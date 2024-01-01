Deploying with Google Cloud Functions

This tutorial helps you deploy Apollo Server to Google Cloud Functions. It uses the following example function handler:

JavaScript index.js copy 1 const { ApolloServer , gql } = require ( 'apollo-server-cloud-functions' ); 2 3 // Construct a schema, using GraphQL schema language 4 const typeDefs = gql ` 5 type Query { 6 hello: String 7 } 8 ` ; 9 10 // Provide resolver functions for your schema fields 11 const resolvers = { 12 Query : { 13 hello : () => 'Hello world!' , 14 }, 15 }; 16 17 /* 18 Because `NODE_ENV` is a reserved environment variable in Google Cloud Functions 19 and it defaults to "production", you need to set both the `playground` and 20 `introspection` options to `true` for GraphQL Playground to work correctly. 21 */ 22 const server = new ApolloServer ({ 23 typeDefs , 24 resolvers , 25 playground : true , 26 introspection : true , 27 }); 28 29 exports . handler = server . createHandler ();

Deploying from the Google Cloud Console

1. Configure the function

From your Google Cloud Console, go to the Cloud Functions page .

Click Create Function. Give the function a name and set the Trigger type to HTTP .

For quick setup and access to the GraphQL endpoint/playground, choose to Allow unauthenticated invocations. To require authentication for this endpoint, you can manage authorized users via Cloud IAM .

Save your configuration changes in the Trigger section. Copy the trigger's URL for later and click Next.

2. Write the API handlers and deploy

Now on the Code page, set the runtime to a currently supported version of Node.js (such as Node.js 14 ), and set the Entry point to handler .

Paste the example code at the top of this page into the contents of index.js in the code editor.

Edit package.json so that it lists apollo-server-cloud-functions and graphql in its dependencies:

JSON package.json copy 1 "dependencies" : { 2 "apollo-server-cloud-functions" : "^2.24.0" , 3 "graphql" : "^15.5.0" 4 }

Click Deploy to initiate deployment. Then, proceed to Testing the function .

Deploying from your local machine

Before proceeding, you need to set up the gcloud SDK:

Next, initialize a new Node.js project by running npm init in an empty directory.

Run npm install apollo-server-cloud-functions graphql to install the necessary dependencies and to include them in the package.json file.

At this point, your package.json should resemble the following:

JSON copy 1 { 2 "name" : "apollo-gcloud" , 3 "version" : "1.0.0" , 4 "description" : "" , 5 "main" : "index.js" , 6 "scripts" : { 7 "test" : "echo \" Error: no test specified \" && exit 1" 8 }, 9 "author" : "" , 10 "license" : "ISC" , 11 "dependencies" : { 12 "apollo-server-cloud-functions" : "^2.24.0" , 13 "graphql" : "^15.5.0" 14 } 15 }

Create a new file named index.js and paste the sample code at the top of this page into it.

Run the following command to create and deploy the function to Cloud Functions:

Bash copy 1 gcloud functions deploy apollo-graphql-example --entry-point handler --runtime nodejs14 --trigger-http

This creates a function named apollo-graphql-example that you can view from your console's Cloud Functions page

The command asks some configuration questions and prints metadata about your newly created function, which includes the function's trigger URL.

For more information, see the official Cloud Functions docs .

Testing the function

After deployment completes, navigate to your function's trigger URL. If deployment succeeded, GraphQL Playground opens.

If you can't access your trigger URL, you might need to add allAuthenticatedUsers or allUsers permissions to your function.

You can use GraphQL Playground to test the following query:

GraphQL copy 1 query TestQuery { 2 hello 3 }

And verify that the following response appears:

JSON copy 1 { 2 "data" : { 3 "hello" : "Hello world!" 4 } 5 }

Getting request details

To obtain information about a currently executing Google Cloud Function (HTTP headers, HTTP method, body, path, etc.) use the context option. This enables you to pass any request-specific data to your server's resolvers.

JavaScript copy 1 const { ApolloServer , gql } = require ( 'apollo-server-cloud-functions' ); 2 3 // Construct a schema, using GraphQL schema language 4 const typeDefs = gql ` 5 type Query { 6 hello: String 7 } 8 ` ; 9 10 // Provide resolver functions for your schema fields 11 const resolvers = { 12 Query : { 13 hello : () => 'Hello world!' , 14 }, 15 }; 16 17 const server = new ApolloServer ({ 18 typeDefs , 19 resolvers , 20 context : ({ req , res }) => ({ 21 headers : req . headers , 22 req , 23 res , 24 }), 25 }); 26 27 exports . handler = server . createHandler ();

Modifying the GCF Response (CORS)

To enable CORS, you need to modify your HTTP response headers. To do so, use the cors option:

JavaScript copy 1 const { ApolloServer , gql } = require ( 'apollo-server-cloud-functions' ); 2 3 // Construct a schema, using GraphQL schema language 4 const typeDefs = gql ` 5 type Query { 6 hello: String 7 } 8 ` ; 9 10 // Provide resolver functions for your schema fields 11 const resolvers = { 12 Query : { 13 hello : () => 'Hello world!' , 14 }, 15 }; 16 17 const server = new ApolloServer ({ 18 typeDefs , 19 resolvers , 20 }); 21 22 exports . handler = server . createHandler ({ 23 cors : { 24 origin : '*' , 25 credentials : true , 26 }, 27 });

To enable CORS response for requests with credentials (cookies, HTTP authentication) the allow origin header must equal the request origin and the allow credential header must be set to true .

JavaScript copy 1 const { ApolloServer , gql } = require ( 'apollo-server-cloud-functions' ); 2 3 // Construct a schema, using GraphQL schema language 4 const typeDefs = gql ` 5 type Query { 6 hello: String 7 } 8 ` ; 9 10 // Provide resolver functions for your schema fields 11 const resolvers = { 12 Query : { 13 hello : () => 'Hello world!' , 14 }, 15 }; 16 17 const server = new ApolloServer ({ 18 typeDefs , 19 resolvers , 20 }); 21 22 exports . handler = server . createHandler ({ 23 cors : { 24 origin : true , 25 credentials : true , 26 }, 27 });

CORS Options

The options correspond to the express cors configuration with the following fields(all are optional):