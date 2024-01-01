Troubleshooting Connectors

Apollo Connectors is currently in public preview . To get started, you need an Apollo account with a GraphOS Trial or Enterprise plan

💡 tip During the preview, make sure you're using the latest versions of both Federation composition ( 2.10.0-preview.0 ) and GraphOS Router ( 2.0.0-preview.0 ).

Return debug info in GraphQL responses

To diagnose issues with your connectors, you can return debugging information as part of each GraphQL response, including the details of each HTTP request and response from your connectors.

⚠️ caution Because this feature can leak sensitive information, enable it only for local development environments.

First, run your router in development mode. This happens automatically when using rover dev . If you're running a router manually, you can pass it the --dev CLI argument.

Apollo Sandbox presents request, response, and mapping information in a panel after you execute an operation.

Satisfiability errors

If you see a composition error about "satisfiability", you've run into one of the most important concepts when composing various REST endpoints into a coherent graph.

ⓘ note fields, apply equally to connectors and GraphQL subgraphs. The rules of Federation composition , including rules for unreachableapply equally to connectors and GraphQL

Consider a schema with two connectors that hit different endpoints and get differing representations of a type. The goal is to merge the representations into a unified type so that clients can access all the fields without caring about the underlying data sources.

GraphQL copy 1 type Query { 2 posts : [ Post ] 3 @connect ( 4 http : { GET : "https://api.example.com/v1/posts" } 5 selection : "id title createdAt" 6 ) 7 8 post ( id : ID ! ): Post 9 @connect ( 10 http : { GET : "https://api.example.com/v2/posts/{$args.id}" } 11 selection : "id title body" 12 ) 13 } 14 15 type Post { 16 id : ID ! 17 title : String 18 body : String 19 createdAt : String 20 }

These connectors don't form a coherent graph. We can't reach body from the Query.posts field, and we can't reach createdAt from the Query.post(id:) field. The composition error looks like this:

Text copy 1 SATISFIABILITY_ERROR: The following supergraph API query: 2 { 3 posts { 4 body 5 } 6 } 7 cannot be satisfied by the subgraphs because: 8 - from subgraph "posts": 9 - cannot find field "Post.body". 10 - cannot move to subgraph "posts", which has field "Post.body", because type "Post" has no @key defined in subgraph "posts". 11 SATISFIABILITY_ERROR: The following supergraph API query: 12 { 13 post(id: "<any id>") { 14 createdAt 15 } 16 } 17 cannot be satisfied by the subgraphs because: 18 - from subgraph "posts": 19 - cannot find field "Post.createdAt". 20 - cannot move to subgraph "posts", which has field "Post.createdAt", because type "Post" has no @key defined in subgraph "posts".

ⓘ note During the preview, the error messages for satisfiability suggest fixes that apply to GraphQL subgraphs, not connectors. Namely, adding a @key directive and an entity resolver for the type. For a connector, adding entity: true is the equivalent of defining a @key and an entity resolver.

The first issue ( body ) is easily solved with entity connectors. By adding entity: true to the connector on Query.post(id:) , the query planner can make subsequent fetches to fetch that field.

GraphQL copy 1 type Query { 2 post ( id : ID ! ): Post 3 @connect ( 4 http : { GET : "https://api.example.com/v2/posts/{$args.id}" } 5 selection : "id title body" 6 entity : true 7 ) 8 }

The second issue ( createdAt ) doesn't have a straightforward solution. We need an endpoint that takes the ID of a Post and returns the createdAt field. The simplest solution is to add a second connector to the Query.post(id:) field:

GraphQL copy 1 type Query { 2 post ( id : ID ! ): Post 3 @connect ( 4 http : { GET : "https://api.example.com/v2/posts/{$args.id}" } 5 selection : "id title body" 6 entity : true 7 ) 8 @connect ( 9 http : { GET : "https://api.example.com/v1/posts/{$args.id}" } 10 selection : "id createdAt" 11 entity : true 12 ) 13 }

Now there is always a way to resolve all fields, regardless of which Query root field the client uses.

Circular references

If you get a composition error about circular references, you've run into a connectors preview limitation. Direct circular references, such as User.friends: [User] , are not supported. Indirect circular references, such as User.company: Business and Business.employees: [User] , are supported using certain patterns.