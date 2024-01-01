Limitations of Apollo Connectors

Apollo Connectors is currently in public preview . To get started, you need an Apollo account with a GraphOS Trial or Enterprise plan

Apollo Connectors has the following limitations while in preview.

Abstract schema types are unsupported

Abstract schema types ( interface , union , and the @interfaceObject directive) are currently not supported with in subgraphs that contain connectors.

A workaround for union types is to create a new type that combines all the properties from each possible return type and mark any non-overlapping fields as nullable.

GraphQL Unsupported 1 type Query { 2 products : [ Product ] 3 @connect ( 4 http : { GET : "/products" } 5 selection : "" " 6 $.results { 7 id 8 title 9 author { name } 10 director { name } 11 } 12 """ 13 ) 14 } 15 16 union Product = Book | Film 17 18 type Book { 19 id : ID ! 20 title : String 21 author : Person ! 22 } 23 24 type Film { 25 id : ID ! 26 title : String 27 director : Person ! 28 } 29 30 type Person { 31 id : ID 32 name : String 33 } GraphQL Workaround 1 type Query { 2 products : [ Product ] 3 @connect ( 4 http : { GET : "https://api.example.com/products" } 5 selection : "" " 6 $.results { 7 id 8 title 9 author { name } 10 director { name } 11 } 12 """ 13 ) 14 } 15 16 type Product { 17 id : ID ! 18 title : String ! 19 author : Person # nullable 20 director : Person # nullable 21 } 22 23 type Person { 24 id : ID 25 name : String 26 }

Circular references are unsupported

Connectors don't yet support circular references in GraphQL schemas. See troubleshooting for details.

Subscriptions are unsupported

Currently, you can use @connect on fields of the Query and Mutation types, but not on fields of the Subscription type.

Changing enum value names is unsupported

If your enum values are not valid GraphQL identifiers, you'll need to treat the field as a String type for now.

JSON copy 1 { 2 "status" : "in progress" 3 }

GraphQL copy 1 type Query { 2 task : Task 3 @connect ( http : { GET : "https://api.example.com/task" }, selection : "status" ) 4 } 5 6 type Task { 7 status : String # highlight-line 8 } 9 10 enum TaskStatus { # 😢 11 IN_PROGRESS 12 COMPLETED 13 }

@context and @fromContext are unsupported

Support is on the roadmap.

@override is partially unsupported

It's not currently possible to override fields in a subgraph with connectors.

GraphQL subgraph-a copy 1 type Query { 2 products : [ Product ] @override ( from : "subgraph-b" ) # ⛔️ 3 } GraphQL subgraph-b copy 1 type Query { 2 products : [ Product ] @connect (...) 3 }

The other direction is supported:

GraphQL subgraph-a copy 1 type Query { 2 products : [ Product ] 3 } GraphQL subgraph-b copy 1 type Query { 2 products : [ Product ] 3 @override ( from : "subgraph-a" ) # ✅ 4 @connect (...) 5 }

Usage with schema proposals is unsupported

While you can use connectors directives in the schema proposals editor, schema checks run on proposal revisions with connectors currently fail. Support is on the roadmap.

Inconsistent query plan diagrams

The query plan diagrams for subgraphs with connectors are inconsistent across Apollo tools.

The GraphOS Router's sandbox shows an accurate query plan, but other presentations of a query plan diagram are incomplete. GraphOS Explorer and operation insights show only the subgraphs and without visibility into HTTP calls.

Interactions with GraphOS Router features

The following GraphOS Router features are not yet supported with connectors: