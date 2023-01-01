API Reference: graphql-tools
The
graphql-tools library enables the creation and manipulation of GraphQL schema. Apollo Server is able to accept a
schema that has been enabled by
graphql-tools. Apollo server directly exports all the function from
graphql-tools, enabling a migration path for more complicated use cases.
Apollo Server includes
graphql-toolsversion 4. To use another version of the library, see Using a different version of graphql-tools .
1const { makeExecutableSchema } = require('apollo-server');
2
3const typeDefs = gql`
4 type Query {
5 hello: String
6 }
7`;
8
9const resolvers = {
10 Query: {
11 hello: () => 'Hello world!'
12 },
13};
14
15const schema = makeExecutableSchema({
16 typeDefs,
17 resolvers,
18});
19
20const rootResolveFunction = (parent, args, context, info) => {
21 //perform action before any other resolvers
22};
23
24addSchemaLevelResolveFunction(schema, rootResolveFunction)
25
26const server = new ApolloServer({ schema });
27
28// normal ApolloServer listen call but url will contain /graphql
29server.listen().then(({ url }) => {
30 console.log(`🚀 Server ready at ${url}`)
31});
makeExecutableSchema(options)
makeExecutableSchema takes a single argument: an object of options. Only the
typeDefs option is required.
1const { makeExecutableSchema } = require('apollo-server');
2
3const jsSchema = makeExecutableSchema({
4 typeDefs,
5 resolvers, // optional
6 logger, // optional
7 allowUndefinedInResolve = false, // optional
8 resolverValidationOptions = {}, // optional
9 directiveResolvers = null, // optional
10 schemaDirectives = null, // optional
11 parseOptions = {}, // optional
12 inheritResolversFromInterfaces = false // optional
13});
typeDefsis a required argument and should be a GraphQL schema language string or array of GraphQL schema language strings or a function that takes no arguments and returns an array of GraphQL schema language strings. The order of the strings in the array is not important, but it must include a schema definition.
resolversis an optional argument (empty object by default) and should be an object that follows the pattern explained in the resolvers documentation .
loggeris an optional argument, which can be used to print errors to the server console that are usually swallowed by GraphQL. The
loggerargument should be an object with a
logfunction, eg.
const logger = { log: e => console.log(e) }
parseOptionsis an optional argument which allows customization of parse when specifying
typeDefsas a string.
allowUndefinedInResolveis an optional argument, which is
trueby default. When set to
false, causes your resolve functions to throw errors if they return undefined, which can help make debugging easier.
resolverValidationOptionsis an optional argument which accepts an
ResolverValidationOptionsobject which has the following boolean properties:
requireResolversForArgswill cause
makeExecutableSchemato throw an error if no resolve function is defined for a field that has arguments.
requireResolversForNonScalarwill cause
makeExecutableSchemato throw an error if a non-scalar field has no resolver defined. Setting this to
truecan be helpful in catching errors, but defaults to
falseto avoid confusing behavior for those coming from other GraphQL libraries.
requireResolversForAllFieldsasserts that all fields have a valid resolve function.
requireResolversForResolveTypewill require a
resolveType()method for Interface and Union types. This can be passed in with the field resolvers as
__resolveType(). False to disable the warning.
allowResolversNotInSchematurns off the functionality which throws errors when resolvers are found which are not present in the schema. Defaults to
false, to help catch common errors.
inheritResolversFromInterfacesGraphQL Objects that implement interfaces will inherit missing resolvers from their interface types defined in the
resolversobject.
addMockFunctionsToSchema(options)
1const { addMockFunctionsToSchema } = require('apollo-server');
2
3addMockFunctionsToSchema({
4 schema,
5 mocks: {},
6 preserveResolvers: false,
7});
Given an instance of GraphQLSchema and a mock object,
addMockFunctionsToSchema modifies the schema in place to return mock data for any valid query that is sent to the server. If
mocks is not passed, the defaults will be used for each of the scalar types. If
preserveResolvers is set to
true, existing resolve functions will not be overwritten to provide mock data. This can be used to mock some parts of the server and not others.
MockList(list, mockFunction)
1const { MockList } = require('apollo-server');
2
3new MockList(length: number | number[], mockFunction: Function);
This is an object you can return from your mock resolvers which calls the
mockFunction once for each list item. The first argument can either be an exact length, or an inclusive range of possible lengths for the list, in case you want to see how your UI responds to varying lists of data.
addResolveFunctionsToSchema({ schema, resolvers, resolverValidationOptions?, inheritResolversFromInterfaces? })
addResolveFunctionsToSchema takes an options object of
IAddResolveFunctionsToSchemaOptions and modifies the schema in place by attaching the resolvers to the relevant types.
1const { addResolveFunctionsToSchema } = require('apollo-server');
2
3const resolvers = {
4 RootQuery: {
5 author(obj, { name }, context) {
6 console.log("RootQuery called with context " +
7 context + " to find " + name);
8 return Author.find({ name });
9 },
10 },
11};
12
13addResolveFunctionsToSchema({ schema, resolvers });
The
IAddResolveFunctionsToSchemaOptions object has 4 properties that are described in
makeExecutableSchema .
1export interface IAddResolveFunctionsToSchemaOptions {
2 schema: GraphQLSchema;
3 resolvers: IResolvers;
4 resolverValidationOptions?: IResolverValidationOptions;
5 inheritResolversFromInterfaces?: boolean;
6}
addSchemaLevelResolveFunction(schema, rootResolveFunction)
Some operations, such as authentication, need to be done only once per query. Logically, these operations belong in an obj resolve function, but unfortunately GraphQL-JS does not let you define one.
addSchemaLevelResolveFunction solves this by modifying the GraphQLSchema that is passed as the first argument.
delegateToSchema
The
delegateToSchema method can be found on the
info.mergeInfo object within any resolver function, and should be called with the following named options:
1delegateToSchema(options: {
2 schema: GraphQLSchema;
3 operation: 'query' | 'mutation' | 'subscription';
4 fieldName: string;
5 args?: { [key: string]: any };
6 context: { [key: string]: any };
7 info: GraphQLResolveInfo;
8 transforms?: Array<Transform>;
9}): Promise<any>
schema: GraphQLSchema
A subschema to delegate to.
operation: 'query' | 'mutation' | 'subscription'
The operation type to use during the delegation.
fieldName: string
A root field in a subschema from which the query should start.
args: { [key: string]: any }
Additional arguments to be passed to the field. Arguments passed to the field that is being resolved will be preserved if the subschema expects them, so you don't have to pass existing arguments explicitly, though you could use the additional arguments to override the existing ones. For example:
1# Subschema
2
3type Booking {
4 id: ID!
5}
6
7type Query {
8 bookingsByUser(userId: ID!, limit: Int): [Booking]
9}
10
11# Schema
12
13type User {
14 id: ID!
15 bookings(limit: Int): [Booking]
16}
17
18type Booking {
19 id: ID!
20}
If we delegate at
User.bookings to
Query.bookingsByUser, we want to preserve the
limit argument and add an
userId argument by using the
User.id. So the resolver would look like the following:
1const resolvers = {
2 User: {
3 bookings(parent, args, context, info) {
4 return info.mergeInfo.delegateToSchema({
5 schema: subschema,
6 operation: 'query',
7 fieldName: 'bookingsByUser',
8 args: {
9 userId: parent.id,
10 },
11 context,
12 info,
13 });
14 },
15 ...
16 },
17 ...
18};
context: { [key: string]: any }
GraphQL context that is going to be passed to subschema execution or subscription call.
info: GraphQLResolveInfo
GraphQL resolve info of the current resolver. Provides access to the subquery that starts at the current resolver.
Also provides the
info.mergeInfo.delegateToSchema function discussed above.
transforms: Array
Transforms to apply to the query and results. Should be the same transforms that were used to transform the schema, if any. After transformation,
transformedSchema.transforms contains the transforms that were applied.
Additional considerations - Aliases
Delegation preserves aliases that are passed from the parent query. However that presents problems, because default GraphQL resolvers retrieve field from parent based on their name, not aliases. This way results with aliases will be missing from the delegated result.
mergeSchemas and
transformSchemas go around that by using
src/stitching/defaultMergedResolver for all fields without explicit resolver. When building new libraries around delegation, one should consider how the aliases will be handled.
mergeSchemas
1mergeSchemas({
2 schemas: Array<string | GraphQLSchema | Array<GraphQLNamedType>>;
3 resolvers?: Array<IResolvers> | IResolvers;
4 onTypeConflict?: (
5 left: GraphQLNamedType,
6 right: GraphQLNamedType,
7 info?: {
8 left: {
9 schema?: GraphQLSchema;
10 };
11 right: {
12 schema?: GraphQLSchema;
13 };
14 },
15 ) => GraphQLNamedType;
16})
This is the main function that implements schema stitching. Read below for a description of each option.
schemas
schemas is an array of
GraphQLSchema objects, schema strings, or lists of
GraphQLNamedTypes. Strings can contain type extensions or GraphQL types, which will be added to resulting schema. Note that type extensions are always applied last, while types are defined in the order in which they are provided.
resolvers
resolvers accepts resolvers in same format as
makeExecutableSchema . It can also take an Array of resolvers. One addition to the resolver format is the possibility to specify a
fragment for a resolver. The
fragment must be a GraphQL fragment definition string, specifying which fields from the parent schema are required for the resolver to function properly.
1resolvers: {
2 Booking: {
3 property: {
4 fragment: 'fragment BookingFragment on Booking { propertyId }',
5 resolve(parent, args, context, info) {
6 return mergeInfo.delegateToSchema({
7 schema: bookingSchema,
8 operation: 'query',
9 fieldName: 'propertyById',
10 args: {
11 id: parent.propertyId,
12 },
13 context,
14 info,
15 });
16 },