Creating a client
Before you can execute GraphQL operations in your app, you need to initialize an
ApolloClient instance.
Basic client creation
In most cases, you can create a single shared instance of
ApolloClient and point it at your GraphQL server. The recommended way to do this is to create a singleton like so:
1import Foundation
2import Apollo
3
4class Network {
5 static let shared = Network()
6
7 private(set) lazy var apollo = ApolloClient(url: URL(string: "http://localhost:4000/graphql")!)
8}
Under the hood, this creates a client using the default network transport (
RequestChainNetworkTransport) and default configuration. You can then use this client from anywhere in your code with
Network.shared.apollo.
You should use this initializer unless you need to customize your client's network communication, such as to enable subscription operations.
Advanced client creation
For advanced use cases, you can use a different
ApolloClient initializer that enables you to customize your client's network transport:
1public init(networkTransport: NetworkTransport,
2 store: ApolloStore)
Apollo iOS provides the following classes that conform to the
NetworkTransport protocol :
|Class
|Description
RequestChainNetworkTransport
|Passes a request through a chain of interceptors that can interact with the request both before and after it's transmitted. Uses standard HTTP requests to communicate with the server.
WebSocketTransport
|Transmits all GraphQL operations via WebSocket. Requires the
Apollo/WebSocket sub-spec.
SplitNetworkTransport
|Transmits subscription operations via WebSocket and other operations via HTTP. Requires the
Apollo/WebSocket sub-spec.
For more information on
RequestChainNetworkTransport, see Request pipeline in Apollo iOS .
For more information on
WebSocketTransportand
SplitNetworkTransport, see Subscriptions .