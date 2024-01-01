Plugins
Extend Apollo Server with custom functionality
Plugins are available in Apollo Server 2.2.x and later.
Plugins enable you to extend Apollo Server's core functionality by performing custom operations in response to certain events. Currently, these events correspond to individual phases of the GraphQL request lifecycle, and to the startup of Apollo Server itself.
For example, a basic logging plugin might log the GraphQL query string associated with each request that's sent to Apollo Server.
Creating a plugin
Plugins are JavaScript objects that implement one or more functions that respond to
events. Here's a basic plugin that responds to the
serverWillStart event:
1const myPlugin = {
2 serverWillStart() {
3 console.log('Server starting up!');
4 },
5};
If you're using TypeScript to create a plugin, the
apollo-server-plugin-basemodule exports the
ApolloServerPlugininterface for plugins to implement.
You can define a plugin in the same file where you initialize Apollo Server, or you can export it as a separate module:
1module.exports = {
2 serverWillStart() {
3 console.log('Server starting up!');
4 },
5};
To create a plugin that accepts options, create a function that accepts an
options object and returns a properly structured plugin object, like so:
1module.exports = (options) => {
2 return {
3 serverWillStart() {
4 console.log(options.logMessage);
5 },
6 };
7};
Responding to events
A plugin specifies exactly which events
it responds to by implementing functions that correspond to those events.
The plugin in the examples above responds to the
serverWillStart event, which
fires when Apollo Server is preparing to start up.
A plugin can respond to any combination of supported events.
Responding to request lifecycle events
Plugins can respond to the following events associated with the GraphQL request lifecycle:
However, the way you define these functions is slightly different from the
serverWillStart example above. First, your plugin must define the
requestDidStart function:
1const myPlugin = {
2 requestDidStart() {
3 console.log('Request started!');
4 },
5};
The
requestDidStart event fires whenever Apollo Server receives a GraphQL request,
before any of the lifecycle events listed above. You can respond to this event
just like you respond to
serverWillStart, but you also use this function
to define responses for a request's lifecycle events, like so:
1const myPlugin = {
2 requestDidStart(requestContext) {
3 console.log('Request started!');
4
5 return {
6
7 parsingDidStart(requestContext) {
8 console.log('Parsing started!');
9 },
10
11 validationDidStart(requestContext) {
12 console.log('Validation started!');
13 }
14
15 }
16 },
17};
As shown, the
requestDidStart function can optionally return an object that
defines functions that respond to request lifecycle events. This structure
organizes and encapsulates all of your plugin's request lifecycle logic, making it
easier to reason about.
Request lifecycle event flow
The following diagram illustrates the sequence of events that fire for each request. Each of these events is documented below .
Any event below that can result in "Success" can also result in an error. Whenever an error occurs, the
didEncounterErrorsevent fires and the remainder of the "Success" path does not.
End hooks
Event handlers for the following events can optionally return a function that is invoked after the corresponding lifecycle phase ends:
executionDidStart(this handler can alternatively return an object containing an
executionDidEndfunction)
These end hooks are passed any errors that occurred during the execution of that lifecycle phase. For example, the following plugin logs any errors that occur during any of the above lifecycle events:
1const myPlugin = {
2 requestDidStart() {
3 return {
4 parsingDidStart() {
5 return (err) => {
6 if (err) {
7 console.error(err);
8 }
9 }
10 },
11 validationDidStart() {
12 // This end hook is unique in that it can receive an array of errors,
13 // which will contain every validation error that occurred.
14 return (errs) => {
15 if (errs) {
16 errs.forEach(err => console.error(err));
17 }
18 }
19 },
20 executionDidStart() {
21 return (err) => {
22 if (err) {
23 console.error(err);
24 }
25 }
26 }
27 }
28 }
29}
Note that the
validationDidStart end hook receives an array of errors that
contains every validation error that occurred (if any). The
willResolveField end hook receives the error thrown by the resolver as the first argument and the result of the resolver as the second argument. The arguments to each
end hook are documented in the type definitions in Request lifecycle events .
Inspecting request and response details
As the example above shows,
requestDidStart and request lifecycle functions accept a
requestContext
parameter. This parameter is of type
GraphQLRequestContext, which includes a
request (of type
GraphQLRequest), along with a
response field (of type
GraphQLResponse) if it's available.
These types and their related subtypes are all defined in
apollo-server-types/src/index.ts .
Installing a plugin
Add your plugin to Apollo Server by providing a
plugins configuration
option to the
ApolloServer constructor, like so:
1const { ApolloServer } = require('apollo-server');
2const ApolloServerOperationRegistry =
3 require('apollo-server-plugin-operation-registry');
4
5/* This example doesn't provide `typeDefs` or `resolvers`,
6 both of which are required to start the server. */
7const { typeDefs, resolvers } = require('./separatelyDefined');
8
9const server = new ApolloServer({
10 typeDefs,
11 resolvers,
12
13 // You can import plugins or define them in-line, as shown:
14 plugins: [
15
16 /* This plugin is from a package that's imported above. */
17 ApolloServerOperationRegistry({ /* options */ }),
18
19 /* This plugin is imported in-place. */
20 require('./localPluginModule'),
21
22 /* This plugin is defined in-line. */
23 {
24 serverWillStart() {
25 console.log('Server starting up!');
26 },
27 }
28 ],
29})
Apollo Server event reference
Apollo Server fires two types of events that plugins can hook into: server lifecycle events and request lifecycle events.
Server lifecycle events are high-level events related to the lifecycle of Apollo Server itself.
Currently, two server lifecycle events are supported:
serverWillStart and
requestDidStart .
Request lifecycle events are associated with a specific request. You define responses to these events within the response to a
requestDidStart event, as described in Responding to request lifecycle events .
Server lifecycle events
serverWillStart
The
serverWillStart event fires when Apollo Server is preparing to start serving GraphQL requests. If you respond to this event with an
async function (or if the function returns a
Promise), the server doesn't start until the asynchronous operation completes. If the
Promise is rejected, startup fails (unless you're using Express middleware ). This helps you make sure all
of your server's dependencies are available before attempting to begin serving requests.
Example
1const server = new ApolloServer({
2 /* ... other necessary configuration ... */
3
4 plugins: [
5 {
6 serverWillStart() {
7 console.log('Server starting!');
8 }
9 }
10 ]
11})
serverWillStop
The
serverWillStop event fires when Apollo Server is starting to shut down because
ApolloServer.stop() has been invoked (either explicitly by your code, or by one of the termination signal handlers ). If your plugin is running any background tasks, this is a good place to shut them down.
You define your
serverWillStop handler in the object returned by your
serverWillStart handler, because the two handlers usually interact with the same data. Currently,
serverWillStop handlers do not take arguments (this might change in the future).
Example
1const server = new ApolloServer({
2 /* ... other necessary configuration ... */
3
4 plugins: [
5 {
6 serverWillStart() {
7 const interval = setInterval(doSomethingPeriodically, 1000);
8 return {
9 serverWillStop() {
10 clearInterval(interval);
11 }
12 }
13 }
14 }
15 ]
16})
requestDidStart
The
requestDidStart event fires whenever Apollo Server begins fulfilling a GraphQL request.
1requestDidStart?(
2 requestContext: WithRequired<
3 GraphQLRequestContext<TContext>,
4 'request' | 'context' | 'logger'
5 >
6): GraphQLRequestListener<TContext> | void;
This function can optionally return an object that includes functions for responding
to request lifecycle events that might follow
requestDidStart.
1const server = new ApolloServer({
2 /* ... other necessary configuration ... */
3
4 plugins: [
5 {
6 requestDidStart(requestContext) {
7
8 /* Within this returned object, define functions that respond
9 to request-specific lifecycle events. */
10 return {
11
12 /* The `parsingDidStart` request lifecycle event fires
13 when parsing begins. The event is scoped within an
14 associated `requestDidStart` server lifecycle event. */
15 parsingDidStart(requestContext) {
16 console.log('Parsing started!')
17 },
18 }
19 }
20 }
21 ],
22})
If your plugin doesn't need to respond to any request lifecycle events,
requestDidStart
should not return a value.
Request lifecycle events
If you're using TypeScript to create your plugin, implement the
GraphQLRequestListenerinterface from the
apollo-server-plugin-basemodule to define functions for request lifecycle events.
didResolveSource
The
didResolveSource event is invoked after Apollo Server has determined the
String-representation of the incoming operation that it will act upon. In the
event that this
String was not directly passed in from the client, this
may be retrieved from a cache store (e.g., Automated Persisted Queries).
At this stage, there is not a guarantee that the operation is not malformed.
1didResolveSource?(
2 requestContext: WithRequired<
3 GraphQLRequestContext<TContext>, 'source' | 'logger'>,
4 >,
5): ValueOrPromise<void>;
parsingDidStart
The
parsingDidStart event fires whenever Apollo Server will parse a GraphQL
request to create its associated
document AST.
If Apollo Server receives a request with a query string that matches a previous
request, the associated
document might already be available in Apollo Server's cache.
In this case,
parsingDidStart is not called for the request, because parsing
does not occur.
1parsingDidStart?(
2 requestContext: WithRequired<
3 GraphQLRequestContext<TContext>,
4 'metrics' | 'source' | 'logger'
5 >,
6): (err?: Error) => void | void;
validationDidStart
The
validationDidStart event fires whenever Apollo Server will validate a
request's
document AST against your GraphQL schema.
Like
parsingDidStart, this event does not fire if a request's
document is
already available in Apollo Server's cache (only successfully validated
documents are cached by Apollo Server).
The
document AST is guaranteed to be
available at this stage, because parsing must succeed for validation to occur.
1validationDidStart?(
2 requestContext: WithRequired<
3 GraphQLRequestContext<TContext>,
4 'metrics' | 'source' | 'document' | 'logger'
5 >,
6): (err?: ReadonlyArray<Error>) => void | void;
didResolveOperation
The
didResolveOperation event fires after the
graphql library successfully
determines the operation to execute from a request's
document AST. At this stage,
both the
operationName string and
operation AST are available.
This event is not associated with your GraphQL server's resolvers. When this event fires, your resolvers have not yet executed (they execute after
executionDidStart ).
If the operation is anonymous (i.e., the operation is
query { ... }instead of
query NamedQuery { ... }), then
operationNameis
null.
1didResolveOperation?(
2 requestContext: WithRequired<
3 GraphQLRequestContext<TContext>,
4 'metrics' | 'source' | 'document' | 'operationName' | 'operation' | 'logger'
5 >,
6): ValueOrPromise<void>;
responseForOperation
The
responseForOperation event is fired immediately before GraphQL execution
would take place. If its return value resolves to a non-null
GraphQLResponse,
that result is used instead of executing the query. Hooks from different plugins
are invoked in series, and the first non-null response is used.
1responseForOperation?(
2 requestContext: WithRequired<
3 GraphQLRequestContext<TContext>,
4 'metrics' | 'source' | 'document' | 'operationName' | 'operation' | 'logger'
5 >,
6): ValueOrPromise<GraphQLResponse | null>;
executionDidStart
The
executionDidStart event fires whenever Apollo Server begins executing the
GraphQL operation specified by a request's
document AST.
1executionDidStart?(
2 requestContext: WithRequired<
3 GraphQLRequestContext<TContext>,
4 'metrics' | 'source' | 'document' | 'operationName' | 'operation' | 'logger'
5 >,
6): (err?: Error) => void | void;
executionDidStart may return an "end hook" function. Alternatively, it may return an object with one or both of the methods
executionDidEnd and
willResolveField.
executionDidEnd is treated identically to an end hook: it is called after execution with any errors that occurred.
willResolveField is documented in the next section.
willResolveField
The
willResolveField event fires whenever Apollo Server is about to resolve a single field during the execution of an operation. The handler is passed an object with four fields (
source,
args,
context, and
info) that correspond to the four positional arguments passed to resolvers . (Note that
source corresponds to the argument often called
parent in these docs.)
You provide your
willResolveField handler in the object returned by your
executionDidStart handler.
Your
willResolveField handler can optionally return an "end hook" function that's invoked with the resolver's result (or the error that it throws). The end hook is called when your resolver has fully resolved (e.g., if the resolver returns a Promise, the hook is called with the Promise's eventual resolved result).
Example
1const server = new ApolloServer({
2 /* ... other necessary configuration ... */
3
4 plugins: [
5 {
6 requestDidStart(initialRequestContext) {
7 return {
8 executionDidStart(executionRequestContext) {
9 return {
10 willResolveField({source, args, context, info}) {
11 const start = process.hrtime.bigint();
12 return (error, result) => {
13 const end = process.hrtime.bigint();
14 console.log(`Field ${info.parentType.name}.${info.fieldName} took ${end - start}ns`);
15 if (error) {
16 console.log(`It failed with ${error}`);
17 } else {
18 console.log(`It returned ${result}`);
19 }
20 };
21 }
22 }
23 }
24 }
25 }
26 }
27 ]
28})
didEncounterErrors
The
didEncounterErrors event fires when Apollo Server encounters errors while
parsing, validating, or executing a GraphQL operation.
1didEncounterErrors?(
2 requestContext: WithRequired<
3 GraphQLRequestContext<TContext>,
4 'metrics' | 'source' | 'errors' | 'logger'
5 >,
6): ValueOrPromise<void>;
willSendResponse
The
willSendResponse event fires whenever Apollo Server is about to send a response
for a GraphQL operation. This event fires (and Apollo Server sends a response) even
if the GraphQL operation encounters one or more errors.
1willSendResponse?(
2 requestContext: WithRequired<
3 GraphQLRequestContext<TContext>,
4 'metrics' | 'response' | 'logger'
5 >,
6): ValueOrPromise<void>;