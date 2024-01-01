InputValue
1public indirect enum InputValue
Represents an input value to an argument on a
GraphQLField's
FieldArguments.
Cases
scalar(_:)
Swift
1case scalar(ScalarType)
A direct input value, valid types are
String,
Int
Float and
Bool.
For enum input values, the enum cases's
rawValue as a
String should be used.
variable(_:)
Swift
1case variable(String)
A variable input value to be evaluated using the operation's
variables dictionary at runtime.
list(_:)
Swift
1case list([InputValue])
A GraphQL "List" input value.
object(_:)
Swift
1case object([String: InputValue])
A GraphQL "InputObject" input value. Represented as a dictionary of input values.
none
Swift
1case none
A null input value.