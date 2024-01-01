SQLiteDotSwiftDatabase
CLASS
SQLiteDotSwiftDatabase
Swift
1public final class SQLiteDotSwiftDatabase: SQLiteDatabase
Methods
init(fileURL:)
Swift
1public init(fileURL: URL) throws
init(connection:)
Swift
1public init(connection: Connection)
createRecordsTableIfNeeded()
Swift
1public func createRecordsTableIfNeeded() throws
selectRawRows(forKeys:)
Swift
1public func selectRawRows(forKeys keys: Set<CacheKey>) throws -> [DatabaseRow]
addOrUpdateRecordString(_:for:)
Swift
1public func addOrUpdateRecordString(_ recordString: String, for cacheKey: CacheKey) throws
deleteRecord(for:)
Swift
1public func deleteRecord(for cacheKey: CacheKey) throws
deleteRecords(matching:)
Swift
1public func deleteRecords(matching pattern: CacheKey) throws
clearDatabase(shouldVacuumOnClear:)
Swift
1public func clearDatabase(shouldVacuumOnClear: Bool) throws