Apollo Federation Error Codes

DEFAULT_VALUE_USES_INACCESSIBLE Since v2.0.0 An element is marked as @inaccessible but is used in the default value of an element visible in the API schema.

DIRECTIVE_COMPOSITION_ERROR Since v2.1.0 Error when composing custom directives.

DIRECTIVE_DEFINITION_INVALID Since v2.0.0 A built-in or Federation directive has an invalid definition in the schema. Replaces TAG_DEFINITION_INVALID .

DISALLOWED_INACCESSIBLE Since v2.0.0 An element is marked as @inaccessible that is not allowed to be @inaccessible .

DOWNSTREAM_SERVICE_ERROR Since v0.x Indicates an error in a subgraph service query during query execution in a federated service.

EMPTY_MERGED_ENUM_TYPE Since v2.0.0 An enum type has no value common to all the subgraphs that define the type. Merging that type would result in an invalid empty enum type.

EMPTY_MERGED_INPUT_TYPE Since v2.0.0 An input object type has no field common to all the subgraphs that define the type. Merging that type would result in an invalid empty input object type.

ENUM_VALUE_MISMATCH Since v2.0.0 An enum type that is used as both an input and output type has a value that is not defined in all the subgraphs that define the enum type.

EXTENSION_WITH_NO_BASE Since v0.x A subgraph is attempting to extend a type that is not originally defined in any known subgraph.

EXTERNAL_ARGUMENT_DEFAULT_MISMATCH Since v2.0.0 An @external field declares an argument with a default that is incompatible with the corresponding argument in the declaration(s) of that field in other subgraphs.

EXTERNAL_ARGUMENT_MISSING Since v2.0.0 An @external field is missing some arguments present in the declaration(s) of that field in other subgraphs.

EXTERNAL_ARGUMENT_TYPE_MISMATCH Since v2.0.0 An @external field declares an argument with a type that is incompatible with the corresponding argument in the declaration(s) of that field in other subgraphs.

EXTERNAL_COLLISION_WITH_ANOTHER_DIRECTIVE Since v2.1.0 The @external directive collides with other directives in some situations.

EXTERNAL_MISSING_ON_BASE Since v0.x A field is marked as @external in a subgraph but with no non-external declaration in any other subgraph.

EXTERNAL_ON_INTERFACE Since v2.0.0 The field of an interface type is marked with @external : as external is about marking field not resolved by the subgraph and as interface field are not resolved (only implementations of those fields are), an "external" interface field is nonsensical

EXTERNAL_TYPE_MISMATCH Since v0.x An @external field has a type that is incompatible with the declaration(s) of that field in other subgraphs.

EXTERNAL_UNUSED Since v0.x An @external field is not being used by any instance of @key , @requires , @provides or to satisfy an interface implementation.

FIELD_ARGUMENT_DEFAULT_MISMATCH Since v2.0.0 An argument (of a field/ directive) has a default value that is incompatible with that of other declarations of that same argument in other subgraphs.

FIELD_ARGUMENT_TYPE_MISMATCH Since v2.0.0 An argument (of a field/ directive) has a type that is incompatible with that of other declarations of that same argument in other subgraphs. Replaces VALUE_TYPE_INPUT_VALUE_MISMATCH .

FIELD_TYPE_MISMATCH Since v2.0.0 A field has a type that is incompatible with other declarations of that field in other subgraphs. Replaces VALUE_TYPE_FIELD_TYPE_MISMATCH .

IMPLEMENTED_BY_INACCESSIBLE Since v2.0.0 An element is marked as @inaccessible but implements an element visible in the API schema.

INPUT_FIELD_DEFAULT_MISMATCH Since v2.0.0 An input field has a default value that is incompatible with other declarations of that field in other subgraphs.

INTERFACE_FIELD_NO_IMPLEM Since v2.0.0 After subgraph merging, an implementation is missing a field of one of the interfaces it implements (which can happen for valid subgraphs).

INTERFACE_KEY_MISSING_IMPLEMENTATION_TYPE Since v2.3.0 A subgraph has a @key on an interface type, but that subgraph does not define an implementation (in the supergraph) of that interface.

INTERFACE_KEY_NOT_ON_IMPLEMENTATION Since v2.3.0 A @key is defined on an interface type, but is not defined (or is not resolvable) on at least one of the interface implementations.

INTERFACE_OBJECT_USAGE_ERROR Since v2.3.0 Error in the usage of the @interfaceObject directive.

INVALID_FEDERATION_SUPERGRAPH Since v2.1.0 Indicates that a schema provided for an Apollo Federation supergraph is not a valid supergraph schema.

INVALID_FIELD_SHARING Since v2.0.0 A field that is non-shareable in at least one subgraph is resolved by multiple subgraphs.

INVALID_GRAPHQL Since v2.0.0 A schema is invalid GraphQL: it violates one of the rules of the specification.

INVALID_LINK_DIRECTIVE_USAGE Since v2.0.0 An application of the @link directive is invalid/does not respect the specification.

INVALID_LINK_IDENTIFIER Since v2.1.0 A URL/version for a @link feature is invalid/does not respect the specification.

INVALID_SHAREABLE_USAGE Since v2.1.2 The @shareable Federation directive is used in an invalid way.

INVALID_SUBGRAPH_NAME Since v2.0.0 A subgraph name is invalid. ( Subgraph names cannot be a single underscore ( _ )).

KEY_DIRECTIVE_IN_FIELDS_ARG Since v2.1.0 The fields argument of a @key directive includes some directive applications. This is not supported.

KEY_FIELDS_HAS_ARGS Since v2.0.0 The fields argument of a @key directive includes a field defined with arguments (which is not currently supported).

KEY_FIELDS_SELECT_INVALID_TYPE Since v0.x The fields argument of @key directive includes a field whose type is a list, interface, or union type. Fields of these types cannot be part of a @key .

KEY_INVALID_FIELDS_TYPE Since v2.0.0 The value passed to the fields argument of a @key directive is not a string.

KEY_INVALID_FIELDS Since v2.0.0 The fields argument of a @key directive is invalid (it has invalid syntax, includes unknown fields, ...).

KEY_UNSUPPORTED_ON_INTERFACE Since v2.0.0 A @key directive is used on an interface, which is only supported when @link ing to Federation v2.3 or later.

LINK_IMPORT_NAME_MISMATCH Since v2.0.0 The import name for a merged directive (as declared by the relevant @link(import:) argument) is inconsistent between subgraphs.

MERGED_DIRECTIVE_APPLICATION_ON_EXTERNAL Since v2.0.0 In a subgraph, a field is both marked @external and has a merged directive applied to it.

NO_QUERIES Since v2.0.0 None of the composed subgraphs expose any query.

ONLY_INACCESSIBLE_CHILDREN Since v2.0.0 A type visible in the API schema has only @inaccessible children.

OVERRIDE_COLLISION_WITH_ANOTHER_DIRECTIVE Since v2.0.0 The @override directive cannot be used on external fields, nor to override fields with either @external , @provides , or @requires .

OVERRIDE_FROM_SELF_ERROR Since v2.0.0 Field with @override directive has "from" location that references its own subgraph.

OVERRIDE_LABEL_INVALID Since v2.7.0 The @override directive label argument must match the pattern /^[a-zA-Z][a-zA-Z0-9_-:./]*$/ or /^percent((d{1,2}(.d{1,8})?|100))$/ .

OVERRIDE_ON_INTERFACE Since v2.3.0 The @override directive cannot be used on the fields of an interface type.

OVERRIDE_SOURCE_HAS_OVERRIDE Since v2.0.0 Field which is overridden to another subgraph is also marked @override .

PROVIDES_DIRECTIVE_IN_FIELDS_ARG Since v2.1.0 The fields argument of a @provides directive includes some directive applications. This is not supported.

PROVIDES_FIELDS_HAS_ARGS Since v2.0.0 The fields argument of a @provides directive includes a field defined with arguments (which is not currently supported).

PROVIDES_FIELDS_MISSING_EXTERNAL Since v0.x The fields argument of a @provides directive includes a field that is not marked as @external .

PROVIDES_INVALID_FIELDS_TYPE Since v2.0.0 The value passed to the fields argument of a @provides directive is not a string.

PROVIDES_INVALID_FIELDS Since v2.0.0 The fields argument of a @provides directive is invalid (it has invalid syntax, includes unknown fields, ...).

PROVIDES_ON_NON_OBJECT_FIELD Since v2.0.0 A @provides directive is used to mark a field whose base type is not an object type.

PROVIDES_UNSUPPORTED_ON_INTERFACE Since v2.0.0 A @provides directive is used on an interface, which is not (yet) supported.

QUERY_ROOT_TYPE_INACCESSIBLE Since v2.0.0 An element is marked as @inaccessible but is the query root type, which must be visible in the API schema.

REFERENCED_INACCESSIBLE Since v2.0.0 An element is marked as @inaccessible but is referenced by an element visible in the API schema.

REQUIRED_ARGUMENT_MISSING_IN_SOME_SUBGRAPH Since v2.0.0 An argument of a field or directive definition is mandatory in some subgraphs, but the argument is not defined in all the subgraphs that define the field or directive definition.

REQUIRED_INACCESSIBLE Since v2.0.0 An element is marked as @inaccessible but is required by an element visible in the API schema.

REQUIRED_INPUT_FIELD_MISSING_IN_SOME_SUBGRAPH Since v2.0.0 A field of an input object type is mandatory in some subgraphs, but the field is not defined in all the subgraphs that define the input object type.

REQUIRES_DIRECTIVE_IN_FIELDS_ARG Since v2.1.0 The fields argument of a @requires directive includes some directive applications. This is not supported.

REQUIRES_FIELDS_MISSING_EXTERNAL Since v0.x The fields argument of a @requires directive includes a field that is not marked as @external .

REQUIRES_INVALID_FIELDS_TYPE Since v2.0.0 The value passed to the fields argument of a @requires directive is not a string.

REQUIRES_INVALID_FIELDS Since v2.0.0 The fields argument of a @requires directive is invalid (it has invalid syntax, includes unknown fields, ...).

REQUIRES_UNSUPPORTED_ON_INTERFACE Since v2.0.0 A @requires directive is used on an interface, which is not (yet) supported.

ROOT_MUTATION_USED Since v0.x A subgraph's schema defines a type with the name mutation , while also specifying a different type name as the root query object. This is not allowed.

ROOT_QUERY_USED Since v0.x A subgraph's schema defines a type with the name query , while also specifying a different type name as the root query object. This is not allowed.

ROOT_SUBSCRIPTION_USED Since v0.x A subgraph's schema defines a type with the name subscription , while also specifying a different type name as the root query object. This is not allowed.

SATISFIABILITY_ERROR Since v2.0.0 Subgraphs can be merged, but the resulting supergraph API would have queries that cannot be satisfied by those subgraphs.

SHAREABLE_HAS_MISMATCHED_RUNTIME_TYPES Since v2.0.0 A shareable field return type has mismatched possible runtime types in the subgraphs in which the field is declared. As shared fields must resolve the same way in all subgraphs, this is almost surely a mistake.

SOURCE_API_HTTP_BASE_URL_INVALID Since v2.7.0 The @sourceAPI directive must specify a valid http.baseURL.

SOURCE_API_NAME_INVALID Since v2.7.0 Each @sourceAPI directive must take a unique and valid name as an argument.

SOURCE_API_PROTOCOL_INVALID Since v2.7.0 Each @sourceAPI directive must specify exactly one of the known protocols.

SOURCE_FEDERATION_VERSION_REQUIRED Since v2.7.1 Schemas using @source{API,Type,Field} directives must @link -import v2.7 or later of Federation.

SOURCE_FIELD_API_ERROR Since v2.7.0 The api argument of the @sourceField directive must match a valid @sourceAPI name.

SOURCE_FIELD_HTTP_BODY_INVALID Since v2.7.0 If @sourceField specifies http.body, it must be a valid JSONSelection matching available arguments and fields.

SOURCE_FIELD_HTTP_METHOD_INVALID Since v2.7.0 The @sourceField directive must specify at most one of http.{GET,POST,PUT,PATCH,DELETE} .

SOURCE_FIELD_HTTP_PATH_INVALID Since v2.7.0 The @sourceField directive must specify a valid URL template for http.{GET,POST,PUT,PATCH,DELETE} .

SOURCE_FIELD_NOT_ON_ROOT_OR_ENTITY_FIELD Since v2.7.0 The @sourceField directive must be applied to a field of the Query or Mutation types, or of an entity type.

SOURCE_FIELD_PROTOCOL_INVALID Since v2.7.0 If @sourceField specifies a protocol, it must match the corresponding @sourceAPI protocol.

SOURCE_FIELD_SELECTION_INVALID Since v2.7.0 The selection argument of the @sourceField directive must be a valid JSONSelection that outputs fields of the GraphQL type.

SOURCE_HTTP_HEADERS_INVALID Since v2.7.0 The http.headers argument of @source* directives must specify valid HTTP headers.

SOURCE_TYPE_API_ERROR Since v2.7.0 The api argument of the @sourceType directive must match a valid @sourceAPI name.

SOURCE_TYPE_HTTP_BODY_INVALID Since v2.7.0 If the @sourceType specifies http.body , it must be a valid JSONSelection .

SOURCE_TYPE_HTTP_METHOD_INVALID Since v2.7.0 The @sourceType directive must specify exactly one of http.GET or http.POST .

SOURCE_TYPE_HTTP_PATH_INVALID Since v2.7.0 The @sourceType directive must specify a valid URL template for http.GET or http.POST .

SOURCE_TYPE_ON_NON_OBJECT_OR_NON_ENTITY Since v2.7.0 The @sourceType directive must be applied to an object or interface type that also has @key .

SOURCE_TYPE_PROTOCOL_INVALID Since v2.7.0 The @sourceType directive must specify the same protocol as its corresponding @sourceAPI .

SOURCE_TYPE_SELECTION_INVALID Since v2.0.0 The selection argument of the @sourceType directive must be a valid JSONSelection that outputs fields of the GraphQL type.

TYPE_DEFINITION_INVALID Since v2.0.0 A built-in or Federation type has an invalid definition in the schema.

TYPE_KIND_MISMATCH Since v2.0.0 A type has the same name in different subgraphs, but a different kind. For instance, one definition is an object type but another is an interface. Replaces VALUE_TYPE_KIND_MISMATCH , EXTENSION_OF_WRONG_KIND , ENUM_MISMATCH_TYPE .

TYPE_WITH_ONLY_UNUSED_EXTERNAL Since v2.0.0 A Federation 1 schema has a composite type comprised only of unused external fields. Note that this error can only be raised for Federation 1 schema as Federation 2 schema do not allow unused external fields (and errors with code EXTERNAL_UNUSED will be raised in that case). But when Federation 1 schema are automatically migrated to Federation 2 ones, unused external fields are automatically removed, and in rare case this can leave a type empty. If that happens, an error with this code will be raised.

UNKNOWN_FEDERATION_LINK_VERSION Since v2.0.0 The version of Federation in a @link directive on the schema is unknown.

UNKNOWN_LINK_VERSION Since v2.1.0 The version of @link set on the schema is unknown.

UNSUPPORTED_FEATURE Since v2.1.0 Indicates an error due to feature currently unsupported by Federation.