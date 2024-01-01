ApolloExtension
EXTENSION
ApolloExtension
Swift
1public extension ApolloExtension where Base: Collection
Properties
isNotEmpty
Swift
1var isNotEmpty: Bool
Convenience helper to make
guard statements more readable
returns:
trueif the collection has contents.
isEmptyOrNil
Swift
1var isEmptyOrNil: Bool
returns:
trueif the collection is empty or nil
isNotEmpty
Swift
1var isNotEmpty: Bool
returns:
trueif the collection is non-nil AND has contents.
sha256Hash
Swift
1public var sha256Hash: String
The SHA256 hash of the current string.