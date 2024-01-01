EXTENSION

ApolloExtension

Swift copy 1 extension ApolloExtension where Base == FileManager

Methods

fileExists(at:)

Swift copy 1 public func fileExists ( at path : String ) -> Bool

Checks if a file exists (and is not a folder) at the given path

Parameter path: The path to check

Returns: true if there is something at the path and it is a file, not a folder.

fileExists(at:)

Swift copy 1 public func fileExists ( at url : URL) -> Bool

Checks if a file exists (and is not a folder) at the given URL

Parameter url: The URL to check

Returns: true if there is something at the URL and it is a file, not a folder.

folderExists(at:)

Swift copy 1 public func folderExists ( at path : String ) -> Bool

Checks if a folder exists (and is not a file) at the given path.

Parameter path: The path to check

Returns: true if there is something at the path and it is a folder, not a file.

folderExists(at:)

Swift copy 1 public func folderExists ( at url : URL) -> Bool

Checks if a folder exists (and is not a file) at the given URL.

Parameter url: The URL to check

Returns: true if there is something at the URL and it is a folder, not a file.

deleteFolder(at:)

Swift copy 1 public func deleteFolder ( at url : URL) throws

Checks if a folder exists then attempts to delete it if it's there.

Parameter url: The URL to delete the folder for

deleteFile(at:)

Swift copy 1 public func deleteFile ( at url : URL) throws

Checks if a file exists then attempts to delete it if it's there.

Parameter url: The URL to delete the file for

createContainingFolderIfNeeded(for:)

Swift copy 1 public func createContainingFolderIfNeeded ( for fileURL : URL) throws

Creates the containing folder (including all intermediate directories) for the given file URL if necessary.

Parameter fileURL: The URL of the file to create a containing folder for if necessary.

createFolderIfNeeded(at:)

Swift copy 1 public func createFolderIfNeeded ( at url : URL) throws

Creates the folder (including all intermediate directories) for the given URL if necessary.

Parameter url: The URL of the folder to create if necessary.

shasum(at:)

Swift copy 1 public func shasum ( at fileURL : URL) throws -> String

Calculates the SHASUM (ie, SHA256 hash) of the given file

Parameter fileURL: The file to calculate the SHASUM for.

parentFolderURL()

Swift copy 1 public func parentFolderURL () -> URL

Returns: the URL to the parent folder of the current URL.

childFolderURL(folderName:)

Swift copy 1 public func childFolderURL ( folderName : String ) -> URL

Parameter folderName: The name of the child folder to append to the current URL

Returns: The full URL including the appended child folder.

childFileURL(fileName:)

Swift copy 1 public func childFileURL ( fileName : String ) throws -> URL

Adds the filename to the caller to get the full URL of a file

Parameters: fileName: The name of the child file, with an extension, for example "API.swift" . Note: For hidden files just pass ".filename" .

Returns: The full URL including the full file.

