API Reference: graphql-tools

The graphql-tools library enables the creation and manipulation of GraphQL schema. Apollo Server is able to accept a schema that has been enabled by graphql-tools . Apollo server directly exports all the function from graphql-tools , enabling a migration path for more complicated use cases.

Apollo Server includes graphql-tools version 4. To use another version of the library, see Using a different version of graphql-tools .

JavaScript copy 1 const { makeExecutableSchema } = require ( 'apollo-server' ); 2 3 const typeDefs = gql ` 4 type Query { 5 hello: String 6 } 7 ` ; 8 9 const resolvers = { 10 Query : { 11 hello : () => 'Hello world!' 12 }, 13 }; 14 15 const schema = makeExecutableSchema ({ 16 typeDefs , 17 resolvers , 18 }); 19 20 const rootResolveFunction = ( parent , args , context , info ) => { 21 //perform action before any other resolvers 22 }; 23 24 addSchemaLevelResolveFunction ( schema , rootResolveFunction ) 25 26 const server = new ApolloServer ({ schema }); 27 28 // normal ApolloServer listen call but url will contain /graphql 29 server . listen (). then (({ url }) => { 30 console . log ( `🚀 Server ready at ${ url } ` ) 31 });

makeExecutableSchema(options)

makeExecutableSchema takes a single argument: an object of options. Only the typeDefs option is required.

Text copy 1 const { makeExecutableSchema } = require('apollo-server'); 2 3 const jsSchema = makeExecutableSchema({ 4 typeDefs, 5 resolvers, // optional 6 logger, // optional 7 allowUndefinedInResolve = false, // optional 8 resolverValidationOptions = {}, // optional 9 directiveResolvers = null, // optional 10 schemaDirectives = null, // optional 11 parseOptions = {}, // optional 12 inheritResolversFromInterfaces = false // optional 13 });

typeDefs is a required argument and should be a GraphQL schema language string or array of GraphQL schema language strings or a function that takes no arguments and returns an array of GraphQL schema language strings. The order of the strings in the array is not important, but it must include a schema definition.

resolvers is an optional argument (empty object by default) and should be an object that follows the pattern explained in the resolvers documentation .

logger is an optional argument, which can be used to print errors to the server console that are usually swallowed by GraphQL. The logger argument should be an object with a log function, eg. const logger = { log: e => console.log(e) }

parseOptions is an optional argument which allows customization of parse when specifying typeDefs as a string.

allowUndefinedInResolve is an optional argument, which is true by default. When set to false , causes your resolve functions to throw errors if they return undefined, which can help make debugging easier.

resolverValidationOptions is an optional argument which accepts an ResolverValidationOptions object which has the following boolean properties: requireResolversForArgs will cause makeExecutableSchema to throw an error if no resolve function is defined for a field that has arguments. requireResolversForNonScalar will cause makeExecutableSchema to throw an error if a non-scalar field has no resolver defined. Setting this to true can be helpful in catching errors, but defaults to false to avoid confusing behavior for those coming from other GraphQL libraries. requireResolversForAllFields asserts that all fields have a valid resolve function. requireResolversForResolveType will require a resolveType() method for Interface and Union types. This can be passed in with the field resolvers as __resolveType() . False to disable the warning. allowResolversNotInSchema turns off the functionality which throws errors when resolvers are found which are not present in the schema. Defaults to false , to help catch common errors.

inheritResolversFromInterfaces GraphQL Objects that implement interfaces will inherit missing resolvers from their interface types defined in the resolvers object.

addMockFunctionsToSchema(options)

JavaScript copy 1 const { addMockFunctionsToSchema } = require ( 'apollo-server' ); 2 3 addMockFunctionsToSchema ({ 4 schema , 5 mocks : {}, 6 preserveResolvers : false , 7 });

Given an instance of GraphQL Schema and a mock object, addMockFunctionsToSchema modifies the schema in place to return mock data for any valid query that is sent to the server. If mocks is not passed, the defaults will be used for each of the scalar types. If preserveResolvers is set to true , existing resolve functions will not be overwritten to provide mock data. This can be used to mock some parts of the server and not others.

MockList(list, mockFunction)

JavaScript copy 1 const { MockList } = require ( 'apollo-server' ); 2 3 new MockList ( length : number | number [], mockFunction : Function );

This is an object you can return from your mock resolvers which calls the mockFunction once for each list item. The first argument can either be an exact length, or an inclusive range of possible lengths for the list, in case you want to see how your UI responds to varying lists of data.

addResolveFunctionsToSchema({ schema, resolvers, resolverValidationOptions?, inheritResolversFromInterfaces? })

addResolveFunctionsToSchema takes an options object of IAddResolveFunctionsToSchemaOptions and modifies the schema in place by attaching the resolvers to the relevant types.

JavaScript copy 1 const { addResolveFunctionsToSchema } = require ( 'apollo-server' ); 2 3 const resolvers = { 4 RootQuery : { 5 author ( obj , { name }, context ) { 6 console . log ( "RootQuery called with context " + 7 context + " to find " + name ); 8 return Author . find ({ name }); 9 }, 10 }, 11 }; 12 13 addResolveFunctionsToSchema ({ schema , resolvers });

The IAddResolveFunctionsToSchemaOptions object has 4 properties that are described in makeExecutableSchema .

TypeScript copy 1 export interface IAddResolveFunctionsToSchemaOptions { 2 schema : GraphQLSchema ; 3 resolvers : IResolvers ; 4 resolverValidationOptions ? : IResolverValidationOptions ; 5 inheritResolversFromInterfaces ? : boolean ; 6 }

addSchemaLevelResolveFunction(schema, rootResolveFunction)

Some operations, such as authentication, need to be done only once per query. Logically, these operations belong in an obj resolve function, but unfortunately GraphQL-JS does not let you define one. addSchemaLevelResolveFunction solves this by modifying the GraphQL Schema that is passed as the first argument.

delegateToSchema

The delegateToSchema method can be found on the info.mergeInfo object within any resolver function, and should be called with the following named options:

Text copy 1 delegateToSchema(options: { 2 schema: GraphQLSchema; 3 operation: 'query' | 'mutation' | 'subscription'; 4 fieldName: string; 5 args?: { [key: string]: any }; 6 context: { [key: string]: any }; 7 info: GraphQLResolveInfo; 8 transforms?: Array<Transform>; 9 }): Promise<any>

schema: GraphQLSchema

A subschema to delegate to.

operation: 'query' | 'mutation' | 'subscription'

The operation type to use during the delegation.

fieldName: string

A root field in a subschema from which the query should start.

args: { [key: string]: any }

Additional arguments to be passed to the field. Arguments passed to the field that is being resolved will be preserved if the subschema expects them, so you don't have to pass existing arguments explicitly, though you could use the additional arguments to override the existing ones. For example:

GraphQL copy 1 # Subschema 2 3 type Booking { 4 id : ID ! 5 } 6 7 type Query { 8 bookingsByUser ( userId : ID ! , limit : Int ): [ Booking ] 9 } 10 11 # Schema 12 13 type User { 14 id : ID ! 15 bookings ( limit : Int ): [ Booking ] 16 } 17 18 type Booking { 19 id : ID ! 20 }

If we delegate at User.bookings to Query.bookingsByUser , we want to preserve the limit argument and add an userId argument by using the User.id . So the resolver would look like the following:

JavaScript copy 1 const resolvers = { 2 User : { 3 bookings ( parent , args , context , info ) { 4 return info . mergeInfo . delegateToSchema ({ 5 schema : subschema , 6 operation : 'query' , 7 fieldName : 'bookingsByUser' , 8 args : { 9 userId : parent . id , 10 }, 11 context , 12 info , 13 }); 14 }, 15 ... 16 }, 17 ... 18 };

context: { [key: string]: any }

GraphQL context that is going to be passed to subschema execution or subscription call.

info: GraphQLResolveInfo

GraphQL resolve info of the current resolver. Provides access to the sub query that starts at the current resolver.

Also provides the info.mergeInfo.delegateToSchema function discussed above.

transforms: Array

Transforms to apply to the query and results. Should be the same transforms that were used to transform the schema, if any. After transformation, transformedSchema.transforms contains the transforms that were applied.

Additional considerations - Aliases

Delegation preserves aliases that are passed from the parent query. However that presents problems, because default GraphQL resolvers retrieve field from parent based on their name, not aliases. This way results with aliases will be missing from the delegated result. mergeSchemas and transformSchemas go around that by using src/stitching/defaultMergedResolver for all fields without explicit resolver. When building new libraries around delegation, one should consider how the aliases will be handled.

mergeSchemas

TypeScript copy 1 mergeSchemas ({ 2 schemas : Array < string | GraphQLSchema | Array < GraphQLNamedType >> ; 3 resolvers ?: Array < IResolvers > | IResolvers ; 4 onTypeConflict ?: ( 5 left : GraphQLNamedType , 6 right : GraphQLNamedType , 7 info ? : { 8 left : { 9 schema ? : GraphQLSchema ; 10 }; 11 right : { 12 schema ? : GraphQLSchema ; 13 }; 14 }, 15 ) => GraphQLNamedType ; 16 })

This is the main function that implements schema stitching. Read below for a description of each option.

schemas

schemas is an array of GraphQLSchema objects, schema strings, or lists of GraphQLNamedType s. Strings can contain type extensions or GraphQL types, which will be added to resulting schema. Note that type extensions are always applied last, while types are defined in the order in which they are provided.

resolvers

resolvers accepts resolvers in same format as makeExecutableSchema . It can also take an Array of resolvers. One addition to the resolver format is the possibility to specify a fragment for a resolver. The fragment must be a GraphQL fragment definition string, specifying which fields from the parent schema are required for the resolver to function properly.