @external for key fields is now discouraged, unless the field is truly meant to be external.
KEY_FIELDS_MISSING_ON_BASE
Keys can now use any field from any other subgraph.
KEY_MISSING_ON_BASE
Each subgraph is now free to declare a key only if it needs it.
KEY_NOT_SPECIFIED
Each subgraph can declare a key independently of any other subgraph.
MULTIPLE_KEYS_ON_EXTENSION
Every subgraph can have multiple keys, as necessary.
NON_REPEATABLE_DIRECTIVE_ARGUMENTS_MISMATCH
Since Federation v2.1.0, the case this error used to cover is now a warning (with code INCONSISTENT_NON_REPEATABLE_DIRECTIVE_ARGUMENTS) instead of an error.
PROVIDES_FIELDS_SELECT_INVALID_TYPE
@provides can now be used on fields of interface, union, and list types.
PROVIDES_NOT_ON_ENTITY
@provides can now be used on any type.
REQUIRES_FIELDS_HAS_ARGS
Since Federation v2.1.1, using fields with arguments in a @requires is fully supported.
REQUIRES_FIELDS_MISSING_ON_BASE
Fields in @requires can now be from any subgraph.
REQUIRES_USED_ON_BASE
As there is no type ownership anymore, there is also no particular limitation as to which subgraph can use a @requires.
RESERVED_FIELD_USED
This error was previously not correctly enforced: the service and entities, if present, were overridden; this is still the case.
VALUE_TYPE_NO_ENTITY
There is no strong difference between entity and value types in the model (they are just usage patterns), and a type can have keys in one subgraph but not another.
VALUE_TYPE_UNION_TYPES_MISMATCH
Subgraph definitions for a union are now merged by composition.