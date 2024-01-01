Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

Introduction to Apollo Server

Apollo Server is an open-source , spec-compliant GraphQL server that's compatible with any GraphQL client, including Apollo Client . It's the best way to build a production-ready, self-documenting GraphQL API that can use data from any source.

diagram

You can use Apollo Server as:

Apollo Server provides:

  • Straightforward setup, so your client developers can start fetching data quickly

  • Incremental adoption, allowing you to add features as they're needed

  • Universal compatibility with any data source, any build tool, and any GraphQL client

  • Production readiness, enabling you to ship features faster

