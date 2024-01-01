Deploying with Google Cloud Functions
This tutorial helps you deploy Apollo Server to Google Cloud Functions. It uses the following example function handler:
Click to expand
1const { ApolloServer, gql } = require('apollo-server-cloud-functions');
2
3// Construct a schema, using GraphQL schema language
4const typeDefs = gql`
5 type Query {
6 hello: String
7 }
8`;
9
10// Provide resolver functions for your schema fields
11const resolvers = {
12 Query: {
13 hello: () => 'Hello world!',
14 },
15};
16
17/*
18Because `NODE_ENV` is a reserved environment variable in Google Cloud Functions
19and it defaults to "production", you need to set both the `playground` and
20`introspection` options to `true` for GraphQL Playground to work correctly.
21*/
22const server = new ApolloServer({
23 typeDefs,
24 resolvers,
25 playground: true,
26 introspection: true,
27});
28
29exports.handler = server.createHandler();
Deploying from the Google Cloud Console
1. Configure the function
From your Google Cloud Console, go to the Cloud Functions page .
Click Create Function. Give the function a name and set the Trigger type to
HTTP.
For quick setup and access to the GraphQL endpoint/playground, choose to Allow unauthenticated invocations. To require authentication for this endpoint, you can manage authorized users via Cloud IAM .
Save your configuration changes in the Trigger section. Copy the trigger's URL for later and click Next.
2. Write the API handlers and deploy
Now on the Code page, set the runtime to a currently supported version of Node.js (such as
Node.js 14), and set the Entry point to
handler.
Paste the example code at the top of this page into the contents of
index.js in the code editor.
Edit
package.json so that it lists
apollo-server-cloud-functions and
graphql in its dependencies:
1"dependencies": {
2 "apollo-server-cloud-functions": "^2.24.0",
3 "graphql": "^15.5.0"
4}
Click Deploy to initiate deployment. Then, proceed to Testing the function .
Deploying from your local machine
Before proceeding, you need to set up the gcloud SDK:
Next, initialize a new Node.js project by running
npm init in an empty directory.
Run
npm install apollo-server-cloud-functions graphql to install the necessary dependencies and to include them in the
package.json file.
At this point, your
package.json should resemble the following:
1{
2 "name": "apollo-gcloud",
3 "version": "1.0.0",
4 "description": "",
5 "main": "index.js",
6 "scripts": {
7 "test": "echo \"Error: no test specified\" && exit 1"
8 },
9 "author": "",
10 "license": "ISC",
11 "dependencies": {
12 "apollo-server-cloud-functions": "^2.24.0",
13 "graphql": "^15.5.0"
14 }
15}
Create a new file named
index.js and paste the sample code at the top of this page into it.
Run the following command to create and deploy the function to Cloud Functions:
1gcloud functions deploy apollo-graphql-example --entry-point handler --runtime nodejs14 --trigger-http
This creates a function named
apollo-graphql-example that you can view from your console's Cloud Functions page
The command asks some configuration questions and prints metadata about your newly created function, which includes the function's trigger URL.
For more information, see the official Cloud Functions docs .
Testing the function
After deployment completes, navigate to your function's trigger URL. If deployment succeeded, GraphQL Playground opens.
If you can't access your trigger URL, you might need to add
allAuthenticatedUsersor
allUserspermissions to your function.
You can use GraphQL Playground to test the following query:
1query TestQuery {
2 hello
3}
And verify that the following response appears:
1{
2 "data": {
3 "hello": "Hello world!"
4 }
5}
Getting request details
To obtain information about a currently executing Google Cloud Function (HTTP headers, HTTP method, body, path, etc.) use the
context option. This enables you to pass any request-specific data to your server's resolvers.
1const { ApolloServer, gql } = require('apollo-server-cloud-functions');
2
3// Construct a schema, using GraphQL schema language
4const typeDefs = gql`
5 type Query {
6 hello: String
7 }
8`;
9
10// Provide resolver functions for your schema fields
11const resolvers = {
12 Query: {
13 hello: () => 'Hello world!',
14 },
15};
16
17const server = new ApolloServer({
18 typeDefs,
19 resolvers,
20 context: ({ req, res }) => ({
21 headers: req.headers,
22 req,
23 res,
24 }),
25});
26
27exports.handler = server.createHandler();
Modifying the GCF Response (CORS)
To enable CORS, you need to modify your HTTP response headers. To do so, use the
cors option:
1const { ApolloServer, gql } = require('apollo-server-cloud-functions');
2
3// Construct a schema, using GraphQL schema language
4const typeDefs = gql`
5 type Query {
6 hello: String
7 }
8`;
9
10// Provide resolver functions for your schema fields
11const resolvers = {
12 Query: {
13 hello: () => 'Hello world!',
14 },
15};
16
17const server = new ApolloServer({
18 typeDefs,
19 resolvers,
20});
21
22exports.handler = server.createHandler({
23 cors: {
24 origin: '*',
25 credentials: true,
26 },
27});
To enable CORS response for requests with credentials (cookies, HTTP authentication) the allow origin header must equal the request origin and the allow credential header must be set to
true.
1const { ApolloServer, gql } = require('apollo-server-cloud-functions');
2
3// Construct a schema, using GraphQL schema language
4const typeDefs = gql`
5 type Query {
6 hello: String
7 }
8`;
9
10// Provide resolver functions for your schema fields
11const resolvers = {
12 Query: {
13 hello: () => 'Hello world!',
14 },
15};
16
17const server = new ApolloServer({
18 typeDefs,
19 resolvers,
20});
21
22exports.handler = server.createHandler({
23 cors: {
24 origin: true,
25 credentials: true,
26 },
27});
CORS Options
The options correspond to the express
cors configuration with the following fields(all are optional):
|Option
|Type(s)
origin
|boolean | string | string[]
methods
|string | string[]
allowedHeaders
|string | string[]
exposedHeaders
|string | string[]
credentials
|boolean
maxAge
|number