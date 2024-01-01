Server-side caching
Configure caching behavior on a per-field basis
Apollo Server enables you to define cache control settings (
maxAge and
scope) for each field in your schema:
1type Post {
2 id: ID!
3 title: String
4 author: Author
5 votes: Int @cacheControl(maxAge: 30)
6 comments: [Comment]
7 readByCurrentUser: Boolean! @cacheControl(maxAge: 10, scope: PRIVATE)
8}
When Apollo Server resolves an operation, it calculates the result's correct cache behavior based on the most restrictive settings among the result's fields. You can then use this calculation to support any form of cache implementation you want, such as by providing it to your CDN via a
Cache-Control header.
You can define field-level cache settings statically in your schema definition (as shown above) or dynamically in your resolvers .
Field settings
When caching operation results, it's important to understand:
Which fields of your schema can be cached safely
How long a cached value should remain valid
Whether a cached value is global or user-specific
These details can vary significantly, even among the fields of a single object type. You can specify these details statically in your schema definition or dynamically in your resolvers.
In your schema (static)
Apollo Server defines the
@cacheControl directive, which you can use in your schema to define caching behavior either for a single field , or for all fields that return a particular type .
The
@cacheControl directive accepts the following arguments:
|Name
|Description
maxAge
|The maximum amount of time the field's cached value is valid, in seconds. The default value is
0, but you can set a different default .
scope
|If
PRIVATE, the field's value is specific to a single user. The default value is
PUBLIC. See also Identifying users for
PRIVATE responses .
Use
@cacheControl for fields that should always be cached with the same settings. If caching settings might change at runtime, instead use the dynamic method .
Important: Apollo Server assigns each GraphQL response a
maxAgeequal to the lowest
maxAgeamong included fields. If any field has a
maxAgeof
0, the response will not be cached at all.
Similarly, Apollo Server sets a response's
scopeto
PRIVATEif any included field is
PRIVATE.
Field-level definitions
This example defines cache control settings for two fields of the
Post type:
votes and
readByCurrentUser:
1type Post {
2 id: ID!
3 title: String
4 author: Author
5 votes: Int @cacheControl(maxAge: 30)
6 comments: [Comment]
7 readByCurrentUser: Boolean! @cacheControl(maxAge: 10, scope: PRIVATE)
8}
In this example:
The value of a
Post's
votesfield is cached for a maximum of 30 seconds.
The value of a
Post's
readByCurrentUserfield is cached for a maximum of 10 seconds, and its visibility is restricted to a single user.
Type-level definitions
This example defines cache control settings for all schema fields that return a
Post object:
1type Post @cacheControl(maxAge: 240) {
2 id: Int!
3 title: String
4 author: Author
5 votes: Int
6 comments: [Comment]
7 readByCurrentUser: Boolean!
8}
If another object type in this schema includes a field of type
Post (or a list of
Posts), that field's value is cached for a maximum of 240 seconds:
1type Comment {
2 post: Post! # Cached for up to 240 seconds
3 body: String!
4}
Note that field-level settings override type-level settings. In the following case,
Comment.post is cached for a maximum of 120 seconds, not 240 seconds:
1type Comment {
2 post: Post! @cacheControl(maxAge: 120)
3 body: String!
4}
In your resolvers (dynamic)
You can decide how to cache a particular field's result while you're resolving it. To support this, Apollo Server provides a
cacheControl object in the
info parameter that's passed to every resolver.
The
cacheControl object includes a
setCacheHint method, which you call like so:
1const resolvers = {
2 Query: {
3 post: (_, { id }, _, info) => {
4 info.cacheControl.setCacheHint({ maxAge: 60, scope: 'PRIVATE' });
5 return find(posts, { id });
6 }
7 }
8}
The
setCacheHint method accepts an object with the same fields as the
@cacheControl directive .
If you're using TypeScript, you need to add the following
importstatement to indicate that the
infoparameter includes a
cacheControlfield:JavaScript
1import 'apollo-cache-control';
Default
maxAge
By default, the following schema fields have a
maxAge of
0 (meaning their values are not cached unless you specify otherwise):
All root fields (i.e., the fields of the
Queryand
Mutationobjects)
Fields that return an object or interface type
Scalar fields inherit their default cache behavior (including
maxAge) from their parent object type. This enables you to define cache behavior for most scalars at the type level , while overriding that behavior in individual cases at the field level .
As a result of these defaults, no schema fields are cached by default.
Setting the default
maxAge
You can set a default
maxAge (instead of
0) that's applied to every field that doesn't specify a different value.
You should identify and address all exceptions to your default
maxAgebefore you enable it in production, but this is a great way to get started with cache control.
Set your default
maxAge in the
ApolloServer constructor, like so:
1const server = new ApolloServer({
2 // ...other options...
3 cacheControl: {
4 defaultMaxAge: 5, // 5 seconds
5 },
6}));
Caching with a CDN
Whenever Apollo Server sends an operation response that has a non-zero
maxAge, it includes a
Cache-Control HTTP header that describes the response's cache policy.
The header has this format:
1Cache-Control: max-age=60, private
If you run Apollo Server behind a CDN or another caching proxy, you can configure it to use this header's value to cache responses appropriately. See your CDN's documentation for details (for example, here's the documentation for Amazon CloudFront ).
Using GET requests
Because CDNs and caching proxies only cache GET requests (not POST requests, which Apollo Client sends for all operations by default), we recommend enabling automatic persisted queries and the
useGETForHashedQueries option in Apollo Client.
Alternatively, you can set the
useGETForQueries option of HttpLink in your
ApolloClient instance, but this is less secure because your query string and GraphQL variables are sent as plaintext URL query parameters.
Disabling
Cache-Control
You can prevent Apollo Server from setting
Cache-Control headers by setting
calculateHttpHeaders to
false in the
ApolloServer constructor:
1const server = new ApolloServer({
2 // ...other options...
3 cacheControl: {
4 calculateHttpHeaders: false,
5 },
6}));
Caching with
responseCachePlugin (advanced)
You can cache Apollo Server query responses in stores like Redis, Memcached, or Apollo Server's in-memory cache.
In-memory cache setup
To set up your in-memory response cache, you first import the
responseCachePlugin and provide it to the
ApolloServer constructor:
1import responseCachePlugin from 'apollo-server-plugin-response-cache';
2
3const server = new ApolloServer({
4 // ...other options...
5 plugins: [responseCachePlugin()],
6});
On initialization, this plugin automatically begins caching responses according to field settings .
The plugin uses the same in-memory LRU cache as Apollo Server's other features. For environments with multiple server instances, you might instead want to use a shared cache backend, such as Memcached or Redis .
In addition to the
Cache-ControlHTTP header , the
responseCachePluginalso sets the
AgeHTTP header to the number of seconds the returned value has been in the cache.
Memcached/Redis setup
See Using Memcached/Redis as a cache storage backend .
You can also implement your own cache backend .
Identifying users for
PRIVATE responses
If a cached response has a
PRIVATE scope , its value is accessible by only a single user. To enforce this restriction, the cache needs to know how to identify that user.
To enable this identification, you provide a
sessionId function to your
responseCachePlugin, like so:
1import responseCachePlugin from 'apollo-server-plugin-response-cache';
2const server = new ApolloServer({
3 // ...other settings...
4 plugins: [responseCachePlugin({
5 sessionId: (requestContext) => (requestContext.request.http.headers.get('sessionid') || null),
6 })],
7});
Important: If you don't define a
sessionIdfunction,
PRIVATEresponses are not cached at all.
The cache uses the return value of this function to identify the user who can later access the cached
PRIVATE response. In the example above, the function uses a
sessionid header from the original operation request.
If a client later executes the exact same query and has the same identifier, Apollo Server returns the
PRIVATE cached response if it's still available.
Separating responses for logged-in and logged-out users
By default,
PUBLIC cached responses are accessible by all users. However, if you define a
sessionId function (as shown above ), Apollo Server caches up to two versions of each
PUBLIC response:
One version for users with a null
sessionId
One version for users with a non-null
sessionId
This enables you to cache different responses for logged-in and logged-out users. For example, you might want your page header to display different menu items depending on a user's logged-in status.
Configuring reads and writes
In addition to the
sessionId function , you can provide the following functions to your
responseCachePlugin to configure cache reads and writes. Each of these functions takes a
GraphQLRequestContext (representing the incoming operation) as a parameter.
|Function
|Description
extraCacheKeyData
|This function's return value (any JSON-stringifiable object) is added to the key for the cached response. For example, if your API includes translatable text, this function can return a string derived from
requestContext.request.http.headers.get('Accept-Language').
shouldReadFromCache
|If this function returns
false, Apollo Server skips the cache for the incoming operation, even if a valid response is available.
shouldWriteToCache
|If this function returns
false, Apollo Server doesn't cache its response for the incoming operation, even if the response's
maxAge is greater than
0.