ApolloSchemaDownloader
STRUCT
ApolloSchemaDownloader
Swift
1public struct ApolloSchemaDownloader
A wrapper to facilitate downloading a schema with the Apollo node CLI
Methods
fetch(with:)
Swift
1public static func fetch(with configuration: ApolloSchemaDownloadConfiguration) throws
Downloads your schema using the specified configuration object.
Parameters:
configuration: The
ApolloSchemaDownloadConfigurationobject to use to download the schema.
Returns: Output from a successful run
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|configuration
|The
ApolloSchemaDownloadConfiguration object to use to download the schema.