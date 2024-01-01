Using fragments

In GraphQL, fragments define pieces of data you may want to reuse in multiple places:

GraphQL copy 1 query HeroAndFriends ( $episode : Episode ) { 2 hero ( episode : $episode ) { 3 name 4 ... HeroDetails 5 friends { 6 ... HeroDetails 7 } 8 } 9 } 10 11 fragment HeroDetails on Character { 12 name 13 appearsIn 14 }

Apollo iOS generates separate result types for fragments, which means they are a great way of keeping UI components or utility functions independent of specific queries.

One common pattern is to define a fragment for a child view (like a UITableViewCell ), and include the fragment in a query defined at a parent level (like a UITableViewController ). This way, the child view can easily be reused and only depends on the specific data it needs:

Swift copy 1 func configure ( with heroDetails : HeroDetails ? ) { 2 textLabel ? . text = heroDetails ? . name 3 }

This also works the other way around. The parent view controller only has to know the fragment name, but doesn't need to know anything about the fields it specifies. You can make changes to the fragment definition without affecting the parent.

In fact, this is the main reason fields included through fragments are not exposed directly, but require you to access the data through the fragment explicitly:

Swift copy 1 apollo. fetch ( query : HeroAndFriendsQuery ( episode : . empire )) { result in 2 guard let data = try ? result. get ().data else { return } 3 print (data. hero ? . name ) // Luke Skywalker 4 print (data. hero ? . appearsIn ) // WON'T WORK 5 print (data. hero ? . fragments . heroDetails . appearsIn ) // [.newhope, .empire, .jedi] 6 print (data. hero ? . friends ? . flatMap { $0 ? . fragments . heroDetails . name }. joined ( separator : ", " )) // Han Solo, Leia Organa, C-3PO, R2-D2 7 }

In most cases, you'll simply pass the whole fragment to a child view without needing to know anything about the data it specifies:

Swift copy 1 cell. configure ( with : hero ? . fragments . heroDetails )

Type conditions

The GraphQL type system includes interfaces and unions as abstract types that object types can conform to. In the Star Wars example schema for example, both Human s and Droid s implement the Character interface. If we query for a hero, the result can be either a human or a droid, and if we want to access any type-specific properties we will have to use a fragment with a type condition:

GraphQL copy 1 query HeroAndFriends ( $episode : Episode ) { 2 hero ( episode : $episode ) { 3 name 4 ... DroidDetails 5 } 6 } 7 8 fragment DroidDetails on Droid { 9 name 10 primaryFunction 11 }

You can access named fragments with type conditions the same way you access other fragments, but their type will be optional to reflect the fact that their fields will only be available if the object type matches:

Swift copy 1 apollo. fetch ( query : HeroAndFriendsQuery ( episode : . empire )) { result in 2 guard let data = try ? result. get ().data else { return } 3 data. hero ? . fragments . droidDetails ? . primaryFunction 4 }

Alternatively, you can use inline fragments with type conditions to query for type-specific fields:

GraphQL copy 1 query HeroAndFriends ( $episode : Episode ) { 2 hero ( episode : $episode ) { 3 name 4 ... on Droid { 5 primaryFunction 6 } 7 } 8 }

And results from inline fragments with type conditions will be made available through specially generated as<Type> properties:

Swift copy 1 apollo. fetch ( query : HeroAndFriendsQuery ( episode : . empire )) { result in 2 guard let data = try ? result. get ().data else { return } 3 data. hero ? . asDroid ? . primaryFunction 4 }

You can also use inline fragments inside named fragments:

GraphQL copy 1 query HeroAndFriends ( $episode : Episode ) { 2 hero ( episode : $episode ) { 3 name 4 ... HeroDetails 5 friends { 6 ... HeroDetails 7 } 8 } 9 } 10 11 fragment HeroDetails on Character { 12 name 13 ... on Droid { 14 primaryFunction 15 } 16 }

Swift copy 1 apollo. fetch ( query : HeroAndFriendsQuery ( episode : . empire )) { result in 2 guard let data = try ? result. get ().data else { return } 3 data. hero ? . fragments . heroDetails . asDroid ? . primaryFunction 4 }