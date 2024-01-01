Migrating from the "engine" option
Apollo Server v2.18 deprecates the
engine option to the
ApolloServer constructor and provides a new way of configuring its communication with Apollo Studio. The
engine option continues to work for existing functionality, but you will eventually want to update to the new API. If you don't explicitly pass
engine to the
ApolloServer constructor, you don't have to do anything.
Apollo Server ships with several plugins that help it integrate with Apollo Studio: the usage reporting plugin plugin, the schema reporting plugin , and the inline trace plugin . Apollo Server has some heuristics to install these plugins by default in certain circumstances (documented in the individual plugin reference pages), but otherwise they are standard Apollo Server plugins . They are configured by passing arguments to the constructor functions. Some overall graph configuration (such as your graph API key and graph variant name) is set via the
apollo option to the
ApolloServer constructor (or via environment variables).
Before Apollo Server v2.18, all this functionality built directly inside Apollo Server, and all of it was configured via the
engine option to the
ApolloServer constructor. While the
engine option does continue to work for backwards compatibility, new configuration options will only be added to the plugins directly. To make it easier to understand where configuration is coming from, you cannot mix and match the
engine option with the three new plugins or the
apollo option; if you want to start configuring the plugins directly you need to migrate all of your usage of the
engine option to the plugin functions. Fortunately, this is relatively straightforward; most
engine options correspond directly to an option passed to one of the plugins or on the
apollo option to
ApolloServer. This page lists the options on
engine and explains how to migrate them to the Studio integration plugins.
If you don't explicitly pass
engine to your
ApolloServer constructor, you don't need to make any changes! Specifically, configuration via the environment variables
APOLLO_KEY (and its legacy equivalent
ENGINE_API_KEY),
APOLLO_GRAPH_VARIANT (and its legacy equivalent
ENGINE_SCHEMA_TAG), and
APOLLO_SCHEMA_REPORTING has not changed at all.
(There is one minor change in v2.18 that happens if you don't use any of this Studio integration: upgrading to Apollo Server v2.18 will make
ApolloServer start registering
SIGINT and
SIGTERM signal handlers which invoke
ApolloServer.stop() when those signals are received. Previously these handlers were only registered when you use Studio usage or schema reporting. If this is a problem for you, disable the handlers by passing
stopOnTerminationSignals: false to the
ApolloServer constructor.)
Migration example
Here's a high level example showing how to migrate off of the
engine option. Let's say your
ApolloServer constructor looked like this, and you already set your API key using
$APOLLO_KEY:
1import { ApolloServer } from 'apollo-server-express';
2
3function rewriteError(err) {
4 if (err.message.matches(/hide-me/)) {
5 return null;
6 }
7 return err;
8}
9
10function reportTiming(requestContext) {
11 return requestContext.request.http?.headers?.get('no-report') !== 'true';
12}
13
14const server = new ApolloServer({
15 typeDefs,
16 resolvers,
17 engine: {
18 graphVariant: 'prod',
19 handleSignals: false,
20 rewriteError,
21 reportTiming,
22 privateVariables: ['foo', 'bar'],
23 reportSchema: true,
24 schemaReportingInitialDelayMaxMs: 30 * 1000,
25 },
26});
You can rewrite this as:
1import { ApolloServer } from 'apollo-server-express';
2// The plugins are always imported from apollo-server-core, no matter which
3// framework you use.
4import {
5 ApolloServerPluginUsageReporting,
6 ApolloServerPluginSchemaReporting,
7} from 'apollo-server-core';
8
9function rewriteError(err) {
10 if (err.message.matches(/hide-me/)) {
11 return null;
12 }
13 return err;
14}
15
16function includeRequest(requestContext) {
17 return requestContext.request.http?.headers?.get('no-report') !== 'true';
18}
19
20const server = new ApolloServer({
21 typeDefs,
22 resolvers,
23 apollo: {
24 // You can also just set $APOLLO_GRAPH_VARIANT.
25 graphVariant: 'prod',
26 },
27 stopOnTerminationSignals: false,
28 plugins: [
29 ApolloServerPluginUsageReporting({
30 rewriteError,
31 includeRequest,
32 sendVariableValues: { exceptNames: ['foo', 'bar'] },
33 }),
34 ApolloServerPluginSchemaReporting({
35 initialDelayMaxMs: 30 * 1000,
36 }),
37 ],
38});
Options that move to
apollo
Two
engine options move to the new
apollo option to the
ApolloServer constructor .
engine.apiKey becomes
apollo.key, and
engine.graphVariant becomes
apollo.graphVariant.
engine.schemaTag was a previous name for
engine.graphVariant, so uses of that field should also change to
apollo.graphVariant (
apollo.schemaTag is not supported).
1// This code...
2const server = new ApolloServer({
3 engine: {
4 apiKey: 'service:xxx:yyy',
5 graphVariant: 'production',
6 },
7});
8
9// ... is equivalent to this code.
10const server = new ApolloServer({
11 apollo: {
12 key: 'service:xxx:yyy',
13 graphVariant: 'production',
14 },
15});
Note that these two options are often specified via environment variable: the API key can be specified as
APOLLO_KEY (or its legacy equivalent
ENGINE_API_KEY), and the graph variant can be specified as
APOLLO_GRAPH_VARIANT (or its legacy equivalent
ENGINE_SCHEMA_TAG). Apollo Server v2.18 does not change this behavior.
Options that move to the
ApolloServer constructor
Prior to Apollo Server v2.18, the usage reporting functionality registered one-shot handlers for the
SIGINT and
SIGTERM signals, which it used to send one final usage report before re-sending the signal to itself to continue shutdown. These signals handlers were installed by default if you enabled usage or schema reporting, and could be disabled by passing
engine.handleSignals: false.
In Apollo Server v2.18, termination signal handling is the responsibility of Apollo Server as a whole rather than something specific to usage reporting. Apollo Server itself now registers these one-shot signal handlers, which trigger
ApolloServer.stop(). This allows any plugin that implements the new
serverWillStop callback to hook into shutdown logic, not just the usage reporting code.
Similarly to before, these signal handlers are registered by default but can be disabled by via an option. We've changed the option name to
stopOnTerminationSignals: false as it is more explicit about the behavior.
1// This code...
2const server = new ApolloServer({
3 engine: {
4 handleSignals: false,
5 },
6});
7
8// ... is equivalent to this code.
9const server = new ApolloServer({
10 stopOnTerminationSignals: false,
11});
Options for
ApolloServerPluginUsageReporting
The majority of
engine options configure how usage reporting works. Many of them can be moved directly to a call to
ApolloServerPluginUsageReporting in the
plugins array.
These
engine options work exactly like the
ApolloServerPluginUsageReporting options of the same name:
calculateSignature
debugPrintReports
endpointUrl
generateClientInfo
maxAttempts
maxUncompressedReportSize
minimumRetryDelayMs
reportErrorFunction
reportIntervalMs
requestAgent
rewriteError
sendHeaders
sendReportsImmediately
sendVariableValues
The
engine option
tracesEndpointUrl was another name for
endpointUrl and also becomes the
ApolloServerPluginUsageReporting option
endpointUrl.
The
engine option
reportTiming can be either a function or a boolean. If you passed a function here, you can pass the same function as the
includeRequest option to
ApolloServerPluginUsageReporting. If you passed
true here, you don't need to do anything special: this just means to enable usage reporting, which is the default if an API key is provided. If you passed
false here, that means you didn't want usage reporting even though you've configured
ApolloServer with an API key (perhaps you only want schema reporting); in that case, you should use the
ApolloServerPluginUsageReportingDisabled plugin (see example below).
The
engine option
maskErrorDetails was deprecated in Apollo Server 2.5 and replaced by
rewriteError. While
engine.maskErrorDetails still works for backwards compatibility, there is no
maskErrorDetails option to
ApolloServerPluginUsageReporting. If you previously passed
engine.maskErrorDetails, you can instead pass
rewriteError: () => new GraphQLError('<masked>') to
ApolloServerPluginUsageReporting.
The
privateVariables and
privateHeaders
engine options were deprecated in Apollo Server 2.7 and replaced by
sendVariableValues and
sendHeaders. While they still work on
engine for backwards compatibility, you need to use the newer version if calling
ApolloServerPluginUsageReporting directly.
engine.privateVariables: trueis equivalent to
sendVariableValues: { none: true }
engine.privateVariables: falseis equivalent to
sendVariableValues: { all: true }
engine.privateVariables: ['x', 'y']is equivalent to
sendVariableValues: { exceptNames: ['x', 'y'] }
engine.privateHeaders values can be translated to
sendHeaders values in the same way.
1import { ApolloServer } from 'apollo-server-express';
2import {
3 ApolloServerPluginUsageReporting,
4 ApolloServerPluginUsageReportingDisabled,
5} from 'apollo-server-core';
6
7// This code...
8const server = new ApolloServer({
9 engine: {
10 reportTiming: (requestContext) => ...,
11 sendReportsImmediately: true,
12 maskErrorDetails: true,
13 privateHeaders: ['my-api-key'],
14 },
15});
16
17// ... is equivalent to this code.
18const server = new ApolloServer({
19 plugins: [ApolloServerPluginUsageReporting({
20 includeRequest: (requestContext) => ...,
21 sendReportsImmediately: true,
22 rewriteError: () => new GraphQLError('<masked>'),
23 sendHeaders: { exceptNames: ['my-api-key'] },
24 })],
25});
26
27
28// This code...
29const server = new ApolloServer({
30 engine: {
31 reportTiming: false,
32 },
33});
34
35// ... is equivalent to this code.
36const server = new ApolloServer({
37 plugins: [ApolloServerPluginUsageReportingDisabled()],
38});
Options for
ApolloServerPluginSchemaReporting
A few
engine options configure how schema reporting works.
The
engine.reportSchema option (or its legacy equivalent
engine.experimental_schemaReporting) is replaced by the choice of whether or not to include the schema reporting plugin at all. If you passed
true for either of these options, you'll want to add a call to
ApolloServerPluginSchemaReporting() to your
plugins array. Alternatively, you can set the
APOLLO_SCHEMA_REPORTING environment variable to
true, which will have the same effect. If you passed
false for either of these options, just don't call
ApolloServerPluginSchemaReporting at all (and don't set the environment variable.
The
engine.overrideReportedSchema option (and its legacy equivalent
engine.experimental_overrideReportedSchema) works exactly like the
overrideReportedSchema option to
ApolloServerPluginSchemaReporting. However, if you want to configure this option, you should also pass the same value to
ApolloServerPluginUsageReporting's option of the same name, so that schema IDs match up between your schema and usage reporting. This may require adding a call to
ApolloServerPluginUsageReporting if you were otherwise depending on its default behavior.
The
engine.schemaReportingInitialDelayMaxMs option (and its legacy equivalent
engine.experimental_schemaReportingInitialDelayMaxMs) works exactly like the
initialDelayMaxMs option to
ApolloServerPluginSchemaReporting.
The
engine.schemaReportingUrl option works exactly like the
endpointUrl option to
ApolloServerPluginSchemaReporting.
1import { ApolloServer } from 'apollo-server-express';
2import {
3 ApolloServerPluginSchemaReporting,
4 ApolloServerPluginUsageReporting,
5} from 'apollo-server-core';
6
7// This code...
8const server = new ApolloServer({
9 engine: {
10 reportSchema: true,
11 },
12});
13
14// ... is equivalent to this code. (Or you can just set
15// $APOLLO_SCHEMA_REPORTING to 'true'.)
16const server = new ApolloServer({
17 plugins: [ApolloServerPluginSchemaReporting()],
18});
19
20
21// This code...
22const server = new ApolloServer({
23 engine: {
24 reportSchema: true,
25 overrideReportedSchema: SCHEMA_TEXT,
26 },
27});
28
29// ... is equivalent to this code.
30const server = new ApolloServer({
31 plugins: [
32 ApolloServerPluginUsageReporting({
33 overrideReportedSchema: SCHEMA_TEXT,
34 }),
35 ApolloServerPluginSchemaReporting({
36 overrideReportedSchema: SCHEMA_TEXT,
37 }),
38 ],
39});
Options for
ApolloServerPluginInlineTrace
By default, Apollo Server enables inline tracing on federated subgraphs . One
engine option can be used to configure how inline tracing works. If you specified the
engine.rewriteError function and your service is a subgraph that is combined with others via federation (but not if this server is the Apollo gateway which combines multiple subgraphs), then you should pass that
rewriteError function to the
ApolloServerPluginInlineTrace plugin function. Note that
engine.rewriteError is also (more commonly) used with graphs that report directly to Apollo's servers with via the usage reporting plugin; you shouldn't add the inline trace plugin unless you're sure you're in a federated subgraph!
1import { ApolloServer } from 'apollo-server-express';
2import { ApolloServerPluginInlineTrace, } from 'apollo-server-core';
3
4// This code...
5const server = new ApolloServer({
6 engine: {
7 rewriteError: (err) => ...,
8 },
9});
10
11// ... is equivalent to this code, IF THIS IS A
12// FEDERATED SUBGRAPH.
13const server = new ApolloServer({
14 plugins: [ApolloServerPluginInlineTrace({
15 rewriteError: (err) => ...
16 })],
17});
Note that the default behavior of whether inline tracing is enabled changed in v2.18. In v2.18, inline tracing is enabled for any federated subgraph, unless explicitly disabled with
ApolloServerPluginInlineTraceDisabled. In previous versions, inline tracing was enabled for any federated subgraph unless an Apollo API key was provided; this special case is removed in v2.18, which means that the same graph can both report usage to Apollo's servers and include inline traces in responses. These functionalities also both now log at startup, so it should be easy to see if they are unintentionally simultaneously enabled.
Migrating from
engine: false
If you passed
engine: false to the
ApolloServer constructor, the main effect was to disable inline tracing even if the current graph is a federated subgraph.
Prior to Apollo Server 2.13, this also had the effect of disabling usage reporting even if you configured an API key. The change in Apollo Server 2.13 appears to have been unintentional and the backwards-compatibility handling of
engine: false in Apollo Server TODO(no-engine) restores the old behavior of disabling usage reporting.
If your code had
engine: false because it is a federated subgraph but you do not want to enable inline tracing, you should use the new
ApolloServerPluginInlineTraceDisabled plugin instead:
1import { ApolloServer } from 'apollo-server-express';
2import { ApolloServerPluginInlineTraceDisabled } from 'apollo-server-core';
3
4// In a federated subgraph, this code...
5const server = new ApolloServer({
6 engine: false,
7});
8
9// ... is equivalent to this code.
10const server = new ApolloServer({
11 plugins: [ApolloServerPluginInlineTraceDisabled()],
12});
If your code had
engine: false because you wanted to disable usage reporting even though you are passing in an Apollo graph API key (via
$APOLLO_KEY or
$ENGINE_API_KEY), you should use the new
ApolloServerPluginUsageReportingDisabled plugin instead. (However, be aware that usage reporting was not actually disabled by
engine: false starting with Apollo Server 2.13.)
1import { ApolloServer } from 'apollo-server-express';
2import { ApolloServerPluginUsageReportingDisabled } from 'apollo-server-core';
3
4// When $APOLLO_KEY or $ENGINE_API_KEY is set, this code...
5const server = new ApolloServer({
6 engine: false,
7});
8
9// ... is equivalent to this code.
10const server = new ApolloServer({
11 plugins: [ApolloServerPluginUsageReportingDisabled()],
12});
Passing
engine: true to the
ApolloServer constructor was allowed but did not have a different effect from not passing
engine at all.