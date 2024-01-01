Introduction to Apollo Server
Apollo Server is an open-source , spec-compliant GraphQL server that's compatible with any GraphQL client, including Apollo Client . It's the best way to build a production-ready, self-documenting GraphQL API that can use data from any source.
You can use Apollo Server as:
A stand-alone GraphQL server, including in a serverless environment
An add-on to your application's existing Node.js middleware (such as Express or Fastify)
A gateway for a federated data graph
Apollo Server provides:
Straightforward setup, so your client developers can start fetching data quickly
Incremental adoption, allowing you to add features as they're needed
Universal compatibility with any data source, any build tool, and any GraphQL client
Production readiness, enabling you to ship features faster