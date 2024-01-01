Limitations of Apollo Connectors
During the preview
Apollo Connectors has the following limitations while in preview.
Abstract schema types are unsupported
Abstract schema types (
interface,
union, and the
@interfaceObject directive) are currently not supported with in subgraphs that contain connectors.
A workaround for
union types is to create a new type that combines all the properties from each possible return type and mark any non-overlapping fields as nullable.
1type Query {
2 products: [Product]
3 @connect(
4 http: { GET: "/products" }
5 selection: """
6 $.results {
7 id
8 title
9 author { name }
10 director { name }
11 }
12 """
13 )
14}
15
16union Product = Book | Film
17
18type Book {
19 id: ID!
20 title: String
21 author: Person!
22}
23
24type Film {
25 id: ID!
26 title: String
27 director: Person!
28}
29
30type Person {
31 id: ID
32 name: String
33}
1type Query {
2 products: [Product]
3 @connect(
4 http: { GET: "https://api.example.com/products" }
5 selection: """
6 $.results {
7 id
8 title
9 author { name }
10 director { name }
11 }
12 """
13 )
14}
15
16type Product {
17 id: ID!
18 title: String!
19 author: Person # nullable
20 director: Person # nullable
21}
22
23type Person {
24 id: ID
25 name: String
26}
Circular references are unsupported
Connectors don't yet support circular references in GraphQL schemas. See troubleshooting for details.
Subscriptions are unsupported
Currently, you can use
@connect on fields of the
Query and
Mutation types, but not on fields of the
Subscription type.
Changing enum value names is unsupported
If your enum values are not valid GraphQL identifiers, you'll need to treat the field as a
String type for now.
1{
2 "status": "in progress"
3}
1type Query {
2 task: Task
3 @connect(http: { GET: "https://api.example.com/task" }, selection: "status")
4}
5
6type Task {
7 status: String # highlight-line
8}
9
10enum TaskStatus { # 😢
11 IN_PROGRESS
12 COMPLETED
13}
@context and
@fromContext are unsupported
Support is on the roadmap.
@override is partially unsupported
It's not currently possible to override fields in a subgraph with connectors.
1type Query {
2 products: [Product] @override(from: "subgraph-b") # ⛔️
3}
1type Query {
2 products: [Product] @connect(...)
3}
The other direction is supported:
1type Query {
2 products: [Product]
3}
1type Query {
2 products: [Product]
3 @override(from: "subgraph-a") # ✅
4 @connect(...)
5}
Usage with schema proposals is unsupported
While you can use connectors directives in the schema proposals editor, schema checks run on proposal revisions with connectors currently fail. Support is on the roadmap.
Inconsistent query plan diagrams
The query plan diagrams for subgraphs with connectors are inconsistent across Apollo tools.
The GraphOS Router's sandbox shows an accurate query plan, but other presentations of a query plan diagram are incomplete. GraphOS Explorer and operation insights show only the subgraphs and without visibility into HTTP calls.
Interactions with GraphOS Router features
The following GraphOS Router features are not yet supported with connectors:
HTTP Traffic shaping
Demand control
Entity caching
Rhai scripting
Coprocessors
Native plugins