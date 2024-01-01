STRUCT

ApolloSchemaDownloader

public struct ApolloSchemaDownloader

A wrapper to facilitate downloading a schema with the Apollo node CLI

Methods

fetch(with:)

public static func fetch(with configuration: ApolloSchemaDownloadConfiguration) throws

Downloads your schema using the specified configuration object.

Parameters: configuration: The ApolloSchemaDownloadConfiguration object to use to download the schema.

Returns: Output from a successful run

